

AI in action

Amazon's robotic revolution

Amazon has significantly increased its use of robotics in warehouses, deploying more than 750,000 mobile robots with computer vision, along with tens of thousands of robotic arms. These robots perform tasks ranging from heavy lifting to package sorting, leading to a 25% reduction in order fulfilment costs and expected annual savings of $10 billion by 2030.

Walmart's AI-Powered refrigerated warehouses

Walmart has unveiled advanced AI-powered refrigerated warehouses aimed at improving how the company handles perishable items. These facilities boost efficiency by allowing better inventory tracking and demand anticipation, nearly doubling throughput with half the workforce required.

IKEA’s AI-powered drone

IKEA has integrated AI-powered drones into its warehouse operations to enhance both efficiency and employee well-being. These drones conduct inventory checks 24/7, utilising AI algorithms and indoor positioning systems to navigate storage areas and identify product locations. IKEA’s initiative has led to more accurate stock management and is expected to reduce the physical strain on human workers, allowing them to focus on less physically demanding and more interesting tasks.



Implementing AI in the warehouse: a strategic approach

What determines success with AI in the warehouse will vary from business to business, as each has unique needs and contexts. However, we see a number of key strategic steps that every business should take.

Businesses need to assess where AI can have greatest impact and set clear goals accordingly. To do that, they need to identify specific pain points in their current operations and define clear objectives for AI integration. Having well defined goals will help businesses to choose the most relevant AI solutions and then measure their success. AI thrives on data, so having the right data infrastructure in place is a must-do. That means putting in place robust data collection and management systems e to feed AI algorithms with the most accurate information possible.

Selecting the right AI solutions is also key, and these need to tightly align with operational needs and objectives. It’s also important to evaluate budget, existing infrastructure and the level of technical expertise required within the team.

It’s also important to start small and be prepared to scale success fast. Pilots and small implementations will help test AI’s effectiveness, and allow businesses to identify challenges and make necessary adjustments before embarking on full-scale deployment. Finally, it’s essential to foster a collaborative environment with people working alongside machines. To achieve that, businesses need to invest in training warehouse employees and equipping them with the skills they’ll need to work alongside AI.



Challenges and considerations

While AI offers numerous benefits, to maximise the chances of success, it’s essential to address AI’s potential challenges. These include the significant upfront costs of setting up AI systems, robotics and IoT infrastructure. These investments must be planned with clarity about their expected ROI.

Because AI in the warehouse will need clean data from multiple systems including ERA, WMS and sensors, data quality and integration are non-negotiable. Data that’s not readily available or standardised will impair successful AI deployment. Data security and privacy are also critical, so systems have to operate with maximum security to protect sensitive information. Adopting AI is also a significant change to culture and working practices. As roles and workflows evolve, employees need to be prepared with effective training and change management.



Building the future warehouse

The integration of AI and Gen AI in warehouse management will become the norm rather than the exception. So as the technologies continue to mature, businesses can look forward to:

Enhanced human-AI collaboration: Rather than replacing warehouse workers, AI will act as a collaborative tool, guiding employees to work efficiently and helping them to focus on strategic tasks.

Increased automation and efficiency: AI will further optimise inventory management, demand forecasting and route planning, reducing human error and costs

Sustainable practices: AI can contribute to achieving environmental goals by optimising energy use and reducing waste

Gen AI in decision support: Gen AI will assist warehouse managers by generating dynamic process workflows, real-time reports and even creating bespoke training content.

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