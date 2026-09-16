As life sciences organisations accelerate their adoption of artificial intelligence, executive teams are still grappling with a fundamental paradox.

Despite unprecedented capital expenditure on generative models and enterprise agents, widespread workforce adoption and sustained organisational trust are remarkably elusive.



While technical leaders often treat AI integrity as an architectural problem – to be solved via tighter guardrails, model evaluations or refined prompting – the primary barrier to value realisation is human. Building enterprise-wide trust requires a shift in perspective: good governance must originate from a strong organisational culture.



The “Trust Era” will require us to move away from narrow cost-out narratives. Instead, we must build cross-functional governance, psychological safety and human-centric design directly into the technology framework.

Trust is Fragile

To understand why trust in enterprise AI is fragile, organisations must examine how the narrative around technology has evolved. When artificial intelligence first emerged in life sciences, its reputation carried the scent of a scientific breakthrough. It accelerated drug discovery, identified complex biomarkers and tackled diseases beyond human cognitive capacity.

What has changed is what organisations expect from AI. The recent influx of generative AI investment has shifted executive messaging from its potential to deliver scientific breakthroughs towards business productivity and cost reduction. That has brought AI closer to employees’ everyday work and made questions about how it will affect roles, skills and job security more immediate.

When the overarching narrative centres on taking cost out or removing jobs, employees naturally become defensive. If a ten-year veteran on a manufacturing floor is told that a system is designed to extract their tacit knowledge so they become redundant, that individual will resist engaging with the tool.

Cognizant’s latest workplace report helps to explain this gap. Our global study of more than 10,000 workers found that 80% want to use AI more than they currently do.[1] Meanwhile, between 72% and 82% across seven workforce archetypes – from highly engaged adopters to more hesitant users – say the tools provided by their organisation do not meet their needs. Employees are interested, but the conditions for confident adoption are often missing.

The tools themselves must also earn employees’ confidence. In strictly regulated environments like life sciences, an algorithm that claims 80% accuracy in controlled pilots is an operational liability. Systems that operate under GxP standards – regulatory quality standards designed to ensure that medicines, medical products and related processes are developed, manufactured, tested and handled safely – require absolute reliability.

Unsurprisingly, if employees view AI as an unreliable tool designed to replace them, they will become defensive and sceptical. They may still adopt it, but from a survival mindset focused on staying relevant, with less scope to explore the next breakthrough.

The practical starting point is to understand where employees are today – what they want AI to help them do, which tools they trust and what concerns are holding them back. Leaders can then shape their narrative, training and governance around those needs, building one of the foundations of trust.

The Human-in-the-Loop

This cultural divide requires us to rethink the concept of human-in-the-loop. Too often, human oversight is treated as a passive, administrative bottleneck. It is viewed as a late-stage fact-check designed to catch hallucinations before regulatory submission.

Being in the loop should begin before deployment. The people who will use a tool or agent should be involved in its design and training, helping to define the problem, test the outputs and ensure the system reflects how the work is actually done. Employees then have a clearer reason to trust the tool because its design reflects their expertise and the realities of their work.

True governance elevates human oversight from a reactive checking mechanism to active accountability. Regulators such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) hold human signatories legally accountable for clinical and operational outputs.

AI models do not replace the necessity of expert review. In a traditional clinical trial workflow, five specialists might spend weeks gathering data, as well as writing and formatting documentation for a single reviewer.

In an agent-assisted workflow, autonomous tools execute this laborious data assembly, which allows three expert reviewers to scrutinise the output, probe edge cases and verify factual lineage. Here, human oversight becomes a safety barrier and an active sign-off rather than an operational bottleneck.

Effective AI governance cannot be treated as a traditional IT deployment, nor can it sit exclusively within legal or compliance boards. When governance is managed purely as a technical capability, organisations put themselves at extreme risk.

On one end of the spectrum, there is the ‘Shadow AI’ problem. When employees use AI tools without the regulating framework of an in-house governance plan, the results can be quite destructive: redundant prompts, conflicting tool builds, and escalating token costs without strategic alignment.

On the other side of the argument, an overly restrictive centralised approval board reviews every individual use-case prompt, which halts innovation and drains momentum from business teams.

If organisations want to unlock enterprise value, they need cross-functional governance that spans traditional corporate silos.

Human-in-the-loop should also extend across the full lifecycle, from identifying an opportunity and designing the system to reviewing its outputs. Bringing the right people together across functions can reveal opportunities that individual teams might miss.

In life sciences, the highest-value opportunities exist in the spaces between functions – such as linking R&D findings directly to manufacturing scalability or connecting early epidemic tracking with rapid global supply-chain distribution. Business teams must define and own the business problems, while digital and IT units oversee technical execution and infrastructure scalability.

Psychological Safety is Paramount

Psychological safety is required to cultivate an organisational culture that scrutinises AI outputs. Historically, enterprise software operated deterministically; if a system failed, it was a technical bug. Modern probabilistic systems can drift, hallucinate, or produce subtly conflicting outputs that require human intervention to catch. Leaders must equip employees with the skills and authority to challenge AI-generated content.

If an employee worries about flagging a flawed report because executive leadership has invested in an automated tool, then the entire point of a governance system is lost.

Creating psychological safety involves reimagining career progression, updating learning frameworks, and fostering an environment where pushing back on automated recommendations is recognised as effective stewardship.

The AI for Good Manifesto

Ultimately, workforce trust and sustained AI adoption relies on reframing the corporate narrative. When executive leadership presents AI as a mechanism for head-count reduction and efficiency, adoption rates fall and workers lose faith in the integrity of the system.

There is an alternative. When life science leaders think of AI not just as a technical tool, but as part of a long-term strategy to have a positive impact on society, the workplace culture changes. Think of all the things you could do. You could improve sustainability, optimise global drug delivery to underserved populations, or accelerating response times to global health emergencies. All of this is in reach.

Life sciences organisations can build autonomous systems that are technically sound, regulatory compliant and, most of all, trusted across the enterprise, but only if governance is treated as an inclusive cultural capability grounded in human expertise, cross-functional ownership and ethical purpose.

[1] https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/aem-i/ai-adoption-in-workplace