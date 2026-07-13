"We need to become more product-centric" is the most fashionable phrase in Life Sciences operating model discussions in 2026. It is a committee favourite because it fits neatly on a slide and offers the comfort of a path already trodden by successful peers.

The trouble is that most organisations are chasing a 2015 cure for a 2026 disease.

The Rise and Fall of the Molecular Moat

Early adopters of the product-centric model thrived because they prioritised strategic alignment over imitation. They built their organisations as a precise mechanism to defend the molecular moat. Their KPIs were defined by commercial efficiency: cost-to-serve per product line, speed-to-market, and aggressive share-of-voice ratios. For a decade, this was the industry's engine of growth. By building their operating models around the product, they ensured that their organisation was perfectly calibrated to solve the challenges of that era.

That reality has dissolved. We have moved from a world of stable, blockbuster brands to one of fragmented, precision portfolios. The physical moat of the molecule is commoditising. Today, the drug is merely one variable in a complex patient journey. In an environment defined by value-based care, biosimilar pressure, and AI-driven diagnostics, organisations continue to operate as if they are managing a few stable assets, while their actual portfolios have evolved into high-precision, one-of-one health journeys.

This is the origin of the 2026 disease: Institutional Fragmentation.

The Pivot: Outcome Orchestration as the New Moat

To survive, your organisation must stop managing products and start orchestrating outcomes.

Outcome Orchestration means organising your business around what the patient or clinician needs to achieve, such as rapid diagnosis or treatment adherence, rather than around the internal lifecycle of a single brand. Under this model, your products are not the destination. They are interchangeable components in a larger, service-based ecosystem. The organisations that grasp this are already building the new moat: not the molecule, but the continuous loop of patient insight and value realisation that surrounds it. Those that do not are not standing still. They are ceding ground.

Shell vs. The Skeleton

Most organisations are still running brand and geography-siloed operating models with duplicated tech stacks per product line. The underlying problems of duplication and inconsistent customer experience have not disappeared. What has changed is the context: new complexities and higher expectations have made the old fix outdated.

The mistake most organisations are making is treating this as an operating model question when it is, at its core, an experience transformation question. Most are adopting the visible artefacts of product-centricity (the governance structure, the taxonomy, the org chart), without building the underlying infrastructure. The goal is not a tidier org chart. It is a patient or clinician who experiences the company as one coherent entity. When organisations lack an overall experience strategy that spans their portfolio, they find it impossible to reflect their core values to the market. By applying this outdated architecture to a modern environment, they are actively manufacturing silos and compounding tech debt. They are attempting to drive 2026 results with a 2015 governance structure that was never designed for the complexity of the modern patient journey.

Friction of Transition

Moving to an outcome-led model is painful because it requires a total rewiring of the corporate nervous system.

Nowhere is this friction more visible than in the marketing function. Teams are being asked to deliver seamless experiences, yet they are hamstrung by a structural reality where 38%1 of B2B marketers identify siloed budgets as a primary barrier to integrated campaigns. When 34% of marketers report competition among product groups to protect their own share of voice, it is rarely a result of ego. It is a rational response to an accountability model that rewards product-specific output over systemic outcomes. Brand Leads have been held accountable for specific product outcomes, and when budgets shift to shared outcomes, their accountability model breaks without a replacement. The political resistance follows the broken accountability, not the other way around.

The same fracture runs through technology adoption. While 40% of enterprise applications are expected to embed AI agents by the end of 2026, frontline adoption rates remain stubbornly below 55% across the sector, not because the technology is insufficient, but because the decision rights and workflow context needed to make it usable have not been redesigned to match. Deploying sophisticated systems onto a foundation of fractured authority does not accelerate transformation. It relocates the conflict without resolving it.

Software-as-Overhead

Life Sciences has become addicted to the labour of engagement. Organisations build portals, apps, and dashboards, and then measure success by how often clinicians log in to manage their products.

Every portal you build is a tax on the clinician's attention. The patient and the clinician do not want your product; they want the result, and they want it without the friction of your digital infrastructure. In 2026, software is the overhead, not the offering. The true product is an insight-led intervention that reaches the right person at the right moment without requiring them to seek it out. The product must disappear into the process.

The New Framework: Capability Sequenced Experience Transformation

Escaping this trap requires a different diagnostic lens altogether. Rather than prescribing a target operating model and working backwards, your organisation should be plotted on two axes: Foundational Capability Readiness (data unification, platform interoperability, and decision rights that span products) against Experience-Outcome Maturity (the ability to define, measure, and act on the outcomes that shape how patients and clinicians experience your organisation). Most organisations discover they are over-indexed on structural ambition and under-built on both axes. The sequencing that follows from that diagnosis is what determines whether the transformation lands or stalls.

In practice, this means three things must happen in order, not simultaneously.

First, decision rights must be redesigned before budgets are moved. Explicitly codifying who approves, who executes, and who is accountable across the new outcome framework removes the rational basis for political resistance before it forms.

Second, measurement must be harmonised: moving from product-health vanity metrics such as logins and feature adoption to value metrics that map directly to patient and clinician outcomes, with a shared data layer that makes each product's contribution to the overall journey visible.

Third, and only once the first two are in place, intelligence can be embedded directly into the existing daily workflows of HCPs and patients, without building more portals for them to manage.

The true test of your organisation's readiness for 2026 is not found in your innovation pipeline or your digital investment. It is found in your next steering committee meeting.

Ask yourself this:

“If our 2026 strategy succeeds in delivering a seamless patient experience, which of our current P&L silos will have been rendered obsolete?”

If the answer is none, you are not building an outcome-centric business model. You are wrapping a new mission statement around the same product-centric silos, and the disease will keep compounding.