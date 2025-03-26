Skip to main content Skip to footer

Delivering on the promises of Data and AI

Your business growth requires better decision making. Trusted intelligence with data and AI enables you to outpace dynamic markets and anticipate change—as if on intuition.

Cognizant, a recognized partner of Palantir, has a proven track record in delivering Palantir Foundry and AIP (Gen AI) use cases for the telecom industry. This partnership allows access to the latest platform features and updates, enhancing decision-making capabilities through integrated data and advanced analytics. This enables smarter, trustworthy, and secure decision-making and intelligent automation to improve operations and customer experience.

Jump-start your agentic AI journey with Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator suite. This no-code framework and suite enable rapid prototyping, customization, and scaling of collaborative agent networks across the enterprise. Our services suite also helps redesign business processes, develop and deploy intelligent agent systems, and efficiently manage them in production.

Industry leading Palantir expertise graph

Why Cognizant is your trusted Data and AI partner?

SHOWCASE

Technology Innovation

We have made significant investments to boost innovation across channels through the Bluebolt program to source ideas from employees, co-innovation with Al technology partners, and setting up of Al innovation labs.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Multi-agent AI capabilities

Cognizant offers multi-agent framework for seamless interaction, scalability, and interoperability, addressing key concerns for enterprises effectively integrating agents into their infrastructure and operations.

BLOG

Palantir capabilities

Cognizant's Palantir certified engineers are handling more than 20 ongoing Palantir projects. Cognizant has expertise across Foundry, Ontology Manager, Workshop, Quiver, Contour, and Slate. 2024 projects include ontology management, development, maintenance, and training.

CERTIFICATION

Cognizant is the first IT provider to achieve ISO 42001:2023 certification in AI Management

ISO/IEC 42001: 2023, the world’s first AI management system standard ensures structured AI risk management, balancing innovation with governance, and assures clients of best-in-class practices to minimize legal, reputational, and operational risks effectively.

“At Cognizant, we are dedicated to empowering clients through our collaborative efforts. Our focus is on enabling your transformation and delivering exceptional service that meets their evolving needs. Our commitment to service excellence and innovative solutions will ensure your success in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.”

Anurag Vardhan Sinha
SVP and Head of Communications, Media, and Technology (CMT) for Americas, Cognizant

“By combining our expertise with Palantir's cutting-edge technology, we are committed to redefining the digital landscape for businesses. Together, we will empower organizations to harness the full potential of their data, ensuring a seamless and efficient path to digital excellence.”

Naveen Sharma
SVP and Global Practice Head – Data and AI, Cognizant

Awards and recognition

Recognized as Leader by Everest Group

Cognizant has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group in its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

Strengthening partnership with ServiceNow

Proud First ServiceNow partner for Workflow Data Fabric Technology.

Won Constellation Research Awards

Recognized with 6 Constellation Research awards in AI and cloud transformation.

Partner with us in enabling AI multi-agent systems for your business

Let’s talk about how data and AI can work for your business.