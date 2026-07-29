AI capabilities
We combine deep domain expertise with advanced AI engineering to accelerate transformation across research, manufacturing, regulatory and commercial functions, turning AI from isolated pilots into enterprise-wide impact.
Accelerate breakthroughs with AI-powered drug discovery, molecule design and clinical trial optimization, enabling decentralized trials, real-world evidence and agentic data management—to reduce timelines, improve precision and enhance data quality across end-to-end clinical processes globally.
Drive intelligent manufacturing with AI-powered digital twins, predictive maintenance and yield optimization, enabling real-time supply orchestration, forecasting and inventory optimization, integrated with IoT and Industry 4.0—to improve resilience, reduce costs and enhance efficiency globally.
Streamline regulatory processes with AI-driven medical writing, pharmacovigilance automation and adverse event management, enabling intelligent submissions and compliance monitoring while embedding AI—to manage complexity with greater accuracy, reduced risk and faster global compliance operations.
Deliver personalized engagement across patients, providers and stakeholders using AI-driven insights. Enable CRM intelligence, market insights and AI-powered sales copilots. Enhance patient support programs and adherence strategies while improving commercial effectiveness and experience across the healthcare ecosystem.
Scale AI securely with an ecosystem of hyperscalers, platforms and systems, enabling connectivity across Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, Salesforce, SAP and Veeva, with built-in governance ensuring compliance, responsible adoption and scalable deployment in regulated environments.