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Cognizant Blog
Retail today is a high-speed, high-stakes game. Customer expectations continue to rise and evolve. Fulfilment windows constantly narrow. And product assortments grow increasingly complex by the day.

In the face of all this upheaval, the warehouse is swiftly becoming a strategic battleground, playing an ever more central role in the supply chain. 

AI broadly, and Generative AI (GenAI) more specifically, are at the heart of this transformation, reshaping warehouse operations. A Gartner report indicates that by 2028, 25% of logistics KPIs will be supported by AI or Gen AI tools. From automating mundane tasks to enabling predictive analytics and more, these technologies are unlocking unprecedented efficiencies and setting new standards in supply chain management.

Why AI must be in the modern warehouse

Traditional warehouse operations’ reliance on manual processes creates a spread of challenges, ranging from dealing with fluctuating demand patterns to inventory inaccuracies, and from labour inefficiencies to impaired decision making. What’s more, traditional warehouse management systems are built for stability not agility. But in today’s challenging retail environment, agility is the crucial source of competitive advantage. 

AI can help retailers address all these issues through:

  • Predictive analytics: AI algorithms blend internal data (sales trends, promotions, returns) with external signals (weather, events, social chatter) to forecast demand more precisely, optimise inventory levels, streamline supply chain operations and increase customer satisfaction.

  • Real-time inventory management: Integrating AI with IoT devices enables continuous monitoring of stock levels which supports timely replenishment, minimises stockouts and lowers inventory costs.

  • Automation of repetitive tasks: AI-powered robots handle picking, packing, and sorting faster and more accurately than people. That makes for quicker  fulfilment and fewer errors.

  • Operational visibility and speed: AI-powered real-time dashboards support operational teams at every level to make faster and more confident decisions. 

  • Sustainability: AI can significantly reduce warehouse operations’ environmental footprint by monitoring and reducing energy use, optimising route planning, and offering insights into better disposal practices that help minimise waste.

GenAI: Going beyond automation

Traditional AI focuses on automation and pattern recognition. Gen AI takes things a step further by generating new content and solutions. For warehousing, the potential gains Gen AI can create include:

  • Designing optimal warehouse layouts 
    By analysing large volumes of operational data such as picking frequency, item popularity, seasonal trends and foot traffic, Gen AI can propose and generate layouts that maximise space utilisation, minimise travel distance, reduce congestion and improve workflow efficiency.

  • Developing hyper-relevant training modules 
    Drawing on specific roles, skill levels and learning pace, Gen AI can create customised training materials for warehouse staff. These enhance the ability to learn and adapt to new technologies, encouraging faster skill development, greater knowledge retention and ultimately delivering a more agile workforce.

  • Generating maintenance schedules
    Gen AI can analyse equipment data to predict potential failures before they occur. It’s able to generate optimised maintenance schedules tailored to usage patterns and risk levels. This minimises unplanned downtime, extends equipment life and reduces maintenance costs. 
     

Customer journey map comparing warehouse order-picking processes with and without AI. A blue line representing AI shows a generally improving experience from order review to completion, ending in high satisfaction. An orange line representing no AI shows a more inconsistent experience, with frustration during route planning before improving at the final step. The AI-enabled journey maintains higher satisfaction throughout all stages.

AI in action

Amazon's robotic revolution  
Amazon has significantly increased its use of robotics in warehouses, deploying more than 750,000 mobile robots with computer vision, along with tens of thousands of robotic arms. These robots perform tasks ranging from heavy lifting to package sorting, leading to a 25% reduction in order fulfilment costs and expected annual savings of $10 billion by 2030. 

Walmart's AI-Powered refrigerated warehouses 
Walmart has unveiled advanced AI-powered refrigerated warehouses aimed at improving how the company handles perishable items. These facilities boost efficiency by allowing better inventory tracking and demand anticipation, nearly doubling throughput with half the workforce required.

IKEA’s AI-powered drone  
IKEA has integrated AI-powered drones into its warehouse operations to enhance both efficiency and employee well-being. These drones conduct inventory checks 24/7, utilising AI algorithms and indoor positioning systems to navigate storage areas and identify product locations. IKEA’s initiative has led to more accurate stock management and is expected to reduce the physical strain on human workers, allowing them to focus on less physically demanding and more interesting tasks.
 

Implementing AI in the warehouse: a strategic approach

What determines success with AI in the warehouse will vary from business to business, as each has unique needs and contexts. However, we see a number of key strategic steps that every business should take.  

Businesses need to assess where AI can have greatest impact and set clear goals accordingly. To do that, they need to identify specific pain points in their current operations and define clear objectives for AI integration. Having well defined goals will help businesses to choose the most relevant AI solutions and then measure their success.  AI thrives on data, so having the right data infrastructure in place is a must-do. That means putting in place robust data collection and management systems e to feed AI algorithms with the most accurate information possible. 

Selecting the right AI solutions is also key, and these need to tightly align with operational needs and objectives. It’s also important to evaluate budget, existing infrastructure and the level of technical expertise required within the team. 

It’s also important to start small and be prepared to scale success fast. Pilots and small  implementations will help test AI’s effectiveness, and allow businesses to identify challenges and make necessary adjustments before embarking on full-scale deployment. Finally, it’s essential to foster a collaborative environment with people working alongside machines. To achieve that, businesses need to invest in training warehouse employees and equipping them with the skills they’ll need to work alongside AI. 
 

Challenges and considerations

While AI offers numerous benefits, to maximise the chances of success, it’s essential to address AI’s potential challenges. These include the significant upfront costs of setting up AI systems, robotics and IoT infrastructure. These investments must be planned with clarity about their expected ROI.

Because AI in the warehouse will need clean data from multiple systems including ERA, WMS and sensors, data quality and integration are non-negotiable. Data that’s not readily available or standardised will impair successful AI deployment. Data security and privacy are also critical, so systems have to operate with maximum security to protect sensitive information. Adopting AI is also a significant change to culture and working practices. As roles and workflows evolve, employees need to be prepared with effective training and change management. 
 

Building the future warehouse 

The integration of AI and Gen AI in warehouse management will become the norm rather than the exception. So as the technologies continue to mature, businesses can look forward to:

  • Enhanced human-AI collaboration: Rather than replacing warehouse workers, AI will act as a collaborative tool, guiding employees to work efficiently and helping them to focus on strategic tasks.

  • Increased automation and efficiency: AI will further optimise inventory management, demand forecasting and route planning, reducing human error and costs

  • Sustainable practices: AI can contribute to achieving environmental goals by optimising energy use and reducing waste 

  • Gen AI in decision support: Gen AI will assist warehouse managers by generating dynamic process workflows, real-time reports and even creating bespoke training content. 

 

References

  1. https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/industrials-and-electronics/our-insights/distribution-blog/harnessing-the-power-of-ai-in-distribution-operations
  2. https://www.theverge.com/2024/8/16/24221688/ikea-drones-us-warehouse
  3. https://www.ft.com/content/31ec6a78-97cf-47a2-b229-d63c44b81073
  4. https://www.businessinsider.com/see-inside-walmart-high-tech-refrigerated-grocery-warehouse-2024-7
  5. https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/robots-help-john-lewis-stack-its-christmas-gifts-high-nl8x7rtlr
  6. https://www.forrester.com/press-newsroom/forrester-generative-ai-advantage/
  7. https://supplychaindigital.com/logistics/gartner-gen-ai-impact-on-logistics
Mahesh Wale

Head of Life Sciences & Consumer Goods, Cognizant UK&I

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