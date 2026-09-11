On behalf of everyone at Cognizant, I am pleased to welcome the Cummins leadership team to San Francisco.

This visit is designed to provide a practical and strategic perspective on the current state of AI and the accelerating evolution of Physical AI across industries. Throughout the day, we will share how organizations are harnessing advanced AI capabilities to drive operational excellence, improve decision-making, and create measurable business value.

Our agenda is centered on topics that we believe are most relevant to your priorities, including multi-agent AI systems that can design, deploy, and scale networks of collaborating agents, as well as intelligent platforms that connect industrial sensors, IoT devices, factory automation systems, and infrastructure into a unified intelligence layer. These capabilities are helping enterprises operationalize Physical AI at scale and deliver outcomes that extend well beyond proof-of-concept demonstrations.

We are also delighted to host you at our partner NVIDIA’s headquarters later in the day, where you will gain additional perspectives on emerging technologies, innovation roadmaps, and the future of AI-enabled industrial transformation. Together with demonstrations in our lab environment, these experiences will provide a firsthand view of what is possible today and where the market is headed next.

Thank you for taking the time to join us. I look forward to the discussions ahead and to exploring how our organizations can work together to shape the next generation of intelligent operations.