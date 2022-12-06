Ads Builder

Skip to main content Skip to footer

Leveraging Cognizant’s innovative proprietary Content Marketing software tool to automate Ads production for clients

Cognizant CMS team | Category – Marketing & Content Management

About us

We are the Content & Marketing Services Team from Cognizant. With a globally networked team, we provide Digital Marketing Services at scale for our customers across industries and geographies. We are with our clients at every step from ideation to execution & even beyond. With a data-driven and personalized approach focused on scalability, cost optimization and speed to market, we bring out a unique set of solutions for our clients.

  • In the fast-paced digital marketing space, we strive to consistently build innovative & future-centric solutions that provide the best business value for our clients.
  • With this view, over the years we have built various innovative solutions that help our clients automate and streamline varied marketing efforts.
  • We present to you one such case, wherein we identified the larger challenge faced by our clients and built a cutting-edge solution to bridge the gap.

The Challenges

Digital Advertising requires frequent creation of ad creatives in various formats
(Banner ads, Bumper ads, GIFs and much more)


Rapid
Turnaround Time

Greatly improved with an automated workflow


Multiple Ad Platforms &
Varied Languages

Adaption for Multiple Ad platforms & varied languages


Supports Different
Ad Sizes

Adapt an Ad into multiple dimensions

Advertisers face the challenge of getting quality talent to produce the creatives consistently, as per advertising guidelines with fast turnaround times to be able to keep up pace with the campaign requirements.

    

High rejection rates of ad creatives coupled with inconsistencies and slow turnaround inhibit advertisers to make effective use of the advertising platforms.

    

With client-centricity at the heart of our approach, when we identified the given challenge & pain points, we were determined to craft a solution that caters to this challenge.

We built the Ads builder’ tool that enables us to deliver to our clients by automating and streamlining ads creation with the utmost level of quality.

Ads Builder

One-stop solution for all Digital Marketing ad production requirements

Ads builder tool concept is to augment the manual ad creation process with automated ad production. This would revolutionize the ad creation as it would make the best use of manual creative effort and automated generation using pre-defined templates.

  

What are the unique features of the Ads Builder tool?

    

Improves the productivity of creative development       
                                                                                                                                 

    

Equips Small and Medium businesses(SMBs) with limited marketing budgets to produce ad creatives easily

    

Easily configurable based on client requirement     

                                                                               

    

Reduces manual errors                                                                                                                                                                                                        

    

Reduce the rejection rates of ad creatives, produces consistent creatives in high turnaround times
 

Glimpse into the Ads Builder tool

Login page

With the Ads Builder tool, the user can log in to the app with the provided credentials.

Ad format selection

The user is greeted with the Ads screen, where the user can choose the type of ad.

Ad format sub-categories

Select the relevant type of ad you wish to go for

Design pane

Set of tools like background color, size, brand logo and other elements are available to create the ad as per the required dimension with the feature of moving around the elements around the canvas

Design process

Set of tools like background color, size, brand logo and other elements are available to create the ad as per the required dimension with the feature of moving around the elements around the canvas

Design process

Set of tools like background color, size, brand logo and other elements are available to create the ad as per the required dimension with the feature of moving around the elements around the canvas

Dimension selection pane

Post creation of ad elements, the tool assembles them into pre-defined templates to generate ads in multiple dimensions enabling scalability and faster time of creation for the designer

©2026 Cognizant, all rights reserved