In the telecom industry, field operations teams often face several challenges that impact efficiency, operational costs, and above all, customer experience. Some of the key problems include aging infrastructure, workforce management and scheduling issues, low first-time fix rates, customer appointment and SLAs, leading to high truck roll volumes. These challenges can lead to inefficiencies in service delivery, increased operational costs and ultimately, reduced customer satisfaction.

Agentic AI can address these challenges by automating and optimizing various aspects of field operations in the telecom industry. Here are some ways in which Agentic AI can transform field operations to enable the telcos to optimize costs, workforce planning, operational agility and boost both employee and customer experience.

Key features

  • Real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance for telecom infrastructure
  • Automated fault detection and resolution to minimize downtime
  • Smart scheduling and routing optimization for field technicians
  • Data-driven insights for proactive decision-making and resource allocation
Automated workflow management

Agentic AI automates workflow management for validated truck rolls, boosting efficiency and reducing costs. By leveraging AI-driven automated workflows, companies can achieve operational excellence and enhance service delivery.

Lines are connected to the nodes
Capacity planning and workload balancing

Using technology for capacity planning and workload balancing improves forecasting and response times, cutting inefficiencies and costs. Agentic AI optimizes truck roll  and routing, enhancing customer satisfaction and reducing operational expenses.

Core values, corporate values concept.
Order provisioning and service fulfilment

Cognizant's rich RPA solution automates the order provisioning workflow and offers bot-driven order building, providing optimized service fulfilment with field operations toolsets. This automation can lead to significant cost savings and improved service delivery.

Business statistics banner on city background. Training for learn skill productivity concept
Predictive maintenance and real-time decision making

Agentic AI can predict failures using real-time sensor analysis and perform automated self-correction, reducing manual interventions. This proactive approach can minimize downtime and improve efficiency.

Telecommunication tower with 5G cellular network antenna on night city background
Technician dispatch optimization

AI-driven systems can optimize technician dispatch, enabling efficient resource allocation, leading to improved technician utilization, increased coverage with a smaller fleet, and reduced operational costs.

A engineer wearing mask and holding laptop in his hands

Our solutions

Cognizant has been at the forefront of leveraging Agentic AI to transform field operations. The company has developed a comprehensive BPaaS tool suite for field operations and built alliances with leading partners in the telecom industry for end-to-end field operations offerings. Cognizant's expertise in deploying RPA solutions has delivered significant cost savings and operational efficiencies for major telco players.

Using these solutions, the company has helped a major telco player in Australia save substantial costs by automating order build and billing workflows.

Cognizant has also supported field operations transformation services at scale by deploying an automation suite for location-based services, drive operations, and pedestrian operations data collection for leading tech giants.

