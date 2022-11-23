Watch the race through a new lens

Hear from Cognizant and Aston Martin F1 Racing on 2022 season highlights, what goes on behind the scenes of race week, and how automotive companies can leverage lessons learned on the F1 track. Use the knowledge shared to gain a deeper understanding of the preparation, mechanics, and real-time collection of data with every turn, overtake, brake, shift, evasive maneuver, and strategic action.