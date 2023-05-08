Skip to main content Skip to footer

Cognizant’s Shared Investigator Platform is Transforming Clinical Trials

Cognizant’s Shared Investigator Platform (SIP) supports a new approach for streamlining clinical trials. As the industry’s first global, SaaS-based, multi-tenant clinical ecosystem, Cognizant SIP connects Sponsors, Sites and technology providers working at home or other locations. It does so all from one place, with one single sign-in.

Many leading life sciences companies have joined SIP, committing to a shared vision of common workflows, training and documents, and providing a common platform for clinical trial site selection, start-up communications and study conduct. Sponsors and sites report improved efficiencies, elimination of redundant work and quicker study start-ups. The result? Faster time to market for new therapies—and more time helping patients.

Hear what sites are saying about improved efficiencies with SIP.

Ready to decrease study start up times?

SIP streamlines and enhances clinical trials collaboration.