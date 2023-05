Senior Director, Cognizant Research



Ollie O'Donoghue joined Cognizant Research in 2022 with over a decade's experience as an Industry Analyst and Consultant. Over the years, he has helped C-Suite decision-makers plot the best path for their digital transformation initiatives and honed marketing messaging and go-to-market strategies for large IT Services and Software companies. He has a keen eye for the latest business and technology trends and how they will transform businesses and industries.