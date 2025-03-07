Business outcomes

Today, NSDL brings discipline, standardization and transparency to capital market customers by maintaining electronic book entries for the ownership and transfer of securities.

Meeting goals for issuer-trustee transparency

NSDL’s DLT platform enables discipline and greater transparency to debenture assets and charges by diligently reporting the asset status. Asset securities are validated by the debenture trustees and are undisputable, and transactions recorded as periodic changes to the debenture status are monitored.

As another benefit, NSDL can prevent “over charging on the same asset” which happens when one loan security is not uniquely identifiable and used for multiple debts. The new feature prevents this from happening by performing the appropriate checks and balances.