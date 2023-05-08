Cognizant’s Shared Investigator Platform is Transforming Clinical Trials

Cognizant’s Shared Investigator Platform (SIP) supports a new approach for streamlining clinical trials. As the industry’s first global, SaaS-based, multi-tenant clinical ecosystem, Cognizant SIP connects Sponsors, Sites and technology providers working at home or other locations. It does so all from one place, with one single sign-in.

Many leading life sciences companies have joined SIP, committing to a shared vision of common workflows, training and documents, and providing a common platform for clinical trial site selection, start-up communications and study conduct. Sponsors and sites report improved efficiencies, elimination of redundant work and quicker study start-ups. The result? Faster time to market for new therapies—and more time helping patients.



Hear what sites are saying about improved efficiencies with SIP.

