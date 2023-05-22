Skip to main content Skip to footer

Delight shoppers with smooth and unified commerce.

Cognizant Customer Concierge Solution for Amazon Just Walk Out optimizes Amazon’s physical retail technology. The solution seamlessly integrates with the enterprise retail systems, tracks and manages the entire shopping experience and eliminates the physical checkout process.

Amazon uses Just Walk Out technology in several of its own store formats including Amazon Go and select Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores. Without a checkout process, customers can quickly and easily get the items they need without having to wait in line.

The Cognizant Customer Concierge Solution helps retailers integrate their mobile and POS systems seamlessly and quickly into the Amazon Just Walk Out technology. Amazon provides hardware, computer vision, deep learning and weight sensors, while Cognizant technology provides mobile apps, integrations to retail systems, security, store access validations and virtual cart processing.

See our solution in action: innovative shopping experiences enabled by computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning. Join Raja GT, Sr. Partner Solutions Architect, AWS and Michael Sachar, Director, Retail Projects, Cognizant for a business-focused conversation and demonstration of Cognizant’s solution for Amazon Just Walk Out.

Join Cognizant, Amazon, and your retail peers in NYC to grab a bite, network, and learn more about Cognizant Customer Concierge and Amazon Just Walk Out.

Just Walk Out delivers busy customers a frictionless shopping experience. As one of the first solutions to market, Cognizant provides everything you need to help you integrate your mobile and POS systems quickly and seamlessly into Amazon Just Walk Out.


 Tuesday, July 25th 2023 


 5.30pm - 9.30pm

 55 Hudson Yards, Floor 26

Register now

Join Cognizant, Amazon, and your retail peers in Toronto to grab a bite, network, and learn more about Cognizant Customer Concierge and Amazon Just Walk Out.

Just Walk Out delivers busy customers a frictionless shopping experience. As one of the first solutions to market, Cognizant provides everything you need to help you integrate your mobile and POS systems quickly and seamlessly into Amazon Just Walk Out.


 Tuesday, June 13th 2023 


 5.30pm - 9.00pm

 Spin Social Room 
          461 King Street West
          Lower Level

Register now

