Unleash the power of human-AI collaboration
AI-driven human empowerment is the next era of value creation. Our agentic demo shows how AI agents can become team members.
In today’s world of accelerated content delivery, Bimota, a brand of fast motorcycles and a fast lifestyle, wanted an innovative solution to empower its brand and race ahead of customer expectations. Join Kawasaki Group’s Haris Kocanovic and Cognizant Netcentric’s Sybrand Lubbe to learn how they achieved an easily readable, fast-loading and accelerated website with Edge Delivery Services, and why this was the clear and obvious choice.
2:30 p.m. PT
In the fast-evolving world of hospitality and entertainment, delivering unforgettable guest experiences is key to staying ahead. But in an increasingly digital world, the challenge now is creating seamless, data-driven, and immersive experiences that captivate guests at every touchpoint. In this session we'll showcase how cutting-edge tools like Adobe Campaign, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Mix Modeler are revolutionizing guest engagement and driving brand loyalty.
4:00 p.m. PT
Consumers who embrace AI could drive up to 55% of spending by 2030. Ben Wiener, Global Head of Cognizant Moment, and Gerhard Gerner, Global Head of Adobe Practice, discuss how businesses can stay ahead of the adoption curve by understanding the new AI-powered customers, and their wants, needs and expectations that will shape tomorrow’s markets.
4:30 p.m. PT
Root for the finalists of the global Adobe Experience Manager Rockstar search as they share their top tips, tricks and strategies for content management. Have a blast as we entertain and deepen your digital marketing and technical repertoire to become your company’s experience manager rockstar. The winner will be announced during the session.
1:00 p.m. PT
