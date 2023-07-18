Skip to main content Skip to footer
The Cognizant Story: 25+ years of growth and leadership


No image

1994
  • Founded as an arm of The D&B Corp. and group companies


No image

1996
  • Started servicing third-party customers


No image

1998
  • Listed on NASDAQ (CTSH)


No image

2000
  • Recognized as the highest ranking IT services company by BusinessWeek

 


No image

2004
  • Identified as a Tier One Company by Gartner, Forrester, IDC
  • Added to NASDAQ 100 Index


No image

2006
  • Fastest services companyvto hit the $1 billion revenue
  • Added to S&P 500 indexvtime in our journey


No image

2008
  • Joins the Fortune 1000

 


No image

2009
  • Joins Fortune's 'Most Admired Companies' list


No image

2010
  • Crossed the 100,000 associate mark globally

 


No image

2011
  • Enters Fortune 500 and FT
  • Global 500
  • #2 in Goldman Sachs' list of 'Ten Highest Quality Stocks in the World'


No image

2012
  • Named in the Forbes
  • 'Fast Tech 25' list for a record 10th year


No image

2014
  • 200,000 associates


No image

2015
  • Major strategic acquisition of TriZetto
  • Named among the World's Most Innovative Companies
  • Ranked among the World's Top 100 Green Companies


No image

2017
  • Completes 25 years in business
  • Named in Fortune's annual World's most admired companies list


No image

2018
  • Thomas Reuter's Top 100 Global Tech Leaders List.
  • 5 Major strategic acquisitions including Softvision and Bolder Healthcare Solutions


No image

2019
  • Wins Two 2019 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards

 


No image

2020
  • Top Employer in 17 countries by Top Employers Institute 2021
  • 19th in Forbes World's Best Employers
  • Top 200 Forbes America's Best Employer for New Graduates


No image

2021
  • Return to double-digit growth
  • Top Employer in India by LinkedIn and Forbes
  • Highest ever tally of gold awards at Brandon Hall Awards
  • 300,000 associates


No image

  • You are joining at an exciting time in our journey

 

We have fueled our growth through multiple S-curves
We have fueled our growth through multiple S-curves
Today, Cognizant is a renowned global leader and top employer
Renowned
How our business is organized
Service Lines and Markets


Ravi Kumar S
Cheif Executive Officer

Markets

Surya Gummadi

Americas

  • BFS
  • INS
  • HC
  • ...
  • NA Consulting
  • Americas MDUs
  • Americas Delivery Centers
  • Commercial Operations
Service Lines

Prasad Sankaran

S&PE and Enablement

  • ADM
  • DE
  • QEA
  • DX
  • Delivery Excellence
  • Solution Architects
  • Program Management

                 

Rob Vatter

EPS

  • EAS

Rob Walker

Global Growth Markets

  • UKI
  • Central Europe
  • Northern Europe
  • Southern Europe & Middle East
  • APAC
  • Japan
  • GGM Consulting
  • GGM MDU

Annadurai Elango (Anna)

Global Growth Markets

  • CIS
  • AIA
  • IOT

Ganesh Ayyar

IOA and ISG

  • IOA
  • ISGs

*Corporate Functions and India Chairman not shown.

Our Executive Leadership Team

Ravi Kumar
Chief Executive Officer

Rob Walker
President, Global Growth Markets

Surya Gummadi
President, Cognizant Americas

Annadurai Elango (Anna)
EVP, Core Technologies and Insights

Rob Vatter
EVP, Enterprise Platform Services

Prasad Sankaran
EVP, Software and Platform Engineering

Ganesh Ayyar
EVP and President, Intuitive Operations and Automation / Industry Solutions Group

Rajesh Nambiar
EVP, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India

 

Anil Cheriyan
EVP, Strategy & Technology

Jan Siegmund
Chief Financial Officer

John Kim
EVP and General Counsel

Ravi Kumar
Chief Executive Officer

Our Cognizant agenda guides our path for the future
OUR PURPOSE

Why we exist

We engineer modern business to
improve everyday life
OUR VISION

What we aspire to achieve

To become the pre-eminent technology services
partner to the Global 2000 C-Suite
OUR VALUES

How we work

Start with a point of view

I apply my expertise to gain trust, and to lead our clients forward.

Seek data, build knowledge

I use facts to guide my actions and decisions.

Always strive, never settle

I act with agility and creativity, determined to stay one step ahead.

Work as one

I deliver solutions that draw upon the full power and scale of Cognizant.

Create conditions for everyone to thrive

I include, enable and invest in everyone around me.

Do the right thing, the right way

I always make the ethical choice.

Our Enduring Qualities

While we've grow and evolved, several aspects of Cognizant have remained true over time.

No image

The Unshakable
Trust of Our Clients

No image

Our Unparalleled
Reputation 

No image

Our Entrepreneurial
Spirit

No image

Our Global Reach

No image

Our Deep Technical
Expertise

At Cognizant, You Engineer Impact.

