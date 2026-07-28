Proof, not promises.
Measurable outcomes from AI transformation programmes across the insurance value chain.
Measurable outcomes from AI transformation programmes across the insurance value chain.
Four platforms, one connected approach the technology that turns AI Builder from strategy into working systems across the insurance value chain.
Country Manager Switzerland & Head of Insurance Switzerland
Michael Neracher is Country Manager Switzerland at Cognizant, responsible for driving the company’s strategic growth and client engagement across the Swiss market while also leading its insurance business in Switzerland. A seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience in technology and financial services, he helps organisations accelerate transformation, innovation, and long-term value creation.