Cognizant Neuro Business Processes – a faster, simpler way to deliver seamless experiences

Tap into an automation fabric to orchestrate talent, technology and new ways of working in an intelligent, holistic way.

Our capabilities aligned directly with your priorities.

We apply the right technology solutions at scale embedded with automation, generative AI, data and analytics to help you maintain the market leadership, expand international sales and focus on customer satisfaction.

  • Empower Execution
    • Transition to Steady State in 12 weeks 
    • Run IT like Business with clear SLAs, predictable delivery outcomes 
    • Integrated service delivery, guaranteed pristine production through Guardians of Production
    • ServiceNow Implementation
  • Enhance Experiences
    • Elimination/ Automation using Cognizant’s Debt Management Framework
    • End to End accountability & ITSM Migration 
    • Responsive IT through Automation, Chat-BOT virtual agents, Self-heal and self-help
    • Integrated Service quality dashboard for CXOs
  • Elevate Digital
    • Product centric Delivery model – DevSecOps
    • Cloud Migration /Platform modernization using Cognizant IPs
    • AIOps - Predictive monitoring, and self-heal Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations

Customer spotlight

The Challenge

A vehicles and equipment manufacturer needed to enhance user experience, eliminate human error, reduce manual activities and resolution turnaround time.

Cognizant’s Solution

We designed an integrated platform introducing automation, auto-routing and self-service for higher empowerment and faster issue resolution via items such as PowerShell scripts, Service now request forms and incident forms. We integrated chat technology and Implemented Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) and Phone IVR.

The Results

Cognizant provided better user interaction experience by increasing chat adoption rate by 20%. We increased the overall survey return rate by 25%, improved ASA from 85% to 92% and overall AHT improved from 15 to 13 minutes.

NEW INSIGHTS FOR EMBRAER

Industry experience matters

Cognizant and Manufacturing Institute Marginal Dollar Survey

Learn how manufacturing leaders would invest a marginal dollar with their company

Generative AI in the Manufacturing Industry

The Impact of Gen AI in Manufacturing: Gen AI has the potential to revolutionize the industry. Learn how it can enhance CX, improve productivity, reduce costs, and re-imagine every process with our 5-step approach.

