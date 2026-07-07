In the commercial world, a poor experience sends a customer looking for an alternative. In public service, there is no alternative to look for.

Every call to a police contact centre, every online benefits application, every interaction with a GP surgery either works for the citizen in front of it or it doesn't, and there is nowhere else for that person to go. This year's CX50 public sector list is a useful reminder of what that responsibility looks like in practice, and how ten leaders across policing, health, justice and central government are using AI to meet it.

Protecting capacity for the moments that need a person

What stands out across the list is the consistency of intent. None of the deployments profiled were built to cut cost as the primary aim. They were built to protect capacity for the interactions that genuinely need a human, and to make everything else faster and more consistent.

Thames Valley Police and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary offer the clearest example. Their AI assistant, Bobbi AI, now handles around 250 public contacts a day. Roughly three-quarters of that demand never reaches a control room operator, resolved either start to finish by Bobbi or signposted elsewhere, leaving the remaining quarter properly resourced. Bobbi draws on the same closed knowledge base used to train human call handlers, so every caller gets a consistent standard of answer regardless of who, or what, picks up. The force is now exploring how to extend that same tool to its own staff, which points to a wider pattern on this list: once a service earns trust with the public, the next step is usually to trust it internally too.

The same principle runs through HMRC's migration of 35 million PAYE customers to digital-first services, designed to let AI assistants and voice biometrics absorb routine queries so human advisers are free for cases that need judgement. At the Ministry of Justice, a transcription tool has cut probation officers' notetaking time by around half, time now spent with the person in the room rather than a screen. At Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust, an AI scribe records clinical consultations so doctors can stay present with their young patients instead of their notes. In each case, the technology is doing the administrative layer of the job so the professional can do the human layer.

Earning trust under scrutiny

Public sector AI carries a margin for error that commercial AI does not. Get a retail chatbot wrong and a customer complains. Get a policing, justice or health service wrong and the damage to public confidence can take years to repair. That is why the way these tools are tested matters as much as what they do.

The Government Digital Service's approach to GOV.UK Chat shows what meeting that standard looks like. Across two pilots, more than 10,000 users asked over 26,000 questions, and accuracy climbed from 76% to 90% as the service matured, with every one of the 508 recorded attempts to manipulate the system successfully blocked. That progression, from a lower starting accuracy to a much stronger one, tested openly and under adversarial pressure, is a more honest measure of readiness than any launch announcement.

Trust also depends on systems recognising when an answer alone isn't enough. In one case, a child mentioning a domestic dispute in passing was flagged by an AI assistant to a human supervisor as a potential incident in progress. That single design decision, choosing to route uncertainty towards a person rather than resolve it automatically, is worth more to public confidence than any efficiency statistic, and it is the kind of judgement call that separates a well-designed public service tool from a merely capable one.

What's next

The leaders on this year's list are already moving past adoption figures as the measure of success. What matters next is whether engagement holds up across every group a public service is meant to reach, not just the digitally confident, and whether the capacity these tools free up is genuinely redirected to the people and cases that need it most.

Two further examples on the list point to where this goes. The Home Office's contactless borders trial, led by Rob Thompson, cut processing times by 30%, showing what is possible when a service is redesigned around the citizen's journey rather than the department's existing process. At the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Gill Stewart's work turning decades of planning paperwork into searchable data will not make headlines, but it will save considerable time for the people who rely on it, and it is exactly the kind of unglamorous groundwork that makes the more visible deployments elsewhere on this list possible. The direction of travel is the same throughout: trusted data, joined-up systems and human oversight designed in from the start, rather than added afterwards once something has gone wrong.

None of this is about being first or being the most advanced. It is about starting from a clear service outcome and being honest that mistakes will happen along the way. What this year's CX50 public sector list shows is that the organisations getting it right are treating trust as something earned interaction by interaction, not assumed as a given.

Congratulations to this year's CX50 public sector cohort. Their work sets a strong benchmark for what earning public trust through AI actually requires, and the rest of the sector should be paying close attention.