We have spent a lot of time recently in conversation with senior leaders from across the UK AltNet sector. Not at a distance, and not through surveys or analyst reports, but in the room, in candid discussion, talking about what is actually happening in their businesses right now.

What we heard was instructive. Not because it was surprising in every respect, but because of how consistent it was. Across organisations of different sizes, different models, and different stages of maturity, the same pressures kept surfacing. And they are not the pressures that most of the industry narrative focuses on.

The challenge is no longer infrastructure-led. It is operational and commercial.

The AltNet build story is well documented. Significant capital has gone into network deployment, coverage has expanded, and competition with the incumbents has intensified. According to INCA and Point Topic’s State of the Altnets 2026 report, the collective AltNet footprint reached 19.7 million premises passed by the end of 2025, up 20 per cent year-on-year, with sector funding reaching approximately £3.2 billion in 2025 compared to just £0.6 billion in 2024. But the conversations we are having now are not about build. They are about what comes after it.

The operators we spoke with are grappling with a different set of questions. How do we acquire customers efficiently? How do we reduce the cost of serving them? How do we demonstrate the returns our investors need to see? These are commercial and operational questions, and they require commercial and operational answers.

Growth is being constrained in the wrong place

One of the clearest themes that emerged was the difficulty of converting demand into customers at scale. Investment in acquisition is happening, but the results are inconsistent and the mechanisms are not well understood. There is limited integration between marketing, sales, and data. Attribution is weak. Spend is going in without a clear picture of what is driving conversion.

This matters because it reframes where the real constraint on growth sits. For many AltNet operators, the network is not the bottleneck. The ability to efficiently convert interest into paying customers is. That is a more addressable problem, but only if it is approached with the right combination of data, process, and technology.

The cost of operations is becoming a structural issue

Alongside acquisition, operational efficiency was one of the most consistently raised concerns. Operators are feeling real margin pressure, and the cost to serve is increasingly central to business viability rather than a marginal optimisation target.

The specifics varied, but the themes were the same: fault resolution that takes too long, manual processes that drive up cost, field operations that are expensive relative to the value they deliver. These are not abstract inefficiencies. They are live, measurable cost pressures with a direct impact on margin.

This is significant because it points to a clear and immediate opportunity. Unlike some of the broader transformation conversations that get attention in this sector, operational efficiency is tangible. Operators understand the problem, they can point to where the cost sits, and they can see what better would look like.

Investors are more present than you might expect

A theme that came through strongly, and perhaps less predictably, was the degree to which investor expectations are shaping day-to-day decision-making. In several cases, investors are not simply setting financial targets and stepping back. They are actively engaged in how those targets are being pursued.

The implication for anyone looking to engage with this market is significant. Propositions need to work at two levels simultaneously: the operational team dealing with the immediate problem, and the board or investor who will ultimately need to endorse significant spend. Messaging and commercial structures that only address one of those audiences will stall.

Deals in this market are not just technical or operational. They are financial and strategic.

What this means for how we engage

Taken together, these themes point to a market that is open to support, but only on specific terms. It is not a market that will respond to broad transformation narratives or sweeping capability claims. It is a market that needs relevance, precision, and demonstrated value in clearly defined areas.

That is the lens through which Cognizant and ServiceNow are approaching the AltNet sector. Not with a single solution or a standard playbook, but with a genuine understanding of the pressures operators are under and a commitment to starting with what is most immediately useful.

From ServiceNow’s perspective, those pressures map directly to what the platform is designed to address. Telecom Service Management enables operators to manage fault resolution and customer workflows in a single environment, reducing the manual handoffs that drive up cost to serve. Field Service Management brings the same logic to field operations, improving dispatch efficiency and first-time fix rates without requiring operators to replace the systems already in place. These are not adjacent capabilities. They are the operational layer where the pressures described in this series are most immediately felt, and most immediately addressable.

In the next part of this series, we turn to the topic that generated more discussion than any other in our conversations: AI. The enthusiasm is real, but so is the scepticism, and understanding both is essential to engaging with this market effectively.

Up next: Part 2 of this series explores why AI is simultaneously one of the most talked-about and least-trusted topics in the AltNet sector right now, and what it actually takes to position it credibly.