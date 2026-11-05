November 5, 2026
How Evolution Strategies Can Train Better AI Models from Worse Candidates
New research from Cognizant AI Lab explains a paradox in AI training: a model can keep improving even when every candidate tested during optimization performs worse. The findings challenge assumptions about population-based search and help explain how Evolution Strategies works at billion-parameter scale.
Population-based optimization rests on a familiar principle: generate candidate solutions from a parent model, evaluate them, and use the stronger ones to make progress. From genetic algorithms to early evolutionary search methods, finding better candidates has been central to how these approaches work. Our latest research challenges that principle in AI training, showing that a model can consistently improve even when every candidate generated during optimization performs worse than the parent model used to generate them..
Animation 1. Visual Representation of the ES Paradox. Offspring models consistently perform worse than parent models yet parent models improve with updates.
We observed this behavior while studying Evolution Strategies (ES), which tests random changes to a model’s weights and combines them based on their performance. Our earlier work showed that ES could fine-tune billion-parameter language models using populations of just 30 candidates. That raised a fundamental question about how it was learning. Such small populations seemed insufficient to build an accurate picture of how billions of weights should change, yet finding better individual candidates could not explain the progress either. During extended stretches of training, none of the candidates outperformed the original model, but the combined updates continued to improve it.
In The Evolution Strategies Paradox: Better Models from Worse Perturbations, we explain how the relative performance of these lower-performing candidates still reveal useful directions for improvement, and how ES combines that information while aggregating away random noise. The findings identify a way for population-based optimization to work without discovering better individual solutions. This matters for how we design methods to train and adapt large AI models: selection rules that rely on “elite” candidates may harm learning by holding onto bad candidates as exemplars, or rejecting worse candidates may discard useful information, while larger populations may offer limited additional benefit once enough noise has been reduced. What initially appeared to be a contradiction in ES training instead helps explain its effectiveness at scale, opening the way for optimization methods designed around what a population collectively reveals, rather than the quality of its best member.
How Evolution Strategies Updates a Model
Understanding the paradox starts with how ES uses its candidates. Many evolutionary methods make progress by selecting stronger solutions. The version of ES studied here uses the population’s results to construct a change to the original model.
Evolution Strategies optimizes a neural network by testing changes to its weights, the numerical parameters that shape its behavior. At each training step, it takes the current model, called the parent, and adds random changes to create modified copies, called offspring. Each offspring is evaluated on the task, producing a reward that measures its performance. The results are then used to decide how the parent should change.
In the version of ES studied here, rewards are compared with the population average. Changes associated with above-average performance receive positive weights, while those associated with below-average performance receive negative weights. ES combines these weighted changes into an update to the parent, drawing information from across the population.
An offspring can therefore contribute positively even when it performs worse than the parent, provided it performs better than its peers. Because the update combines changes from multiple candidates, the resulting model can outperform any individual offspring. This gives ES a way to improve without selecting a better model from the population. Our experiments show how far that distinction can go: training can continue to make progress even when better offspring disappear for extended periods.
The Paradox: The Parent Improves Based on Updates from Worse Offspring
During training, we recorded both the parent’s performance and the fraction of offspring that outperformed it. Initially, some offspring were better than the parent, which fits the familiar account of evolutionary search. But as training continued, that fraction could fall to zero or close to zero and remain there for extended periods. The parent’s performance nevertheless kept rising.
The paradox arises when every candidate tested can be worse than the current model, yet the update built from those candidates makes the model better. None of the modified copies offers a better model to adopt. ES nevertheless uses the differences between their scores to construct an update that improves the original. This pattern can repeat over extended stretches of training, with worse offspring continuing to support a stronger parent.
This is more surprising than simply recovering from an occasional bad generation. Producing better candidates can appear to stop being part of the learning process for much of a run, while optimization remains effective. If we monitored only how often the search generated a better offspring, we could conclude that it was failing precisely when the parent was making progress.
We observed this pattern in language model fine-tuning on Sudoku and Countdown, and in training a randomly initialized image classification network with approximately 60,000 parameters on MNIST. It was strongest with fixed evaluation batches, although it could also occur with shuffled batches. Larger evaluation batches made the effect more pronounced.
Figure 1. The Evolution Strategies paradox across three examples. Across Sudoku, Countdown, and MNIST, few or no offspring outperform the parent for much of training, yet the parent continues to improve. The paired plots show the gap between the apparent failure of individual candidates and the progress of the model being trained.
The paradox therefore concerns what a population contributes to learning. Its members may all be worse solutions, but their results can still contain enough information to produce a better update. Explaining how that information survives is central to understanding the phenomenon.
