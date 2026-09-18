September 17, 2026
5,000+ Registrations Later: What We Learned Building Multi-Agent Systems Across India
After launching in Bengaluru, Cognizant expanded its Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator Hackathon to Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kochi, giving thousands of associates hands-on experience building grounded multi-agent systems with Cognizant Neuro® San.
Associates came to the Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator Hackathon with problems they wanted to solve. Given the freedom to choose their own brief, they created everything from an outage investigation assistant to a personal finance coach. The range of submissions showed how differently teams could apply the same technology to work and life.
After launching in Bengaluru, Cognizant AI Lab expanded the program to Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kochi. Across both rounds, associates built with Cognizant Neuro® San, our open-source framework for building and orchestrating networks of specialized AI agents. The experience offered lessons in what helps people get started—and what makes their prototypes useful.
The aim was to give associates direct experience of the choices behind a working multi-agent system: deciding what each agent should do, what information it needs and how its output can be checked. An open brief made those choices their own, with training providing a common starting point.
The Program At A Glance
Across the two India hackathons, we have achieved:
- 5,000+ registrations
- 1,500+ training attendees
- 300+ participants submitting complete solutions
- 20 winning teams
- 4 Cognizant locations
Expanding the Multi-Agent AI Hackathon Across India
The Bengaluru program drew more than 1,650 registrations and showed the appetite for learning agentic AI through practice. Expanding to Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kochi brought in another 3,500+ registrations. The opportunity was to carry that hands-on experience to more associates while retaining the freedom to explore different kinds of problems.
The latest round combined live learning with a focused week of building. Training sessions on August 31 and September 1 led into a September 7 submission deadline. Associates could work alone or in teams of up to three, choose a problem they cared about and use a scoring rubric published in advance.
Two tracks gave participants different ways to begin. In Track 1, associates built alongside Babak Hodjat in a live vibe-coding session, using a hosted Neuro San environment to create and submit an agent-network configuration. Track 2, Vibe + Grounding, took the work further: participants built in Neuro San Studio and connected their agents to real tools and data.
The distinction between the tracks mattered. A configured agent network lets a participant explore how agents divide a task and delegate work. Grounding asks them to go further: connect that design to information or actions outside the model. A useful prototype then depends on the tools it can call, the records it can retrieve and the checks it can perform. More than 150 participants submitted complete solutions in the latest Vibe + Grounding track.
For the live session, ease of access was essential. The hosted setup let associates begin without first preparing a local environment. More than 800 isolated environments ran simultaneously at peak, with each becoming available in under 40 seconds. Overall, 90% of associates who joined had a working environment available when they needed it; a strong foundation, with room to improve access for the rest.
Supporting that experience required preparation behind the scenes. The organizing team used Azure Kubernetes Service to provide each participant with an isolated environment and scale capacity as demand grew. Ahead of the session, they tested concurrent sign-ins with 500 virtual users and pre-warmed environments to handle the initial rush. Tuning background status calls also reduced load. These engineering choices mattered because the live session depended on associates being able to follow along and build in real time.
Together, the tracks offered a progression from guided experimentation to independent implementation. Participants could first see an agent network take shape, then tackle the decisions involved in making their own solution work.
What the Multi-Agentic Prototypes Can Tell Us
The submissions covered incident response, workplace IT, software modernization, quality assurance, fraud, decision support and personal finance. This breadth suggests that associates saw opportunities for multi-agent systems well beyond a single business function. Many started with problems they knew from daily work, bringing practical context to what an agent would need to do.
The variety also revealed different reasons to use multiple agents. Outage and workplace-support projects brought together diagnosis, policy checks and communication. PreMortem used contrasting agent roles to examine a decision from different sides. Modernization and debugging projects focused on understanding an existing system before proposing a change. These examples suggest that the value of an agent network depends on how well its division of work fits the problem.
The evaluation results also offered a useful signal about ease of use. Teams averaged 78% of the available points for Neuro San feature usage, compared with 49% for novelty. These scores suggest that applying the framework was more accessible than finding a distinctive problem to solve. The scores reflect the submitted projects, rather than a survey of every participant’s experience.
Novelty was not simply a question of adding more agents. We found that the stronger submissions were not necessarily the most technically complex; they made it clear why the problem benefited from specialized roles. Familiar workplace challenges gave teams useful domain context, but a convincing solution still needed to show what the network contributed to the task.
Grounding was another distinction between submissions: stronger implementations gave their agents evidence to work with. Examples included parsers reading actual logs, severity checks applying defined policies and scorers using real datasets. Some systems also declined to answer when their tools or data could not support a claim. Those choices made the outputs easier to check.
By comparison, some submissions relied entirely on configuration, without connecting their agents to tools or executable code. Such networks could generate plausible responses, but could not retrieve actual records or verify specific claims. This was an important learning point: a fluent answer and a grounded result are different milestones in building a useful application.
