Aviation innovation at scale.

See how we’re transforming travel at stand #406

Learn how we’re taking travel to the next level with an AI-powered agent assist for real-time passenger support, a cost management simulator for operational efficiency, and a sustainability control tower for visualizing carbon footprint reduction strategies.

Where you’ll find us

Cognizant aviation solutions
Powered by AI, automation and IOT.

 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET

 Expo Hall, Stand #406

Roundtable discussion

Shaping the future of aviation: Leveraging technology for operational excellence and enhanced passenger experience.

 1:20–2:00 p.m. ET

Cognizant client reception

Join us for an evening filled with light bites, hors d’oeuvres, and refreshing drinks as we connect and unwind in style.

 6:00–9:00 p.m. ET

 Yardbird, 1600 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (The Lounge)

Kevin Corr

Global Business Consulting & Travel and Hospitality Leader

Kevin is a senior management and IT consulting leader with 20+ years of experience growing practices and driving transformational engagements in enterprise operations, customer strategies, and experience design.

Kevin has broad industry experience across Travel, Hospitality, and Leisure clients. He has led numerous, highly successful engagements with marquee companies in customer focused Market-to-Care and Order-to-Cash transformation programs from strategic planning through implementation. His engagement work has included business and IT strategy, transformation planning and direction setting, process and organizational design, technical architecture development and implementation, change management, and implementation. Kevin has been a feature speaker at numerous symposiums addressing best practices in customer strategy and guest/customer experience transformation.

Kevin Corr

Featured work

Cognizant’s aviation solutions above and below the wing

Explore how Cognizant's aviation solutions are transforming operations both above and below the wing, enhancing efficiency, safety, and passenger experience.

Why bundling is the aviation industry’s next big bet

Discover how to tackle shrinking profit margins and unlock new revenue streams by bundling non-travel-related ancillaries and offering enhanced redemption options for airline miles.

Where the action is for AI in aviation

From strategic pricing to optimizing baggage drop offs, airlines are starting to make extensive and widespread use of AI.

Explore our offerings and demonstrations


AI-powered agent assist


delivers real-time passenger support, enhancing the travel experience with seamless customer interactions.


Cost management simulator


reduces direct operating costs while driving operational efficiency with advanced data and analytics capabilities.


Sustainability control tower


illustrates carbon footprint reduction and energy efficiency strategies to help organizations achieve their sustainability goals.

Meet our leaders


Anup Prasad 

SVP & Business Unit Head Consumer

Javier Cazares Aguilar

Sales Account Executive

Kevin Korr

Global Business Consulting & Travel and Hospitality Leader

Iris Hasantaraj

Director, GTM Consumer Business

