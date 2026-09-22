How the media industry is moving from isolated AI tools to connected, context-aware workflows

IBC 2026 filled 14 halls at RAI Amsterdam. More than 41,000 people from 170 countries came to see what is changing in media, entertainment and technology. There were more than 1,300 exhibitors, live demos, technical sessions and a constant flow of conversations between broadcasters, technology companies and service providers.

For someone walking the floor, the scale was hard to miss. Every hall had its own set of ideas. One pod showed a new production tool. Another showed a cloud workflow. A third was focused on streaming, AI, sports, networks or immersive media. Yet a common question kept returning: how do all these smart tools work together when real work begins?

That question sits at the heart of Smart Stories, one of the most practical projects at IBC 2026. It also connects many of the wider themes that shaped the show.

The 2026 IBC programme was broader than artificial intelligence. The conference focused on five areas: AI in practice, changing audience behaviour, sports transformation, trust and content provenance, and new commercial models.

The wider show added cloud, next-generation advertising, OTT and streaming, network technology, immersive production, cybersecurity, sustainability and new talent initiatives. This made IBC feel less like a technology exhibition and more like a working map of where the media industry is heading.

Future Tech was a good example. It brought emerging technology into the main show. Future Tech Ignite added more than 70 start-ups and emerging companies. Content Everywhere brought nearly 200 exhibitors together around digital delivery, streaming, advertising and related services. The Accelerator programme was all about teams from across the industry working on shared problems rather than selling one product.

Industry testing what comes next

Live sport and the move to personalised media

One example was the AI for Live Sports and Beyond project. It explored how a group of AI agents could work together across live production, localisation, highlights, personalisation and monetisation. The idea was not simply to add AI to one task. It was to see what happens when several capabilities work together around the same live feed.

The wider point is important. Viewers are no longer satisfied with one version of an event. They may want different highlights, languages or viewing experiences. Media companies therefore have to think about how one piece of live content can support many experiences.

Making the media chain more intelligent

Another project, FRAMES, looked at the relationship between captured content, archives, metadata and AI. It explored how agents could help tag, retrieve and work with media while keeping creators in the loop. The goal was to make archive and production workflows more connected and easier to use.

These projects are different, but they point to the same wider change. The industry is moving from isolated tools towards workflows where information, rules and actions can move across several systems.

Connectivity is becoming part of the production workflow

IBC 2026 also showed that networks are becoming more than a way to carry data. The Network Control project explored how standard network APIs and technologies such as network slicing can give broadcasters more control over connectivity. In live production, that can mean more predictable service when timing and reliability matter.

At the same time, projects such as Delta Protocol explored a different question: can future media delivery focus on meaning and change rather than treating every frame in the same way? These ideas show how quickly the boundaries between media, software and networks are moving.

Industry agnostic trends also continue to accelerate

Alongside this, the booth discussions also touched on broader, industry-agnostic themes: data sovereignty and security, process optimization, and authenticity validation. These themes underscore the importance of adhering not only to media-sector-specific standards, but also to broader technology infrastructure standards. Projects discussed included emerging European cloud providers focused on media hosting, as well as content authenticity analysis tools designed to detect fake or manipulated media. Both trends remain highly relevant amid shifting global dynamics.

And then there was Smart Stories

Against this wider backdrop, Smart Stories stood out as one of the most interesting IBC 2026 Accelerator projects. It was not the whole story of the show. It was one response to a very specific problem that becomes more important as more tools become intelligent.

Modern newsrooms already have many systems. There are planning tools, newsroom systems, media asset management, graphics, editing, publishing and archive platforms. These systems can exchange information, but each may still hold only part of the story. That creates a simple problem. The tools may know the data, but they do not always share the meaning behind it.

Smart Stories set out to address that gap. The project brought together broadcasters, news organisations, technology providers and standards groups to explore an open way to carry story context across the content chain, while keeping editorial control with people.