You impact

our clients
Read more
Whitepapaer

You impact

one another
Read more
Whitepapaer

You impact

society
Read more
Whitepapaer

You impact

your life
Read more
Whitepapaer
Why do clients choose Cognizant?

No image

Innately Industry-centric

Our industry-first approach to business problems means we can see the unseen and deliver continuous modernization.

No image

Exceptional Digital Transformation Experience

Our origins are in data expertise and applications. We continuously invest in new technologies and talent to drive business outcomes.

No image

Innately Industry-centric

Our industry-first approach to business problems means we can see the unseen and deliver continuous modernization.

Our clients access our experience and services in 37 countries
37 Countries
Work with influential clients spanning industries and geographies
37 Countries
Our commitment to advancing Diversity & Inclusion

When we each show up as inclusive leaders, we elevate our work and create a powerful ripple effect on our teams, clients, and communities.

Watch video

Hold ourselves accountable

We call out instances of bias, change ways of working that aren’t inclusive or equitable, and model inclusive behaviors every day.


Be courageous. 

We aim to lead and not follow. We set aspirations and are transparent about our progress against them. We lean into tough topics and bold solutions.


Continually learn and adapt. 

We partner with others to open our minds, expand our understanding and accelerate our path to a more inclusive Cognizant.
 

Create change within and beyond Cognizant

We use our influence and resources to make an impact on social inequities in the places we live and work.

Stay focused

We persist in working toward creating an environment where each person feels welcome, heard and equal.
 

Our global culture embraces diversity of thought and background
How D&I shows up with
 
Our people
  • Diversity Candidate Pipeline
  • From unconscious bias to conscious inclusion training
  • Cognizant Mentoring & Sponsorship Programs
  • Propel – Women’s global leadership development initiative
 
Our culture
  • Cognizant Affinity Groups
  • Diversity Councils
  • Advancing diversity globally: Breast Cancer Awareness, International Women’s Day, Hispanic Heritage Month, Pride, Veteran’s Day
  • Flexible Workplace & Family Friendly Leave Policies
 
Our client
  • Center for the Future of Work
  • Industry‑leading and thought‑provoking D&I thought leadership: What It Means to Belong at Work
  • Raising the profile of diverse leaders & fostering discussions on D&I via Client Inclusion Summits
 
Our community
  • Cognizant Outreach
  • Cognizant Foundation (India)
  • Cognizant U.S. Foundation
  • Partners: Advance, Catalyst, Cloud Girls, MAKERS,
    MBA Veterans Network, National Black MBA Association,
    The Valuable 500, Tech Talent Charter
Celebrate your colleagues and get recognized through Cheers

Our global rewards and recognition program provides an opportunity for you to be acknowledged and rewarded for demonstrating our core values, achieving company goals and going above and beyond in contributing to Cognizant’s success.

Points redeemable for merchandise such as
 

cheers

 

Be a part of a caring community that supports and celebrates one another
family-is-family
“The way we see it, Cognizant
family is family”

When Anand Waghmode(left) became critically ill with COVID, his India Outreach teammates tracked down the plasma that would help save his life.

Read more
COVID warriors connect paintent and families to...
Read more
covid warrior
COVID heroes...
Read more
covid heros
Our vibrant
office culture

Our offices around the Globe

Watch Video
vibrant office
Our people strive to do the right thing, even when it’s hard.
Cognizant Code of ethics
Ethics & Compliance enables Cognizant to succeed…the right way
  • Promoting an ethical culture
  • Protecting the company from harm
  • Ensuring customer confidence
  • Reducing uncertainty in business decisions
  • Guarding the company’s reputation
Code of ethics
code of ethics
Have pride in a company that uses its resources for good.

We are using our technologies, knowledge and partnerships to engineer new levels of environmental and social benefit for our clients and communities

Environment

We are focused on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

Social

We focus on skilling, diversity and inclusion to attract and retain talent.

Governance

We aim to be a trusted partner to our clients, operating with integrity, transparency, and security to reduce risk and build trust.

Read our ESG report
Make a personal impact on communities within and outside of Cognizant
Our Global Affinity Groups
Global affinity
Committed to Giving back to Soceity
Giving back
Average over 5 years

No image

476,427

Hours of volunteering



47,745

volunteers

Average over 5 years

No image

3.6 million

Hours of volunteering

215,000

volunteers

No image

31

countries

Cognizant outreach
Deliver your best as part of our high caliber team
Performance Management at Cognizant

Career growth at Cognizant starts with great performance in your current role. We have robust, consistent performance processes so you always know where you stand.

Associate Directors and Below

GoPerform

Explore
Directors to Vice Presidents

Leadership Performance
Management (LPM)

Explore
Advance your capabilities and your career
Learning & Development at Cognizant

Learn almost anything, any time, anywhere through our robust learning ecosystem. Own your unique path through continuous learning.

