Inside the Innovation Center

An innovative space to accelerate how automotive software is imagined, built and brought to the road.

  • SDV simulator and demonstration zones
  • Partner tech and toolchain showcases
  • Engineering and architecture labs
  • Validation and integration test environments
Innovation center

Our partners

Benefit from best-in-class capabilities delivered by Cognizant and the most trusted names in the industry

Real-world outcomes, redefining performance at every turn

40%

increase in early defect discovery

25%

reduction in validation time

60%

improvement in quality of test results

86%

of defects detected earlier using virtual and HIL testing

Building the future of mobility with a flexible, software-driven vehicle architecture.

Software-defined vehicle transformation starts inside the car and drives innovation outside and beyond the car. We do this by integrating generative AI-based virtualization, DevOps and cloud-native workflows to develop modular architectures that allow for software portability, improved quality and defect discovery using industry-standard frameworks for pre-SOP and post-SOP lifecycle.

  • Gen AI-based test automation and validation
    • Automate test framework to enable requirement-to-test validation

    • Simulation-led frameworks for service, feature and integration testing

    • Enable shift-left by detecting defects earlier, improving test coverage, and reducing manual effort
  • Scalable, virtualized DevOps pipeline
    • End-to-end automation from vECU creation through validation

    • Hardware-independent testing environments

    • Deploy cloud- and device-side CI/CD pipelines with AWS + ALM integration

    • Enable shift-left through earlier integration, faster iteration and continuous feedback loops
  • Over-the-air (OTA) management
    • Industrial grade OTA platforms for seamless updates and rollouts

    • Manage software update cadence across the vehicle lifecycle
  • Client pathways to innovation
    • Capability demonstration: Experience end-to-end integration and performance in realistic simulation environments using our SDV simulator

    • Upskilling via auto lab: Leverage the lab to build embedded software capabilities and support clients with ready-to-use engineering teams

    • Pilot emerging trends: Co-create proof of concepts and pilots for new use cases, technologies or visionary concepts shaping the SDV future

    • Ideation Workshops: Collaborate with experts and partners in our modular garage lab—a flexible space for client showcases, co-creation, prototyping and SDV road mapping

Making the AI-defined vehicle possible

The Cognizant Automotive Innovation Center is at the forefront of applying artificial intelligence to reimagine what vehicles can do. Our center is ready to demonstrate AI-driven capabilities in key areas:

Generative AI

Accelerating software development cycles, improving quality, and rapidly iterating innovation through intelligent, AI-augmented software development life cycle (SDLC).

Agentic AI

Enhancing in-vehicle capabilities and customer experiences with automated, intelligent feature implementation, significantly reducing time-to-market.

Edge AI

Powering secure, real-time vehicle intelligence, decision-making and safety systems—where milliseconds matter.

What you’ll unlock with Cognizant

From siloed progress to scalable innovation—built with you, for the road ahead.

Faster time to vehicle integration

Accelerate SDV feature rollouts with earlier design validation and real-world testing.

Seamless software-hardware co-engineering

Break traditional silos by engineering alongside partners, across stack layers.

OTA- and safety-ready SDV architectures

Adopt secure-by-design platforms built to evolve—not just launch.

Engineering scale on demand

Leverage Cognizant’s global pool of embedded and SDV specialists—ready to scale when you are.

AI-powered software intelligence

Infuse adaptive intelligence across the SDV lifecycle to enable predictive performance, personalized experiences and real-time decision-making.

Partnership without the friction

Work with Tier 1s, software vendors and hardware providers—in a shared real-world co-engineering space.

Meet our Leaders

Vijay Narayan

Business Unit Head, Automotive, Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy & Utilities

Vibha Rustagi

Global Practice Head – IoT, Industry 4.0 and Engineering

Visit the Cognizant Automotive Innovation Center

Talk to our experts today

