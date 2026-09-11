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A message from Vijay Narayan
Vijay Narayan

EVP, Global Head of Physical AI
Head of Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy & Utilities, Cognizant

Vijay Narayan headhot

Where Physical AI meets the factory floor

On behalf of everyone at Cognizant, I am pleased to welcome the Cummins leadership team to San Francisco.

This visit is designed to provide a practical and strategic perspective on the current state of AI and the accelerating evolution of Physical AI across industries. Throughout the day, we will share how organizations are harnessing advanced AI capabilities to drive operational excellence, improve decision-making, and create measurable business value.

Our agenda is centered on topics that we believe are most relevant to your priorities, including multi-agent AI systems that can design, deploy, and scale networks of collaborating agents, as well as intelligent platforms that connect industrial sensors, IoT devices, factory automation systems, and infrastructure into a unified intelligence layer. These capabilities are helping enterprises operationalize Physical AI at scale and deliver outcomes that extend well beyond proof-of-concept demonstrations.

We are also delighted to host you at our partner NVIDIA’s headquarters later in the day, where you will gain additional perspectives on emerging technologies, innovation roadmaps, and the future of AI-enabled industrial transformation. Together with demonstrations in our lab environment, these experiences will provide a firsthand view of what is possible today and where the market is headed next.

Thank you for taking the time to join us. I look forward to the discussions ahead and to exploring how our organizations can work together to shape the next generation of intelligent operations. 

What your day will look like

TimeTopicsSpeakersLocation
7:15 AMPick up from Crowne Plaza
8:00-8:30 AMWelcome-breakfast and introductionsBabak HodjatCognizant AI lab
8:30-9:00 AMCummins priorities and objectives
Cognizant perspective around AI and evolution in Manufacturing Industries		Earl Newsome, Vijay Narayan
9:00-9:50 AMEnterprise multi-agent orchestration and AI trustBabak Hodjat
9:50-10:50 AMCognizant® Intelligence Spine Platform and AADA demoSamih Fadli
10:50-11:20 AMManaged AI routingArun Kumar
11:20-11:30 AMNext steps 
11:30- 12:30 PMDrive to NVIDIA
12:30-1:00 PMLunch break NVIDIA HQ
1:00-1:30 PMPhysical AI and Manufacturing super agentsDan Berman/ Sharath Prasad
1:30-2:15 PMAI factoryJustin Hodgson
2:15-3:00 PMDSX blueprintFrank Lam
3:00-3:15 PMTea/coffee 
3:15-4:00 PMPhysics Nemo. AI led engineeringSrinivas Tadepalli
4:00-4:30 PMNext steps and wrap up 
4:30-5:15 PMEBC lab tour 
5:30 PMHead to dinner
Vijay Narayan

EVP, Global Head of Physical AI and Business Unit Head, Cognizant

Vijay Narayan headhot
Babak Hodjat

Chief AI Officer, Cognizant

Babak Hodjat Headshot
Dr. Samih Fadli

CTO Physical AI Autonomy Systems, Cognizant

Dr. Samih Fadli headhot
Nishanth Vallabhu

SBU Head, Cognizant

Nishanth Vallabhu headshot
Sharath Prasad

Global Practice Leader for Engineering and Physical AI, Cognizant 

Sharath Prasad
Arun Kumar

Global Head - AI Factory & NVIDIA Alliance (PIC), Cognizant

Arun Kumar
Diana Gala

Senior Director Client Partner, Cognizant

Diana Gala headshot
Rishabh Jain

Client Relationship Manager, Cognizant

Rishabh Jain
Justin Hodgson

AI Factory Director, NVIDIA

Justin Hodgson
Frank Lam

Data Center - Senior Manager, NVIDIA

Frank Lam
Srinivas Tadepalli

Head, Industrial Engineering, AI-Physics & HPC, NVIDIA

Srinivas Tadepalli
Deepesh Chouhan

Regional Industry Sales Leader for MFG, NVIDIA

Deepesh Chouhan
Dan Berman

Global Head of Segment Sales Physical AI, NVIDIA

Dan Berman
Aradhana Vaidhya

Global Segment Sales Manager Physical AI, NVIDIA

Aradhana Vaidhya
Gunjan Shah

Solution Architect, Cummins and other MFG accounts, NVIDIA

Gunjan Shah

Have a question? 

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