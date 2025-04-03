Discover how agentic AI is transforming life sciences by enhancing R&D, manufacturing and commercialization processes, driving efficiency and innovation.

With its ability to both generate insights and act on them autonomously, agentic AI is poised to revolutionize the process of developing new therapies and bringing them to market. Across every stage of the value chain—from R&D to manufacturing to commercialization—agentic AI is already having a significant impact.

In R&D, this technology can streamline the path from discovery to clinical trials, reducing time and resources required to bring new drugs to market. As a new therapy moves into the manufacturing phase, agentic AI can address challenges such as unexpected downtime and supply chain issues, as well as supporting GMP compliance—leading to increased productivity and reduced costs while maintaining high standards of product quality.

And when it’s time to launch the new product, agentic AI helps pharma companies navigate complex regulatory landscapes, prioritize markets effectively, and optimise sales and marketing strategies, to ensure successful product launches and maximize return on investment.

Our latest ebook takes a deep dive into the power of agentic AI and its impact on key challenges across every stage of the pharmaceutical life cycle. With insights from our industry experts, you’ll learn how agentic AI can transform your business, to automate routine tasks, enhance productivity and empower teams to work more strategically—bringing new therapies to market faster.