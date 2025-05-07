In the telecom industry, field operations teams often face several challenges that impact efficiency, operational costs, and above all, customer experience. Some of the key problems include aging infrastructure, workforce management and scheduling issues, low first-time fix rates, customer appointment and SLAs, leading to high truck roll volumes. These challenges can lead to inefficiencies in service delivery, increased operational costs and ultimately, reduced customer satisfaction.

Agentic AI can address these challenges by automating and optimizing various aspects of field operations in the telecom industry. Here are some ways in which Agentic AI can transform field operations to enable the telcos to optimize costs, workforce planning, operational agility and boost both employee and customer experience.