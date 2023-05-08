Skip to main content Skip to footer

Intelligence delivered.

Connect your systems to provide real-time access to the insights needed to drive production resilience, minimize equipment downtime, accelerate and scale existing operations, and improve quality and utilization. 

Smart manufacturing solutions

We apply the right IT and OT technology solutions at scale embedded with automation, generative AI, data and analytics to deliver production resilience, processes efficiencies, cost and waste control and failure predictions while reducing downtime and extending the value of your systems. 

  • Advisory

    Cognizant’s OnePlant™ advisory framework helps you know where to start with an assessment and analysis of your plant and digital maturity. Then we provide a transformation roadmap covering IT-OT digital architecture, use cases and business cases for implementation.

  • Manufacturing operations management

    We provide MES, batch monitoring, data historian, quality management systems and app Maintenance and Support.

  • Industry 4.0 application software

    Improve production, quality, maintenance, and resources. 

Smart manufacturing customer spotlight

The Challenge

A global tools manufacturer was falling behind in terms of speed and impact.

Featured Asset image
Cognizant’s Solution

We designed an integrated cloud platform for gathering and analyzing information from disparate factories without disrupting the business. We interconnected this network of plants. And we inventoried production equipment to help collect data.  

Featured Asset image
The Results

We accelerated initial deployment to 11 locations in 18 months across plants in the US and UK and we generated $200M in value-based savings over 36 months. 

Featured Asset image
SMART MANUFACTURING

Industry experience matters

Cognizant and Manufacturing Institute Marginal Dollar Survey
Cognizant and Manufacturing Institute Marginal Dollar Survey

Learn how manufacturing leaders would invest a marginal dollar with their company

Get the report
Tile image
Generative AI in the Manufacturing Industry
Generative AI in the Manufacturing Industry

The Impact of Gen AI in Manufacturing: Gen AI has the potential to revolutionize the industry. Learn how it can enhance CX, improve productivity, reduce costs, and re-imagine every process with our 5-step approach.

Read the paper
Tile image

Talk to us about smart manufacturing at scale

Intelligent by design