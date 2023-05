The everything everywhere all at once imperative.

Even before March 2020, the retail landscape was rapidly changing quite simply because consumers were rapidly changing. The turbulence of the last few years, however, accelerated that change at a pace and in ways nobody could have imagined. In the aftermath, a high-low pattern has emerged in which many budget and discount retailers are thriving, as are luxury players like Neiman Marcus Group and LVMH—but the vast middle are struggling.