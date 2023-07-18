1994
- Founded as an arm of The D&B Corp. and group companies
1996
- Started servicing third-party customers
1998
- Listed on NASDAQ (CTSH)
2000
- Recognized as the highest ranking IT services company by BusinessWeek
2004
- Identified as a Tier One Company by Gartner, Forrester, IDC
- Added to NASDAQ 100 Index
2006
- Fastest services companyvto hit the $1 billion revenue
- Added to S&P 500 indexvtime in our journey
2008
- Joins the Fortune 1000
2009
- Joins Fortune's 'Most Admired Companies' list
2010
- Crossed the 100,000 associate mark globally
2011
- Enters Fortune 500 and FT
- Global 500
- #2 in Goldman Sachs' list of 'Ten Highest Quality Stocks in the World'
2012
- Named in the Forbes
- 'Fast Tech 25' list for a record 10th year
2014
- 200,000 associates
2015
- Major strategic acquisition of TriZetto
- Named among the World's Most Innovative Companies
- Ranked among the World's Top 100 Green Companies
2017
- Completes 25 years in business
- Named in Fortune's annual World's most admired companies list
2018
- Thomas Reuter's Top 100 Global Tech Leaders List.
- 5 Major strategic acquisitions including Softvision and Bolder Healthcare Solutions
2019
- Wins Two 2019 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards
2020
- Top Employer in 17 countries by Top Employers Institute 2021
- 19th in Forbes World's Best Employers
- Top 200 Forbes America's Best Employer for New Graduates
2021
- Return to double-digit growth
- Top Employer in India by LinkedIn and Forbes
- Highest ever tally of gold awards at Brandon Hall Awards
- 300,000 associates
We have fueled our growth through multiple S-curves
Today, Cognizant is a renowned global leader and top employer
How our business is organized
Service Lines and Markets
Markets
Service Lines
*Corporate Functions and India Chairman not shown.
Our Executive Leadership Team
Our Cognizant agenda guides our path for the future
We engineer modern business to
improve everyday life
To become the pre-eminent technology services
partner to the Global 2000 C-Suite
Our Enduring Qualities
While we've grow and evolved, several aspects of Cognizant have remained true over time.
At Cognizant, You Engineer Impact.
Why do clients choose Cognizant?
Our clients access our experience and services in 37 countries
Work with influential clients spanning industries and geographies
Collaborate on leading edge digital solutions and applications
Our global culture embraces diversity of thought and background
How D&I shows up with
Our people
- Diversity Candidate Pipeline
- From unconscious bias to conscious inclusion training
- Cognizant Mentoring & Sponsorship Programs
- Propel – Women’s global leadership development initiative
Our culture
- Cognizant Affinity Groups
- Diversity Councils
- Advancing diversity globally: Breast Cancer Awareness, International Women’s Day, Hispanic Heritage Month, Pride, Veteran’s Day
- Flexible Workplace & Family Friendly Leave Policies
Our client
- Center for the Future of Work
- Industry‑leading and thought‑provoking D&I thought leadership: What It Means to Belong at Work
- Raising the profile of diverse leaders & fostering discussions on D&I via Client Inclusion Summits
Our community
- Cognizant Outreach
- Cognizant Foundation (India)
- Cognizant U.S. Foundation
- Partners: Advance, Catalyst, Cloud Girls, MAKERS,
MBA Veterans Network, National Black MBA Association,
The Valuable 500, Tech Talent Charter
Celebrate your colleagues and get recognized through Cheers
Our global rewards and recognition program provides an opportunity for you to be acknowledged and rewarded for demonstrating our core values, achieving company goals and going above and beyond in contributing to Cognizant’s success.
Points redeemable for merchandise such as
Be a part of a caring community that supports and celebrates one another
Our people strive to do the right thing, even when it’s hard.
Have pride in a company that uses its resources for good.
We are using our technologies, knowledge and partnerships to engineer new levels of environmental and social benefit for our clients and communities
Make a personal impact on communities within and outside of Cognizant
Our Global Affinity Groups
Committed to Giving back to Soceity
Deliver your best as part of our high caliber team
Advance your capabilities and your career
Learning & Development at Cognizant
Learn almost anything, any time, anywhere through our robust learning ecosystem. Own your unique path through continuous learning.
Build next-gen skills while on the job
Through Cognizant Learning & Development (L&D)
As Cognizant continues to engineer modern businesses to improve everyday life, Cognizant L&D team ensures that the learning needs of all key stakeholders across the organization are addressed through a comprehensive strategy.
Leadership Capabilities – A Glimpse of our Evergreen programs
Leverage leadership and professional development opportunities designed specifically for your continuous development and growth. Explore our quarterly leadership development calendar which is linked to our 7 leadership capabilities.
A Leader @ Cognizant...
Sets the course
Strategic
- Business acumen for strategic client engagement
- Effective Strategy Execution
Entrepreneurial
- Fostering Innovation – Building a business playground
- Re-imagining the boundaries of your business
Connects the dots
Collaborative
- Leading in a Virtual World
- Building a Collaborative Mindset
Change
- Leading and Communicating Change
- Leadership through Uncertainty and Change
Inspires followership
People
- Coaching and Feedback
- Unconscious Bias
- Emotional Intelligence – Inner mastery
Client-Focused
- Becoming a trusted client advisor
- Making an Impact with Senior Executives
Delivers results
Operational
- Execution for Growth
- Financial Acumen
Guided by our Cognizant Agenda, Purpose and Values | Informed by mindsets and behaviors for the digital era
Our flagship programs
Explore vast opportunities within our global org
Career Opportunities at Cognizant
Explore an internal job move through Talent Marketplace and Leadership Job Board to broaden your experience and gain new skills