Skip to main content Skip to footer

Unleash the power of human-AI collaboration

AI-driven human empowerment is ​the next era of value creation​. Our agentic demo shows how AI agents can become team members.

Speaking sessions

How to innovate and win the race for content velocity

In today’s world of accelerated content delivery, Bimota, a brand of fast motorcycles and a fast lifestyle, wanted an innovative solution to empower its brand and race ahead of customer expectations. Join Kawasaki Group’s Haris Kocanovic and Cognizant Netcentric’s Sybrand Lubbe to learn how they achieved an easily readable, fast-loading and accelerated website with Edge Delivery Services, and why this was the clear and obvious choice.

Key takeaways:

  • Generating high-velocity content delivery across multiple devices
  • Easier than ever content authoring
  • Value-driven partnership between Cognizant Netcentric, Adobe and Bimota



2:30 p.m. PT

 Location

Register for the session
Haris Kocanovic

Manager, Business Strategy, Kawasaki

Sybrand Lubbe

Principal Solution Architect, Cognizant Netcentric

Powering Growth in Hospitality Through Creativity and Marketing Innovation

In the fast-evolving world of hospitality and entertainment, delivering unforgettable guest experiences is key to staying ahead. But in an increasingly digital world, the challenge now is creating seamless, data-driven, and immersive experiences that captivate guests at every touchpoint. In this session we'll showcase how cutting-edge tools like Adobe Campaign, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Mix Modeler are revolutionizing guest engagement and driving brand loyalty.

Key takeaways:

  • How Adobe Experience Cloud empowers hospitality brands to harness the full potential of AI-driven personalization, omnichannel marketing, and real-time guest insights
  • How Adobe and Cognizant Moment helped hospitality brands elevate their marketing strategy and unlock new opportunities for growth


4:00 p.m. PT


 Location

Giana Zelaya

MGM Resorts International

New minds, new markets

Consumers who embrace AI could drive up to 55% of spending by 2030. Ben Wiener, Global Head of Cognizant Moment, and Gerhard Gerner, Global Head of Adobe Practice, discuss how businesses can stay ahead of the adoption curve by understanding the new AI-powered customers, and their wants, needs and expectations that will shape tomorrow’s markets.


4:30 p.m. PT


 Location

Register for the session
Ben Wiener

Global Head of Cognizant Moment

Gerhard Gerner

Global Head of Adobe Practice, Cognizant Moment

AEM Rockstar IX finals

Root for the finalists of the global Adobe Experience Manager Rockstar search as they share their top tips, tricks and strategies for content management. Have a blast as we entertain and deepen your digital marketing and technical repertoire to become your company’s experience manager rockstar. The winner will be announced during the session.


1:00 p.m. PT


 Location

View details
Scott Simmer

Principal Consultant, Cognizant Netcentric

Visit our interactive research kiosk

Consumers who embrace AI could drive up to 55% of spending by 2030. Businesses need to understand their expectations, which will shape tomorrow’s markets.

Read our report

Succeed in the AI era

Learn how we can help your business achieve customer experience excellence.

Cognizant.com