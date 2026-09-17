Legacy platforms block insurance modernization with complex architectures and high costs. Cognizant’s AI builder strategy bypasses these barriers, enabling you to build and scale generative AI for real-time customer insights.

We understand that every insurer's journey towards modernization is unique. Whether you are looking for a full-scale transformation or a phased one, Cognizant has the expertise and industry-leading partnerships to guide you. Our proven methodologies and deep insurance domain knowledge can transform your core systems, taking you from maintenance to innovation.

We help you dismantle legacy systems, unlock your data and empower your processes with AI—creating intelligent workflows and predictive models for a resilient, future-ready business.

Ready to start your modernization journey? Contact us today to learn how Cognizant can help you build the insurance platform of the future.