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A new path forward: becoming an AI Builder.

The era of autonomous AI is here, but for many in banking and capital markets, the return on investment remains out of reach. Thin AI layers on legacy systems and generic models that lack enterprise context are failing to deliver.

The financial services industry is at an AI inflection point. The potential to revolutionize everything from customer onboarding to risk management is immense, yet so are the challenges. How do you move beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept to industrialize AI at scale? How do you build trusted, enterprise-grade systems that deliver measurable business value?

Discover how Cognizant's full-stack AI solutions, deep industry expertise, and context engineering discipline can help you reimagine core processes, overcome complexity, and build a durable competitive advantage in a fast-changing landscape.

Find out how

Thought leadership

AI in Banking: 7 Predictions for a More Intelligent 2026

The era of AI experimentation is over. We predict that in 2026, financial services will see AI move from pilot programs to full-scale production, creating measurable enterprise value and intuitive banking experiences

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Beyond Batch: The Shift to Continuous Reconciliation in Banking

Month-end bottlenecks are a thing of the past. Discover how continuous reconciliation, powered by AI, offers banks real-time financial visibility, transforming a reactive process into a proactive, strategic advantage

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A Gen AI Rethink of Risk and Control Self-Assessment (RCSA)

It’s time to move beyond outdated, manual RCSA. Generative AI introduces a new level of detail and granularity, turning risk and control self-assessments into a more efficient, consistent, and insightful process

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What Consumers Really Want from AI in Banking and Finance

Our AI Inclination Index reveals a nuanced picture of consumer trust in AI. Understanding these preferences is key to designing an effective, consumer-facing AI strategy that feels both intuitive and empowering

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Whitepapaer
Agentic AI: The Coming Revolution in Financial Services

Agentic AI is not just another buzzword; it's a profound shift. These autonomous systems promise to redefine the financial landscape by enhancing efficiency, security, and decision-making for a more intuitive future.

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Agentic AI is Headed for the Commodity Trader's Front Office

In a volatile market, speed and accuracy are everything. Agentic AI offers commodity trading firms the autonomy and action needed to tackle legacy processes, unlocking new levels of performance and value

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Analyst recognition

NelsonHall names Cognizant a leader in Core Banking Services

In NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation, Cognizant excelled overall, landing in the leader quadrant in every category, including process automation and AI & analytics.

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Cognizant is a top 2 NelsonHall NEAT leader in banking

Banks facing cost pressures, customer attrition and digital-first demands turn to Cognizant for AI-enabled modernization that unlocks business value and growth.

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Cognizant leader in Everest Group banking IT PEAK 2025

Banks choose Cognizant for our consulting-led approach, rapid innovation and AI-enabled automation that boosts resilience and cuts technical debt and time-to-market.

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Ready to learn more?

Contact us to know more about AI-led banking transformation solutions