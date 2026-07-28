Skip to main content Skip to footer

Proof, not promises.

Measurable outcomes from AI transformation programmes across the insurance value chain.

OPTIMIZE

85%

severity-1 reduction · ~37% IT cost · ~$5M MTTR savings

BUILD

20–50%

SDLC productivity · 60% effort reduction in tech debt

INNOVATE

90%+

automation coverage · AI-driven underwriting transformation

Thought leadership

WHITEPAPER

GitHub Copilot: harnessing the power of AI for quality engineering

How AI is transforming quality engineering, streamlining development and testing, enhancing accuracy and boosting productivity across the lifecycle.

Download the Whitepaper
Abstract digital screens displaying code and data interfaces

CASE STUDY

European multinational bank: 98% faster document processing with gen AI

96% accuracy in key information extraction across 20+ document types. Processing time cut from 30 minutes to 30 seconds. Up to 98% reduction in cost per document.

Read the case study
Abstract swirling blue and gold light streaks forming tunnel shape
BUILT BY COGNIZANT

The platforms behind the proof

Four platforms, one connected approach the technology that turns AI Builder from strategy into working systems across the insurance value chain.

Cognizant Flowsource™
Cognizant Flowsource™

AI-powered, full-stack software development lifecycle platform for next-generation software engineering.

Person coding at multiple monitors in dim office
Cognizant Neuro® AI
Cognizant Neuro® AI

Bundles tools, models and frameworks for accelerated, responsible adoption of enterprise-grade generative and agentic AI.

Blue dotted wave pattern forming digital landscape grid
Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations
Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations

Unlock previously impossible levels of efficiency, transparency and optimisation across IT operations through our modern AIOps platform.

Close-up person wearing glasses reflecting digital screens and data
Cognizant Agent Foundry
Cognizant Agent Foundry

Solution to turn isolated AI pilots into production-grade agent networks — for regulated industries like insurance.

A fast-food drive-through employee wearing a headset is hanging out of the window and handing out a packet and drink to a customer

Meet our subject matter expert

  • Michael Neracher
    Michael Neracher

    Country Manager Switzerland & Head of Insurance Switzerland

    Michael Neracher is Country Manager Switzerland at Cognizant, responsible for driving the company’s strategic growth and client engagement across the Swiss market while also leading its insurance business in Switzerland. A seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience in technology and financial services, he helps organisations accelerate transformation, innovation, and long-term value creation.

Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant.

“The agentic era gave us the opportunity to be builders again, creating full-stack, custom agentic journeys and delivering business outcomes as a service.”

Ravi headshot

Ready to build with us?

Contact us now to connect with our experts.

Cognizant.com