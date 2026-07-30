At a recent Lab of the Future keynote, a senior voice in pharmaceutical lab informatics provoked the room with a claim that has stayed with me: the Electronic Laboratory Notebook, as we have known it, may not be the architecture the agentic era requires.

It was not a critique of platforms. It was a question about role. The ELN has transformed how pharmaceutical R&D captures science, and that work continues to matter. What the challenge surfaced was something deeper: what does the next architecture actually need to do?



The reasoning gap

The ELN captures what was done and what was measured. It does not, by design, capture why the hypothesis weighed, the alternatives considered, the prior evidence consulted, the decision taken on the basis of context that lives in a Teams thread, a slide deck, or a senior scientist's head.

That reasoning is the larger and more valuable half of R&D knowledge, and it leaves the organisation when its authors do. An agent grounded on results alone learns procedures. An agent grounded on results plus reasoning learns science.

A pattern from the field. Many global pharmaceuticals have invested in single-ELN consolidation programmes, treating the platform as the destination for scientific data. When the same organisations begin piloting agentic AI for CMC risk assessment, a familiar pattern emerges: the answer to the questions that matter was a similar deviation seen on the previous campaign, what was decided, by whom, on what evidence requires walking across the ELN, the deviation system, change-control records, and the SharePoint folders where the relevant CAPA reviews were actually documented. The agent cannot answer the question that matters; it can only answer the one the ELN was designed to capture.



From records to memory

The shift required is conceptually clear, even if operationally demanding: from treating scientific data as a record of what happened to treating it as a navigable memory of what the organisation has learned.

An ELN is a system of record. The Memory Graph, an open-standards knowledge graph holding both results and reasoning is a system of meaning. One tells you what was done; the other lets an agent or a human reconstruct why, traceably and at scale.

