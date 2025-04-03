Skip to main content Skip to footer

Revolutionize life sciences from R&D to commercialization

Discover how agentic AI is transforming life sciences by enhancing R&D, manufacturing and commercialization  processes, driving efficiency and innovation.

With its ability to both generate insights and act on them autonomously, agentic AI is poised to revolutionize the process of developing new therapies and bringing them to market. Across every stage of the value chain—from R&D to manufacturing to commercialization—agentic AI is already having a significant impact. 

In R&D, this technology can streamline the path from discovery to clinical trials, reducing time and resources required to bring new drugs to market. As a new therapy moves into the manufacturing phase, agentic AI can address challenges such as unexpected downtime and supply chain issues, as well as supporting GMP compliance—leading to increased productivity and reduced costs while maintaining high standards of product quality.

And when it’s time to launch the new product, agentic AI helps pharma companies navigate complex regulatory landscapes, prioritize markets effectively, and optimise sales and marketing strategies, to ensure successful product launches and maximize return on investment.

Our latest ebook takes a deep dive into the power of agentic AI and its impact on key challenges across every stage of the pharmaceutical life cycle. With insights from our industry experts, you’ll learn how agentic AI can transform your business, to automate routine tasks, enhance productivity and empower teams to work more strategically—bringing new therapies to market faster.

The implementation of an effective agentic AI system

At the core of a capable agentic AI solution is a workflow engine, orchestrating interactions among digital agents and supporting human oversight.

Data Science Lead, Benelux, Cognizant

Elisa Canzani

"By leveraging the best of both classical AI and gen AI, agentic AI is redefining the very fabric of life sciences—accelerating discovery, transforming manufacturing, and reshaping the economics of making medicine. The future isn't just faster; it's smarter, more predictive, and boundless in its potential."

Powering agentic AI in life sciences

Cognizant and Microsoft combine advanced AI frameworks with deep life sciences expertise to drive transformation across research, manufacturing, and commercialization. Through strategic collaboration, we deliver scalable AI solutions that enhance operational efficiency, accelerate innovation, and ensure compliance in a highly regulated industry.

Realize the next frontier of enterprise performance
Cognizant Neuro® AI, with multi-agent orchestration, enhances company performance and drives new revenue streams, optimizing decision-making for real-world impact.

Redefining enterprise intelligence with multi-agent systems
Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant, discusses how multi-agent systems overcome the limitations of traditional AI. Discover how interconnected AI agents work together to break silos, adapt dynamically, and solve complex, cross-domain challenges.

Cognizant breaks through enterprise agentic orchestration barrier
In this article from HFS Research, see how Cognizant’s Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator addresses the key challenge of multi-agent systems and enables genuine collaboration between multiple AI agents across enterprise functions.

