AI agents flow graph
AI agents vs. traditional models

AI agents go beyond generative AI models by leveraging LLMs integrated with tools to iteratively improve tasks. Where a model simply predicts outputs, such as producing code, an AI agent can run the code, analyze the results, and make improvements for greater accuracy and utility.

Capture organizational roles and workflows

Begin by mapping the processes, workflows and connections between the actors within your organization—whether they are individuals or software apps. This establishes the foundational structure for the agent network, identifying where the agents will operate and interact. Mapping tools or AI models can then structure the agent network as a directed acyclic graph, reducing the risk of queries falling into a tailspin.

Define the roles of agents

To define the responsibilities of the agents, start by selecting an architecture that ensures modularity and precise task allocation. A distributed approach, like the AAOSA architecture, allows agents to evaluate requests, delegate subtasks to downstream agents and communicate requirements upstream as needed. This setup enables agents to treat other agents and tools as functional resources, avoiding centralized bottlenecks.

For example, if a user informs the main search box agent of a life-changing event, such as “I’m getting married,” downstream agents like legal advice, payroll, HR and benefits collaborate to provide a unified response.

Intranet of AI agents

Ensure safe and robust systems

To build reliable and scalable multi-agent systems, it’s essential to implement safeguards that manage agent autonomy. These safeguards ensure agents act within defined boundaries, mitigate risks, and maintain operational integrity through oversight, error handling, and gradual integration.

Establish predefined conditions where human intervention is mandatory to validate critical actions. For example, agents handling significant decisions, such as high-value purchases, should require explicit human approval before proceeding.

Assign safeguard agents to monitor and validate behavior for high-risk scenarios. These agents enforce ethical and operational standards by halting actions until all predefined criteria are satisfied.

Control the unpredictability of agent responses by ranking multiple outputs based on certainty. Prioritizing high-confidence responses ensures reliability, especially in scenarios prone to errors like LLM-generated hallucinations.

Incorporate a disengage mechanism to stop all autonomous processes in case of malfunction or detected risks. For critical operations, provide fallback systems that allow manual intervention to maintain continuity.

Test agent workflows incrementally, focusing on individual subsystems to uncover potential issues. Use sandbox environments for controlled testing and gradual scaling, ensuring the system is robust before full deployment.

See an agent network in action with Cognizant Neuro AI

Built with multi-agent orchestration at its core, Cognizant Neuro® AI leverages a suite of LLM agents to transform complex data into actionable decisioning strategies. The platform enables rapid identification and prototyping of AI decision-making use cases in minutes, with model code ready for iterative scaling across the entire enterprise.

