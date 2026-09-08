By now, every banking and financial services (BFS) business is navigating its own path from AI-assisted to AI-native operations. It’s a complex journey.

And in most cases, organisations are still low down the maturity curve. For them, ad hoc use of AI tools remains the norm and AI-native operations, with all the competitive advantage they provide, are still a long way off.

However, while two-thirds of leaders have yet to demonstrate measurable business productivity gains from AI, and one-quarter have paused or abandoned deployments, it’s clear that a select few are pulling ahead. Their superpower? A mature tech infrastructure coupled with a focused AI investment strategy.

It’s the essential foundation for full-stack, custom agentic solutions and platform-enabled services that can scale across the business. We call it “Tech for Tech”, the first of three vectors that every organisation must navigate to close the gap between AI hype and AI-enabled business value. This vector paves the way for pursuing Vector 2, safe scaling and governance and ultimately Vector 3, autonomous business process reimagination.

The maturity gap

Most BFS businesses’ success in becoming AI assisted may lead them to think they’re higher up the AI maturity curve than they actually are. Pockets of adoption create an illusion of maturity while, in fact, the organisation as a whole remains fragmented in its use of AI.

Newer, digitally-native ventures are often already AI-fluent, built from the ground up around modern tooling. But sitting alongside them are BFS businesses with technology estates that are decades old, running on infrastructure and processes that predate the cloud, let alone generative and agentic AI.

The result is a multi-speed organisation, where pockets of real sophistication coexist with legacy debt that has accumulated for years. Along with semi-automated processes and a proliferation of SaaS point solutions, these raise significant barriers to progress.

Recent Cognizant research shows just how decisive tech infrastructure is in the race to get ahead with AI. We found that organisations favouring non-tech-related AI investments (such as product innovation or talent acquisition) before first bolstering their tech infrastructure were 60% more likely to discontinue an AI deployment than those with similarly weak infrastructures who chose to invest in AI tech fundamentals first.



Vector 1: Moving from AI-assisted to AI-native

The critical evolutionary leap that Vector 1 enables is from developers using AI tools to AI itself taking on defined tasks and processes subject to human governance. The ultimate destination? Workflows designed around agents rather than humans working with AI assistance as a bolt-on.

Some of Vector 1’s key capabilities include:

AI-assisted software engineering and automated code reviews

AI-powered testing

Auto-generated documentation

Product/code summarisation

AI-assisted DevOps

AI-driven IT operations monitoring (“AIOps”)

To deliver on their promise, all of these need to work together, consistently, across an entire technology estate rather than in isolated pilots. Achieving that means building on three pillars.

1. An AI-fluent workforce

Technology alone doesn’t create an AI-native organisation. A genuinely AI-fluent workforce does. That means laying down a structured path from AI-aware, to AI-practitioner, to AI-champion. In other words, all IT team members move from basic AI familiarity, through applying it confidently, to eventually emerge as individuals who can set direction and mentor others in the wider business about how to run an agentic tech ecosystem. This requires deliberate investment. Without that AI tooling will be unable to fulfil its potential.

2. The right data and context

Any AI is only as good as the knowledge it is able to access and work with. That requires strong, connected and consistent data foundations. These must include knowledge graphs that capture how entities and processes relate to one another and, critically, bringing out into the open the “tribal” knowledge that’s never been formally captured and is only made available when something goes wrong. Capturing that context is what separates AI systems that produce genuinely useful, accurate outputs from those that simply sound confident.

3. Governance, trust and operating model

Autonomy does not mean that AI operates without oversight. On the contrary, it demands an operating model with robust guardrails to make all decisions explainable, transparent, and auditable, with a clear record of how any given output was arrived at. Crucially too, a human has to be meaningfully in and/or on the loop at all the right points. As AI takes on more responsibility, governance, trust and operating model make scaling safe. Without them, the results will be substandard or even reckless and harmful.

Along with the capabilities I’ve listed above, some more advanced disciplines are also coming into the picture. These include:

Understanding token economics sufficiently well to map AI usage back to business outcomes rather than simply tracking cost.

Smart routing, so queries can be handled by the most cost-efficient model capable of performing the job. This won’t always be a large language model, sometimes a smaller, purpose-built one will suffice.

Building central, discoverable libraries of AI assets so that enterprise teams stop unintentionally duplicating work.



Vector 1 in action

The value of the approach I’ve outlined is best shown by real deployments. We’ve anonymised these for reasons of confidentiality, but at one major UK bank AI-assisted software development and testing has driven productivity improvements of around 40%, translating directly into faster feature delivery and shorter release cycles.

A global payments leader has intelligent agents working alongside human teams to recommend travel and lifestyle offers, drawing on a single view of the customer to personalise at a scale no human team could match alone. In another example, a consumer finance business is using AI to streamline time-intensive manual disputes and chargeback processes, in the process cutting down the transcription and document handling that used to make resolution painfully slow.

And in IT operations more broadly, we’re helping BFS businesses to use AI to correlate incidents and filter signal from noise. In doing so, it’s typical to discover that a hundred simultaneous alerts often trace back to a single underlying issue. This significantly reduces the operational burden and cost-to-serve for command-centre teams.



Show me the value

As these examples show, we’re working with BFS businesses to accelerate their journey from being AI-assisted to becoming AI-native. Recognising that every organisation will be at a different starting point, we’ve developed BASIS, our modular framework for turning agentic ambition into durable, enterprise-grade value, anchored in context, governance and operational redesign. To find out how we can work with you, please get in touch.