Your business growth requires better decision making. Trusted intelligence with data and AI enables you to outpace dynamic markets and anticipate change—as if on intuition.

Cognizant, a recognized partner of Palantir, has a proven track record in delivering Palantir Foundry and AIP (Gen AI) use cases for the telecom industry. This partnership allows access to the latest platform features and updates, enhancing decision-making capabilities through integrated data and advanced analytics. This enables smarter, trustworthy, and secure decision-making and intelligent automation to improve operations and customer experience.

Jump-start your agentic AI journey with Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator suite. This no-code framework and suite enable rapid prototyping, customization, and scaling of collaborative agent networks across the enterprise. Our services suite also helps redesign business processes, develop and deploy intelligent agent systems, and efficiently manage them in production.