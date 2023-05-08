Skip to main content Skip to footer

A modern core platform is key to healthcare payer success−now and in the future

Everest Group assesses cloud-based core systems

Learn about the benefits and capabilities of a modern core administration platform and the leading core technology providers in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®

Read the report
Featured Asset image
A modern core platform fuels innovation

Leading-edge core technology enables healthcare payers to fuel innovation, enhance user efficiency and satisfaction, stay compliant and competitive and enter new markets with ease. 

Watch the video
Featured Asset image
New business models require modern technology

Successful payer-provider collaboration requires payers to update system strategies to include open platforms and an ecosystem approach to technology and automation.

Read the article
Featured Asset image

Ready to talk platform strategy?

Let’s discuss how Cognizant’s TriZetto core technology platforms can power your business

Cognizant.com