The result: the Story Object Model

The main outcome was the Story Object Model, or SOM. The idea is easier to understand than the name suggests. Instead of treating a story as information that sits inside one application, SOM gives the story a shared structure that different tools can understand.

Think of the story as the thing moving through the workflow. It can carry information about its state, sources, linked assets, changes and decisions. A production tool can use the part it needs without having to understand the whole newsroom.

Importantly, SOM is not a new place to store all the video. The video, audio, images and graphics can stay in the systems that already hold them. SOM provides the shared context around those assets and helps other tools find and use that context.

That distinction is important. The goal is not to replace every system already in use. It is to add a common layer of understanding between them.

This is not a totally new idea for broadcasting. Back in 1998, the industry faced a similar problem and solved it with a standard called MOS, which let newsroom systems and playout systems talk to each other. MOS has quietly carried the plumbing of newsrooms for almost thirty years. SOM is not trying to replace MOS. It sits alongside it, and alongside other standards. SOM knows what the story means. Together, they cover both jobs.

Cognizant and Story Archaeology

This year, Cognizant was part of the Smart Stories Accelerator. One area of contribution was Story Archaeology, a practical way to understand where story context is created, changed, lost or repeated during real production work.

This matters because it shows the problem before any new technology is added. It also gives a clearer view of where AI needs better context. The issue is not always that an AI model cannot answer a question. Sometimes it is that the right information never reached the tool in the first place.

Story Archaeology therefore provides a useful bridge between today’s workflow and the future workflow. It starts with how people really work, then looks at what would need to change to make context easier to share.

As part of Story Archaeology, the team spoke with people working across different newsrooms to understand how stories move through their day-to-day work. This work ran in parallel with the development of the Story Object Model (SOM). It gave a way to test the ideas behind SOM against the reality of how newsrooms work.

A few themes came through clearly:

People are still the glue. Not because newsrooms are behind the times, but because people are often the ones who connect the different parts of a story and keep track of what is happening.

Not because newsrooms are behind the times, but because people are often the ones who connect the different parts of a story and keep track of what is happening. Journalists naturally think about a story in a few simple layers. They know what the story is about, which assets belong to it, such as clips, scripts and graphics, and where the story has appeared or been used.

They know what the story is about, which assets belong to it, such as clips, scripts and graphics, and where the story has appeared or been used. A wire report is only the starting point. It becomes a story when a journalist decides it is worth pursuing, adds context, selects the right material and shapes it for an audience.

It becomes a story when a journalist decides it is worth pursuing, adds context, selects the right material and shapes it for an audience. Stories do not currently carry their own history. Much of the context lives with people, in chat messages, notes, emails and whiteboards. This makes it harder for the next person or system to understand what has already happened to the story.

Much of the context lives with people, in chat messages, notes, emails and whiteboards. This makes it harder for the next person or system to understand what has already happened to the story. No two newsrooms work the same way. The conversations reinforced the need for any shared model to be flexible enough to support different editorial practices, rather than forcing every newsroom into the same process.

Takeaways for media companies

The show left a practical message. The next phase of media transformation will not come from adding more tools simply because they are new. It will come from making the tools work better together.

For some organisations, that may mean using AI to speed up production. For others, it may mean improving the viewer experience, managing live sport at scale, making archive content easier to find, improving network control or building more flexible cloud workflows.

The starting point will be different for every company. But the direction is similar: connect the technology, connect the information and keep the right decisions with people.

Walking through IBC, it was tempting to focus on the latest demo or the newest AI capability. But the bigger story was underneath it all. Media is becoming more connected. Production is becoming more software-driven. Audiences are becoming more varied. AI is moving into real workflows. And trust is becoming part of the technology conversation.

Smart Stories was one example of this shift. Its message was simple: when many tools work on the same story, they need a shared understanding of that story. Story Archaeology showed why that understanding is often lost today. SOM offered one way to carry it forward.

That may be the real lesson from IBC 2026. The future is not just about making tools smarter. It is about making the whole media ecosystem work better together.