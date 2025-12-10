Our partners
Benefit from best-in-class capabilities delivered by Cognizant and the most trusted names in the industry
increase in early defect discovery
reduction in validation time
improvement in quality of test results
of defects detected earlier using virtual and HIL testing
Software-defined vehicle transformation starts inside the car and drives innovation outside and beyond the car. We do this by integrating generative AI-based virtualization, DevOps and cloud-native workflows to develop modular architectures that allow for software portability, improved quality and defect discovery using industry-standard frameworks for pre-SOP and post-SOP lifecycle.
The Cognizant Automotive Innovation Center is at the forefront of applying artificial intelligence to reimagine what vehicles can do. Our center is ready to demonstrate AI-driven capabilities in key areas:
Accelerating software development cycles, improving quality, and rapidly iterating innovation through intelligent, AI-augmented software development life cycle (SDLC).
Enhancing in-vehicle capabilities and customer experiences with automated, intelligent feature implementation, significantly reducing time-to-market.
Powering secure, real-time vehicle intelligence, decision-making and safety systems—where milliseconds matter.
From siloed progress to scalable innovation—built with you, for the road ahead.
