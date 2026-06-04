The era of autonomous AI is here, but for many in banking and capital markets, the return on investment remains out of reach. Thin AI layers on legacy systems and generic models that lack enterprise context are failing to deliver.



The financial services industry is at an AI inflection point. The potential to revolutionize everything from customer onboarding to risk management is immense, yet so are the challenges. How do you move beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept to industrialize AI at scale? How do you build trusted, enterprise-grade systems that deliver measurable business value?

Discover how Cognizant's full-stack AI solutions, deep industry expertise, and context engineering discipline can help you reimagine core processes, overcome complexity, and build a durable competitive advantage in a fast-changing landscape.