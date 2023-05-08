Skip to main content Skip to footer

40-minute breakout session
AI empowered customer service – The roadmap…The pitfalls

Artificial intelligence (AI) is radically redefining the way companies deliver customer support to internal and external customers.  Whether it is resolving IT issues previously handled through email and phone call by a Service Desk or delivering 24 x 7, online support for consumers across various industries, chatbots and other AI enabled technology is emerging as the preferred channel for customer support.  Attend this session to learn present leading practices and examples of how  ServiceNow® Virtual Agent has been leveraged to deliver an optimal customer support and service experience.

Wednesday, May 17

12:30 pm

Lando 4202, Level 4

Mo Masud

Strategy and Advisory Practice Leader – ServiceNow

20-minute Theater Session
Say YES to uninterrupted connectivity, with experience assurance 360

The demand for real-time analytics guaranteeing low latency within communication ecosystems is putting enormous pressure on telecom network & service assurance systems. Customers desire an enjoyable experience irrespective of organizational boundaries.​

​The continual evolution of new communication standards has forced CSPs to redefine how networks are managed & assured; primarily through moving from reactive to proactive assurance processes. In this session we’ll cover the 5 pillars of transformation from both the customer and assurance perspectives.


 Tuesday, May 16

 1pm


 Show Floor (Expo) #1

Dmitriy Deyev

Director of Sales

Toby Schmeling

Chief Architect - Enterprise Workflows

Dervin (Joseph) D’Cunha

Strategy and Offering Lead, CMT, Cognizant

60-minute roundtable session
Make CSDM 4.0 a strategic priority - The why, how, & why now?

As infrastructure continues to rapidly evolve, due in part to the increasing complexity of cloud technologies and AI LLM's/AIOps, the need to have an accurate and complete CMDB is even more critical. However, many people ask, "where do I even begin? why is this important? what're the best practices? why is this important now?" In this session, we'll cover the necessary governance, data management standards, and conduct a deep dive into CSDM 4.0; including benefit realization, typical challenges, journey mapping/timing, and how to drive executive adoption.


 Thursday, May 18

 1:30 pm


 Lando 4205, Level 4

Mo Masud

Strategy and Advisory Practice Leader – ServiceNow

Sean Caron

Senior Director - Global Solution Consulting

Dmitriy Deyev

Director of Sales

Be pivotal - Tips to help you truly transform

This session will provide insights "from the trenches" that will help you achieve the transformation your leadership is counting on. 

Join us to hear about leading transformation, program and platform governance, and how to transition from implementation to operationalizing your ServiceNow practice.

Whether you are new to ServiceNow or working to deliver transformation on a longstanding ServiceNow environment, there will be "nuggets" to consider.


 Tuesday, May 16

 10:30-11:10 AM PDT

Mark Goudzwaard

AVP ServiceNow Delivery & Transformation Leader, Cognizant

Put intuition to work at Booth 210

Join us to learn how we help clients anticipate and act—instantaneously.

Intuition engineered is Cognizant’s promise to engineer our clients’ businesses so they can anticipate customer needs and act to meet them with the speed and insight of human intuition.

Post-Presentation Q&A Huddles

We will host a Q&A huddle after each speaking session so you can ask questions 1:1 with the presenters, and our team of experts.

Booth 210

30 minutes post-presentation

(See tab one for presentation schedule)

Solution Demos on Demand

Demos DAWS, our Digital Acceleration Workflow Suite, and get an inside look at our Power of the Platform Workshop.

Booth 210

Ongoing by Request

Schedule a private meeting with our team

Ready to engineer intuition with Cognizant and ServiceNow? Schedule time with our experts. Use the form on the right as a one-click way to raise your hand. We’ll be in touch.

 May 16 - 18

Girl picking fruit in garden

Book a dedicated conversation

Digital Acceleration Workflow Suite (DAWS)

DAWS enables analytics and intelligence to unlock value by offering continuous learning and analysis of behaviors that optimize experiences.

