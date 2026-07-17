Agentic commerce is redefining control, revenue, and customer ownership

AI agents are becoming the new buyer interface, shifting control away from brands and redefining how commerce decisions are made. New HFS Research, conducted in partnership with Cognizant, found that 59% of surveyed retail, CPG, travel and hospitality enterprises expect at least 15% of direct consumer revenue to flow through agent-mediated channels within two years. Yet many still lack the identity, authentication, fraud, payment, trust and first-party data foundations needed to compete.

The winners will be those that build the execution engine now, before agents own the customer relationship.



Drawing on the survey of 101 senior commerce, marketing and digital leaders across the US and Canada, the report reveals four critical readiness gaps enterprises must close to compete in agent-mediated commerce: