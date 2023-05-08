Robotic automation for critical claims processes saves health plan over $5 million
See how PacificSource used robotic process automation to reduce costs and maintain high quality member experiences despite fluid changes among members, plans and providers and frequent regulatory updates
REPORT
Gartner shows how to match automation technology to payer-specific business problems
Gartner® Automation Mixology: When to Use RPA, AI and BPM for U.S. Healthcare Payers outlines how to assess automation technologies to determine the best mix of tools for payers.
The right automation strategy is crucial for payer organizations
Learn how to achieve greater operational efficiency and quicker, more accurate throughput across your business—without making major changes to your underlying systems—with robotic process automation (RPA).
El Paso Health automates claims pricing and processes for efficiency and growth
See how El Paso Health realized a 17% increase in market share by automating claims pricing and processes to enhance operational efficiencies, reduce costs and improve provider and member satisfaction.