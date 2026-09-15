Generic AI layers fall short. Organizations need enterprise-ready solutions purpose-built for their business. With Cognizant's AI Builder approach and Microsoft's trusted platform, we deliver lasting AI value.

By combining Microsoft’s secure, enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure and tailored Copilot agents with Cognizant’s deep context engineering and full-stack execution capabilities, we bridge the gap between AI's raw potential and measurable value for your business. Armed with 25+ years of collaboration, over 20,000 Microsoft-certified specialists and prebuilt industry accelerators, we deliver purpose-built AI solutions across banking, capital markets and financial services.

Together, we don’t just deploy AI—we manage risk, accelerate time-to-value and secure measurable business impact through cost reduction, revenue acceleration and enhanced customer experiences.