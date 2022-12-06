Ads Builder

We are the Content & Marketing Services Team from Cognizant. With a globally networked team, we provide Digital Marketing Services at scale for our customers across industries and geographies. We are with our clients at every step from ideation to execution & even beyond. With a data-driven and personalized approach focused on scalability, cost optimization and speed to market, we bring out a unique set of solutions for our clients.

In the fast-paced digital marketing space, we strive to consistently build innovative & future-centric solutions that provide the best business value for our clients.

With this view, over the years we have built various innovative solutions that help our clients automate and streamline varied marketing efforts.

We present to you one such case, wherein we identified the larger challenge faced by our clients and built a cutting-edge solution to bridge the gap.