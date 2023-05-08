Skip to main content Skip to footer

REPORT

Gartner shows how to match automation technology to payer-specific business problems

Gartner® Automation Mixology: When to Use RPA, AI and BPM for U.S. Healthcare Payers outlines how to assess automation technologies to determine the best mix of tools for payers.

REPORT

The right automation strategy is crucial for payer organizations

Learn how to achieve greater operational efficiency and quicker, more accurate throughput across your business—without making major changes to your underlying systems—with robotic process automation (RPA).

CASE STUDY

El Paso Health automates claims pricing and processes for efficiency and growth

See how El Paso Health realized a 17% increase in market share by automating claims pricing and processes to enhance operational efficiencies, reduce costs and improve provider and member satisfaction.

See how automation can help your organization

Cognizant can help your company transform manual tasks with scalable, reliable automated solutions

