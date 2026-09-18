5,000+ Registrations Later: What We Learned Building Multi-Agent Systems Across India

Associates came to the Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator Hackathon with problems they wanted to solve. Given the freedom to choose their own brief, they created everything from an outage investigation assistant to a personal finance coach. The range of submissions showed how differently teams could apply the same technology to work and life.

After launching in Bengaluru, Cognizant AI Lab expanded the program to Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kochi. Across both rounds, associates built with Cognizant Neuro® San, our open-source framework for building and orchestrating networks of specialized AI agents. The experience offered lessons in what helps people get started—and what makes their prototypes useful.

The aim was to give associates direct experience of the choices behind a working multi-agent system: deciding what each agent should do, what information it needs and how its output can be checked. An open brief made those choices their own, with training providing a common starting point.

The Program At A Glance

Across the two India hackathons, we have achieved:

5,000+ registrations

1,500+ training attendees

300+ participants submitting complete solutions

20 winning teams

4 Cognizant locations

Expanding the Multi-Agent AI Hackathon Across India

The Bengaluru program drew more than 1,650 registrations and showed the appetite for learning agentic AI through practice. Expanding to Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kochi brought in another 3,500+ registrations. The opportunity was to carry that hands-on experience to more associates while retaining the freedom to explore different kinds of problems.

The latest round combined live learning with a focused week of building. Training sessions on August 31 and September 1 led into a September 7 submission deadline. Associates could work alone or in teams of up to three, choose a problem they cared about and use a scoring rubric published in advance.

Two tracks gave participants different ways to begin. In Track 1, associates built alongside Babak Hodjat in a live vibe-coding session, using a hosted Neuro San environment to create and submit an agent-network configuration. Track 2, Vibe + Grounding, took the work further: participants built in Neuro San Studio and connected their agents to real tools and data.

The distinction between the tracks mattered. A configured agent network lets a participant explore how agents divide a task and delegate work. Grounding asks them to go further: connect that design to information or actions outside the model. A useful prototype then depends on the tools it can call, the records it can retrieve and the checks it can perform. More than 150 participants submitted complete solutions in the latest Vibe + Grounding track.

For the live session, ease of access was essential. The hosted setup let associates begin without first preparing a local environment. More than 800 isolated environments ran simultaneously at peak, with each becoming available in under 40 seconds. Overall, 90% of associates who joined had a working environment available when they needed it; a strong foundation, with room to improve access for the rest.

Supporting that experience required preparation behind the scenes. The organizing team used Azure Kubernetes Service to provide each participant with an isolated environment and scale capacity as demand grew. Ahead of the session, they tested concurrent sign-ins with 500 virtual users and pre-warmed environments to handle the initial rush. Tuning background status calls also reduced load. These engineering choices mattered because the live session depended on associates being able to follow along and build in real time.

Together, the tracks offered a progression from guided experimentation to independent implementation. Participants could first see an agent network take shape, then tackle the decisions involved in making their own solution work.

What the Multi-Agentic Prototypes Can Tell Us

The submissions covered incident response, workplace IT, software modernization, quality assurance, fraud, decision support and personal finance. This breadth suggests that associates saw opportunities for multi-agent systems well beyond a single business function. Many started with problems they knew from daily work, bringing practical context to what an agent would need to do.

The variety also revealed different reasons to use multiple agents. Outage and workplace-support projects brought together diagnosis, policy checks and communication. PreMortem used contrasting agent roles to examine a decision from different sides. Modernization and debugging projects focused on understanding an existing system before proposing a change. These examples suggest that the value of an agent network depends on how well its division of work fits the problem.

The evaluation results also offered a useful signal about ease of use. Teams averaged 78% of the available points for Neuro San feature usage, compared with 49% for novelty. These scores suggest that applying the framework was more accessible than finding a distinctive problem to solve. The scores reflect the submitted projects, rather than a survey of every participant’s experience.

Novelty was not simply a question of adding more agents. We found that the stronger submissions were not necessarily the most technically complex; they made it clear why the problem benefited from specialized roles. Familiar workplace challenges gave teams useful domain context, but a convincing solution still needed to show what the network contributed to the task.

Grounding was another distinction between submissions: stronger implementations gave their agents evidence to work with. Examples included parsers reading actual logs, severity checks applying defined policies and scorers using real datasets. Some systems also declined to answer when their tools or data could not support a claim. Those choices made the outputs easier to check.

By comparison, some submissions relied entirely on configuration, without connecting their agents to tools or executable code. Such networks could generate plausible responses, but could not retrieve actual records or verify specific claims. This was an important learning point: a fluent answer and a grounded result are different milestones in building a useful application.

The lesson for future training is practical: keep the hands-on introduction, then spend more time on problem selection, grounding and reproducibility. Clear READMEs, working setup instructions and repositories free of unused starter files would help others run, review and build on these prototypes.

The Winning Agentic Hackathon Projects

Ten teams from Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kochi were recognized in the latest round, joining the ten winners from Bengaluru. Their projects show the range of problems participants chose to explore.