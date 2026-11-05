How Evolution Strategies Can Train Better AI Models from Worse Candidates

Animation 1. Visual Representation of the ES Paradox. Offspring models consistently perform worse than parent models yet parent models improve with updates.

We observed this behavior while studying Evolution Strategies (ES), which tests random changes to a model’s weights and combines them based on their performance. Our earlier work showed that ES could fine-tune billion-parameter language models using populations of just 30 candidates. That raised a fundamental question about how it was learning. Such small populations seemed insufficient to build an accurate picture of how billions of weights should change, yet finding better individual candidates could not explain the progress either. During extended stretches of training, none of the candidates outperformed the original model, but the combined updates continued to improve it.



In The Evolution Strategies Paradox: Better Models from Worse Perturbations, we explain how the relative performance of these lower-performing candidates still reveal useful directions for improvement, and how ES combines that information while aggregating away random noise. The findings identify a way for population-based optimization to work without discovering better individual solutions. This matters for how we design methods to train and adapt large AI models: selection rules that rely on “elite” candidates may harm learning by holding onto bad candidates as exemplars, or rejecting worse candidates may discard useful information, while larger populations may offer limited additional benefit once enough noise has been reduced. What initially appeared to be a contradiction in ES training instead helps explain its effectiveness at scale, opening the way for optimization methods designed around what a population collectively reveals, rather than the quality of its best member.

How Evolution Strategies Updates a Model

Understanding the paradox starts with how ES uses its candidates. Many evolutionary methods make progress by selecting stronger solutions. The version of ES studied here uses the population’s results to construct a change to the original model.

Evolution Strategies optimizes a neural network by testing changes to its weights, the numerical parameters that shape its behavior. At each training step, it takes the current model, called the parent, and adds random changes to create modified copies, called offspring. Each offspring is evaluated on the task, producing a reward that measures its performance. The results are then used to decide how the parent should change.

In the version of ES studied here, rewards are compared with the population average. Changes associated with above-average performance receive positive weights, while those associated with below-average performance receive negative weights. ES combines these weighted changes into an update to the parent, drawing information from across the population.

An offspring can therefore contribute positively even when it performs worse than the parent, provided it performs better than its peers. Because the update combines changes from multiple candidates, the resulting model can outperform any individual offspring. This gives ES a way to improve without selecting a better model from the population. Our experiments show how far that distinction can go: training can continue to make progress even when better offspring disappear for extended periods.

The Paradox: The Parent Improves Based on Updates from Worse Offspring

During training, we recorded both the parent’s performance and the fraction of offspring that outperformed it. Initially, some offspring were better than the parent, which fits the familiar account of evolutionary search. But as training continued, that fraction could fall to zero or close to zero and remain there for extended periods. The parent’s performance nevertheless kept rising.

The paradox arises when every candidate tested can be worse than the current model, yet the update built from those candidates makes the model better. None of the modified copies offers a better model to adopt. ES nevertheless uses the differences between their scores to construct an update that improves the original. This pattern can repeat over extended stretches of training, with worse offspring continuing to support a stronger parent.

This is more surprising than simply recovering from an occasional bad generation. Producing better candidates can appear to stop being part of the learning process for much of a run, while optimization remains effective. If we monitored only how often the search generated a better offspring, we could conclude that it was failing precisely when the parent was making progress.

We observed this pattern in language model fine-tuning on Sudoku and Countdown, and in training a randomly initialized image classification network with approximately 60,000 parameters on MNIST. It was strongest with fixed evaluation batches, although it could also occur with shuffled batches. Larger evaluation batches made the effect more pronounced.