Aviation innovation at scale.

Kevin Corr

Global Business Consulting & Travel and Hospitality Leader

Kevin is a senior management and IT consulting leader with 20+ years of experience growing practices and driving transformational engagements in enterprise operations, customer strategies, and experience design.

Kevin has broad industry experience across Travel, Hospitality, and Leisure clients. He has led numerous, highly successful engagements with marquee companies in customer focused Market-to-Care and Order-to-Cash transformation programs from strategic planning through implementation. His engagement work has included business and IT strategy, transformation planning and direction setting, process and organizational design, technical architecture development and implementation, change management, and implementation. Kevin has been a feature speaker at numerous symposiums addressing best practices in customer strategy and guest/customer experience transformation.