Why Worse Models Still Provide Useful Information
A random perturbation changes many weights at once. Some parts of that change may help the model, while others disrupt its performance. The offspring’s score reflects the overall result. A lower score tells us that the complete change was harmful, but it does not tell us that there was nothing useful within it.
We examined this by taking checkpoints from the Sudoku and Countdown training runs and testing hundreds of random directions at different perturbation sizes. As training progressed, larger changes became increasingly likely to lower performance. The model had improved, and moving away from its current weights in random directions had become more costly.
However, the differences between the offspring’s scores remained informative. Directions that performed relatively well when tested with smaller changes also tended to perform relatively well with larger changes, including when those larger changes produced offspring that all underperformed the parent. Some changes were less damaging than others, and that distinction still helped identify where improvement might be possible.
In very large parameter spaces, the random perturbations used by ES tend to have nearly the same overall size. Our analysis shows how this can give candidates a similar performance penalty while preserving useful differences between their scores. ES can use those differences because it compares candidates with one another, rather than requiring each one to beat the parent.
The remaining challenge is to turn that information into an improvement. Each perturbation carries substantial random noise alongside any useful direction. Our analytical model shows that combining weighted perturbations preserves the useful signal in expectation while reducing the noise. ES can then apply a controlled update to the parent without reproducing the full disruption present in any individual offspring.
We tested whether simply following the best perturbation would be enough. This alternative selected the strongest of 30 perturbations and scaled it down to match the typical ES update size. It made progress, but it underperformed the full ES update. The rest of the population contained information that helped produce a better change than its strongest member could provide alone.
Why Avoiding the Paradox Can Make Training Less Effective
One response to worse offspring would be to make the random changes smaller. Small enough perturbations can produce candidates that outperform the parent, restoring what looks like a more conventional evolutionary search. But in our experiments, settings that avoided the paradox could deliver less training progress.
Small changes can make meaningful performance differences difficult to distinguish from evaluation noise. Excessively large changes create the opposite problem: they disrupt the model so much that their scores become less reliable guides to useful directions. Effective training requires a range between these extremes, and that range can still produce candidates that all perform worse than the parent.
This changes how the paradox should be interpreted. Worse offspring do not automatically mean the search is exploring too aggressively or that its settings need to be corrected. In the conditions studied, they could be a consequence of using changes large enough to reveal useful information. Trying to eliminate the phenomenon by producing more successful individual candidates could weaken the signal driving the parent’s improvement.
Figure 2. A visual representation of reward vs. perturbation magnitude. Changes that are too small can leave useful performance differences hidden by evaluation noise, while changes that are too large become unreliable guides to improvement. The diagram illustrates this balance, and the Sudoku results show how training performance varies with perturbation size.
Population size also affects how much noise reaches the parent. Adding candidates reduces noise in the combined update, but the improvement per step eventually levels off. In the studied LLM fine-tuning setting, gains plateaued at roughly 30 candidates. Larger populations continued to reduce the update’s overall size without producing comparable increases in reward.
The appropriate population size will vary by model, task, and training setting. These results help explain why billions of parameters do not automatically require thousands of candidates at each step. A small population can reduce harmful noise enough to support progress without providing a precise picture of how every model weight should change.
Why This Matters
These results challenge a familiar assumption in population-based optimization: that progress depends on generating better candidates. Our findings show that ES can improve without meeting that requirement, even under well-tuned training conditions. Worse offspring can be a natural consequence of effective exploration, rather than a sign that optimization is failing. This changes how we interpret the population’s role: its members can collectively reveal how to improve a model even when none provides a better solution.
That distinction has consequences for algorithm design. A rule that permits an update only when an offspring outperforms its parent would block progress in the conditions studied here. It also raises questions about how elitism, which preserves the best candidates, should be applied in high-dimensional neural network optimization. Preserving strong solutions can remain useful, but selection rules that discard lower-performing candidates may remove information that an aggregate update could use.
The findings also help explain why these methods may need far smaller populations than expected. In the studied LLM fine-tuning setting, increasing the population beyond roughly 30 candidates offered limited additional improvement per update. Once aggregation had sufficiently reduced harmful noise, more candidates provided diminishing returns. Although the appropriate population size will vary, the result shows why optimizing billions of weights does not necessarily require evaluating thousands of models at every step.
Together, these results point to a different mechanism for population-based optimization, one that can make progress without discovering better individual solutions or accurately reconstructing the full gradient. The paradox follows naturally from this mechanism: candidates can lose performance while retaining useful directional information, which ES combines into an effective update. Understanding that process gives researchers a foundation for developing training methods that deliberately use information conventional selection rules might discard.