DAWS ensures increased productivity by understanding and recommending when and what workflows should be proactively implemented to achieve the desired customer outcome. This extends client benefits well beyond standard capabilities.

The power of the platform workshop

Though all roadmaps are designed with the right intentions, most of them end up sitting on a shelf because they are not actionable.

In this workshop, we will help you identify your pain points, enabling us to deliver solutions customized for your organization, maturity levels, goals, and industry. We then create a 1-3 year roadmap based on your investments and adoptions of various ServiceNow domains.

On Demand Demos

Our experts are ready to talk about your industry, and your needs. 

From telecommunications to healthcare and life sciences, we have solutions for CX, security, employee management, and AIOps.

For a full list of demonstrations or to reserve time, contact us. 

Industry-specific transformation workflows

Cognizant’s vertical market focus for ServiceNow is robust and validated by our ongoing co-innovation with our partner. Using Cognizant’s solution offerings and strategic acquisitions, our vertical expertise spans 20 industries. Building on the Now Platform to address specific business problems within each industry, we help clients create compelling experiences pulled together by automated and smart processes.

  • Telco

    For our ServiceNow telco clients, we offer a partner solution network with easy button onboarding/offboarding. We provide multiple real-time asset discovery capabilities; out of the box (OOB) integration capabilities; and a serverless continuous integration (CI) tracking add-on for ServiceNow Common Service Data Model (CSDM) 3.0.

  • Healthcare and life sciences

    Powered by Now, our Patient Portal for Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT) offers robust help desk functionality for patients and caregivers. Using a self-service virtual agent, the solution offers information access to service catalogs and knowledge articles with hundreds of automated topics and topic blocks. It includes pre-built integration with best-in-class systems of records, interventional service coordination and a single pane view for support agents.

  • Manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities

    Built for the ServiceNow Platform, this solution delivers service appointment automation, safe buildings and walk-up service reimagined with the use of virtual technology.

  • Education administration

    Our Student Experience application offers a plethora of services, including onboarding services such as admission process, orientation, financial aid, student health, transportation, library services and accommodation. It also offers career services such as job placement, internship, on-campus recruitment, and credentialing. An admin dashboard and student services component are offered as well, including advising, harassment case management, and campus and public safety.

  • Retail and hospitality solutions

    Our applications include store inventory and management, service management, predictive intelligence for retail location issues and deployable retail service taxonomy. We also provide business continuity and risk management solutions for retail and hospitality providers. For franchises, we offer empowerment solutions based on everything from portals and communities to on-premise systems and data.

  • Technology

    Cognizant’s Partner Services Network (PSN) solution, powered by Now, enables Tech and Manufacturing companies to streamline their Services Partner community by matching services opportunities with Partners by skillsets, location, and availability. PSN can also be used to onboard new partners and create and manage work orders. The Partner Services Network dashboard provides real-time status updates on work orders to manufacturer, partner, customer parties.

Offerings

Cognizant Business Transformation Analytics and Experience offering with Organizational Change Management (OCM) closely examines the challenges facing each client’s environment. It then provides thought leadership and governance to improve their digital transformation journey through automation, process improvements, human centric design and operational excellence.

This service is both a disruptor and differentiator. It prepares a client for an optimized implementation by seamlessly integrating into their existing technology environment.

Cognizant's Digital Acceleration Workflow Suite (DAWS) is built on top of the ServiceNow Platform. It enables analytics and intelligence to unlock value by offering continuous learning and analysis of behaviors that optimize experiences.

DAWS ensures increased productivity by understanding and recommending when and what workflows should be proactively implemented to achieve the desired customer outcome. This extends client benefits well beyond standard capabilities. 

Cognizant’s Quality Engineering and Assurance (QE&A) offering accelerates implementations and delivers seamless upgrades across ServiceNow workflows with ease, speed and flexibility. Whether you are implementing ServiceNow for the first time or upgrading your current platform, this framework optimizes for efficiency and minimizes long-term challenges. 

With Cognizant’s prebuilt automation frameworks ServiceNow clients can accelerate their implementation times by 20-30% and lower costs by up to 30%. 