No image

Build next-gen skills
while on the job

No image

Grow your leadership capability at every level

No image

Accelerate your career

Build next-gen skills while on the job
Through Cognizant Learning & Development (L&D)

As Cognizant continues to engineer modern businesses to improve everyday life, Cognizant L&D team ensures that the learning needs of all key stakeholders across the organization are addressed through a comprehensive strategy.

Skills to DEPLOY to your next project

Based on business demands and technology trends, Cognizant L&D team helps upskill or re-skill you to ensure deployability. Skill2Deploy maps to those skills that help to fulfill immediate skilling needs.

Skills to READY you for what’s next in the digital world and in your career

Cognizant L&D team enables you to align your skills with your career vision through a focused platform, SkillUp, that helps in setting development plans and tracking their fulfillment.

Skills you CHOOSE to grow based on your passions, interests and goals

Cognizant believes in autonomous learning and empowers you with appropriate content through My Learning Studio, a self-service marketplace where you can choose your own learning path.

My Learning Studio: 

A modern learning marketplace for modern learners

Explore now
Learning

Leadership Capabilities – A Glimpse of our Evergreen programs

Leverage leadership and professional development opportunities designed specifically for your continuous development and growth. Explore our quarterly leadership development calendar which is linked to our 7 leadership capabilities.

A Leader @ Cognizant...

Sets the course

Strategic

  • Business acumen for strategic client engagement
  • Effective Strategy Execution

Entrepreneurial

  • Fostering Innovation – Building a business playground
  • Re-imagining the boundaries of your business

Connects the dots

Collaborative

  • Leading in a Virtual World
  • Building a Collaborative Mindset

Change

  • Leading and Communicating Change
  • Leadership through Uncertainty and Change

Inspires followership

People

  • Coaching and Feedback
  • Unconscious Bias
  • Emotional Intelligence – Inner mastery

Client-Focused

  • Becoming a trusted client advisor
  • Making an Impact with Senior Executives

Delivers results

Operational

  • Execution for Growth
  • Financial Acumen                                                                                            

Guided by our Cognizant Agenda, Purpose and Values | Informed by mindsets and behaviors for the digital era

Our flagship programs
Lead@Cognizant

Accelerating Leadership Capabilities for the Future

Hallmark People Leadership program exclusively designed for Cognizant leaders, designed and delivered in partnership with Harvard. 4.5-month journey focusing on Leading Boldly, Partnering Powerfully, Inspiring Performance and Delivering Results.

Propel

Accelerating a Diverse Leadership Pipeline 

Cognizant's first flagship program for women leadership development. 3-month journey focusing on personal leadership brand, executive presence, strategic networking and influencing skills

Cognizant Leader’s Edge 

Exclusive platform for Executive Development hosted in partnership with Harvard Business School. Focuses on topical leadership themes highlighting the role of senior leaders in building a high-performance culture

Delivery Leader Capability  Development

Focused development to build communities of leaders in enterprise delivery roles. Focuses on how to build an enterprise mindset, elevate client engagement, expand breadth of technology and domain, inspire and transform teams.

Thrive

HR Leadership Program

Exclusive leadership development program for HR leaders. Focuses on Strengthening Resilience, Developing Business Acumen and Becoming a Trusted Advisor on Talent to support the business.

Career Milestone Programs
  • Loading Self
  • Loading Teams
  • Loading of Leads
  • Emerging Leader
  • Strategic Leader
  • Enterprise Leader
  • Sucess to Significane
     
Explore vast opportunities within our global org
Career Opportunities at Cognizant

Explore an internal job move through Talent Marketplace and Leadership Job Board to broaden your experience and gain new skills

Associate Directors and Below

Talent Marketplace

Explore
lead
Directors to Vice Presidents

Leadership Job Board

Explore
lead
Career Opportunities

Be.cognizant icon

Be.Cognizant

Your one-stop shop as a collaborative intranet platform to access all news and apps

Teams

Instant messaging (IM) + video call tool to connect instantly with your colleagues

Yammer icon

Yammer

Professional networking and social media site. Please join our onboarding page

Follow us on Social Media

Join the conversation on FacebookLinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram or Twitter.

Explore the Latest News

Learn how Cognizant solves business problems, elevates experiences and supports a sustainable world.

We are here to support you

For HR topics

Contact your HR Business Partner for information on your career, performance, benefits, etc.

To identify your HRBP, go to HCM > Personal Information > Home Manager / Talent Manager.

For technology support

Contact the Global Service Desk (GSD) by phone or online.

For other questions

Be.Cognizant is your main resource for various inquiries. Utilize Search or browse the Global HR page to get started.

Pages

Welcome to Cognizant

Welcome to Cognizant

About Cognizant

About Cognizant

Your experience at Cognizant

Your experience at Cognizant

You impact our clients

You impact our clients

You impact one another

You impact one another

You impact society

You impact society

You impact your life

You impact your life

Stay connected

Stay connected
Previous
Next