The lesson for future training is practical: keep the hands-on introduction, then spend more time on problem selection, grounding and reproducibility. Clear READMEs, working setup instructions and repositories free of unused starter files would help others run, review and build on these prototypes.
The Winning Agentic Hackathon Projects
Ten teams from Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kochi were recognized in the latest round, joining the ten winners from Bengaluru. Their projects show the range of problems participants chose to explore.
PreMortem
Ranjani Pandian, Haribalaji Sivakumar and Karthick S | Coimbatore
Puts a high-stakes decision on trial before it is committed, with agents prosecuting the plan, defending it and then reviewing the evidence. It returns a risk dossier that records the verdict, score and dissenting view, making it possible to inspect the reasoning behind the decision.
Digital Workplace Autopilot
Manoj Kumar, Udhayakumar Panneerselvam and Bernice A | Coimbatore
Diagnoses everyday IT failures using device, network and identity telemetry. It can only take action once a policy check authorizes the step, and it learns from each resolution to help address recurring problems.
VDI-ARE
Phani Prakash Tripurari | Hyderabad
Turns a client’s raw virtual-desktop estate data into an assessment of what they are running, where the risks are and what needs attention first. It produces a report and roadmap to support work that would otherwise require significant manual effort from a consultant.
AI Incident Command Center
Dasari Surya and Mihir Sahoo | Kochi
Handles the initial stages of a production outage by setting severity against policy, identifying the likely cause, notifying the right people and drafting the remediation. The information it reports comes from system checks rather than relying only on the model, while higher-risk remediation steps still require human approval.
ModernizeAI
Liju Mathew | Kochi
Reads legacy COBOL and database code and builds a map of what the business logic does today. This helps teams understand the existing system and its dependencies before beginning a modernization effort.
QA Failure Investigator
Kala B, Iniyavan Murugesan and Tamilazhagi B | Coimbatore
Investigates failed automated UI tests and produces a root-cause report with a proposed correction. It does not edit the source code itself, leaving the proposed fix for a human to review.
DuckDebug
Vangala Sri Sai Prajeeth | Hyderabad
A debugging companion that questions a developer about a defect much like an experienced colleague would, then works toward identifying the root cause. It is designed to help engineers investigate intermittent issues that can be difficult to reproduce.
Personal Finance Agents
Syam Sankar, Albin Varghese and Ayush Pawar | Kochi
A conversational coach that records income and spending, tracks savings goals and explains where the money went. It gives users a simpler way to understand their finances and keep track of their goals.
Fraud War Room
Jonnalagadda Dinesh | Hyderabad
Scores suspicious banking transactions, routes higher-risk cases to the appropriate reviewer and tests its own rules against simulated fraud. The goal is to help identify fraudulent transactions while reducing the impact on legitimate customers.
OpsPilot
Arun Kumar Muthu Kumarasamy | Coimbatore
Coordinates specialist agents to investigate an outage using the organization’s operational logs and support runbooks. It provides the on-call engineer with a resolution plan while also giving leadership a plain-English summary of the situation.
Using Neuro San to Judge the Submissions at Scale
The breadth of the entries also created a review challenge. Each project needed to be assessed on its own merits using the same criteria, including distinguishing the team’s work from files inherited from the starter repository. Many submissions contained several hundred such files, making a thorough first pass a substantial task.
Neuro San also supported evaluation in both rounds. In the latest round, a judge network assessed submissions against the published rubric: 35 points for novelty, 35 for Neuro San feature usage and 30 for code quality. Each submission was scored three times, with the median used to limit the effect of an inconsistent result.
Four evaluator instances ran in parallel, distributing submissions and recording scores in a shared results store. The first batch of 56 submissions was completed in one hour and fifteen minutes. This made the initial review more manageable and left the deeper assessment of the strongest candidates to human reviewers.
The top 20 submissions then moved to manual validation. Reviewers examined the code and ran each agent network to check the teams’ claims before selecting the ten winners. The process gave submissions a common first-pass assessment while keeping technical validation and the final decision with people.
From Hackathon Prototypes to Practical Multi-Agent Systems
The next step is to test these ideas beyond the hackathon: make a prototype easy for a colleague to run, check its outputs against real cases and use that feedback to improve it. The diversity of submissions gives us several starting points, from better IT support to clearer financial records.
Associates can continue experimenting with Neuro San and strengthen their foundations through Cognizant AI Lab’s Agent Academy, our free learning hub with hands-on courses beginning with Agent Foundations. Upcoming articles will spotlight winning teams and explore what they learned while building.
Thank you to the Neuro San team for the framework, to Babak Hodjat for leading the live build sessions, and to the Cognizant AI Lab India organizers: Somesh Pattanaik, Praveen Tanguturi, Kaushik Amar Das, Sourav Jyoti Barman, Anandu Koikkalethu Balachandran and Lokesh Dwivedi. They ran the training, built the live-session infrastructure and judge network, and coordinated four locations across two rounds.