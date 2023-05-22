Delight shoppers with smooth and unified commerce.

Cognizant Customer Concierge Solution for Amazon Just Walk Out optimizes Amazon’s physical retail technology. The solution seamlessly integrates with the enterprise retail systems, tracks and manages the entire shopping experience and eliminates the physical checkout process.

Amazon uses Just Walk Out technology in several of its own store formats including Amazon Go and select Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores. Without a checkout process, customers can quickly and easily get the items they need without having to wait in line.

The Cognizant Customer Concierge Solution helps retailers integrate their mobile and POS systems seamlessly and quickly into the Amazon Just Walk Out technology. Amazon provides hardware, computer vision, deep learning and weight sensors, while Cognizant technology provides mobile apps, integrations to retail systems, security, store access validations and virtual cart processing.