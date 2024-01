To quantify generative AI’s impact on productivity and the future of work, we partnered with Oxford Economics to create an economic model. The model is calibrated to reveal three scenarios reflecting low, middle and high levels of business adoption. While multiple studies have been published on this topic, we wanted to analyze how this powerful technology will impact actual people, actual jobs and actual careers—and by extension, business productivity and the economy.



Our model digs into the 18,000 tasks that drive the US economy, and carefully examines the impact generative AI will have on the jobs that ladder up to these tasks. While we focused on the US workforce, the general themes that emerged from the findings can be applied globally.

This is because the tasks—and the theoretical ability for generative AI to perform or assist with them—remain the same despite differences in their relative importance and rate of adoption from country to country. See more details on the methodology.

What we learned has profound implications for workers—and for the future of work. Our model shows that in the next 10 years, most jobs (90%) will be disrupted in some way by generative AI. Everyone from administrative assistants to CXOs will be affected.

In some job families, workers will face months of joblessness as they seek to transfer their existing skills to new roles. In total, approximately 9% of the current US workforce may be displaced by generative AI. Based on an analysis of previous economic shifts, it’s possible 11% of displaced employees—or almost 1% of the total workforce—may struggle to find new work again.



Left unmanaged, this level of disruption would have severe consequences for not only organizations and the people who work in them but also for productivity itself.



Achieving the high end of our productivity forecast requires two things: high levels of business adoption of generative AI and low levels of disengaged or permanently displaced employees.



Addressing both of these factors requires trust—trust between AI makers and AI users, between businesses and policy makers, between employer and employee, and trust in the technology itself. While all these areas are vital, we are primarily focused on the last two, because it’s here that businesses can exercise the most control to maximize the productivity potential of generative AI.



Now, as gen AI begins its ramp-up, it’s time for leaders to lay the foundation for a new trust compact, ensuring gen AI is a positive force not just for economic productivity but also for workers and society. If they succeed, we could be entering an age of unfathomable wealth and efficiency. If they don’t, we could be facing a long period of unrest and strife, glimmers of which can already be witnessed among AI makers themselves.