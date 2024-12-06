Define the roles of agents

To define the responsibilities of the agents, start by selecting an architecture that ensures modularity and precise task allocation. A distributed approach, like the AAOSA architecture, allows agents to evaluate requests, delegate subtasks to downstream agents and communicate requirements upstream as needed. This setup enables agents to treat other agents and tools as functional resources, avoiding centralized bottlenecks.

For example, if a user informs the main search box agent of a life-changing event, such as “I’m getting married,” downstream agents like legal advice, payroll, HR and benefits collaborate to provide a unified response.