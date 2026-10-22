The communications, media and technology sector ranks first of 10 industries for artificial intelligence adoption but third for return on investment. At Cognizant’s second CMT Innovation Day, leaders spoke candidly about what it takes to close that gap.

Lord’s has seen plenty of promising innings end before they became big scores. On 15 October, we brought C-suite and senior leaders from across UK communications, media and technology to the home of cricket to tackle the corporate version: AI pilots that never reach production at scale. This was our second CMT Innovation Day, held with our sponsors Microsoft and ServiceNow under the banner Intelligent Futures: The Next Era of AI in Communications, Media & Technology.

At the inaugural event, at Wembley in April 2025, most of the talk focused on bringing consumer AI into the enterprise. Eighteen months on, the questions were harder, and speakers kept returning to operating models, talent, trust, governance and data.

My keynote, “Where does value land?”, set the tone. When Apple opened its App Store in July 2008, mobile networks were busy defending their customer relationships, and Steve Jobs walked off with the prize. CMT firms face a similar moment with AI. Model builders are adding capability at a startling rate, yet few organisations are transforming that into returns. My subtitle put it more bluntly: ‘AI capability is accelerating. Production value isn’t.’ Everest Group’s Rohitashwa Aggarwal followed with an analyst’s measure of that “production value gap”, which was the day’s central point of discussion.

Later sessions bore out four of the six shifts I described behind that gap. Because models are abundant, value is moving to the harness ecosystem: the layer of context that makes a model useful to one particular business. Every competitor has AI, so the edge goes to whoever owns the private ground truth, the data nobody else holds. Trust is now a product. And proprietary learning loops, which feed each deployment’s lessons into the next, are the advantage rivals find hardest to copy.

Closing the gap is an operating-model transformation as much as a technology one, since all four depend on how work is organised. “Access to greater capability does not automatically make the role more valuable,” Ravi Kumar S, our CEO, wrote for the US Chamber of Commerce in September. “Put AI behind the worker but leave the same narrow responsibilities, approval paths and escalation rules in place, and the worker may be more informed without being able to contribute more.”

David Ingham, Client Partner at Cognizant who ran our media track at Lord’s, said: “The gap between the leaders and everyone else is widening. One company in the room has 20,000 agents in an enterprise repository, built by staff across the business within clear guardrails, and many thousands use them regularly. Others have 20 or 30 in production and are still deciding whether to hand their people the tools at all.”



CMT’s AI story breaks at trust

Duncan Roberts of Cognizant Research put numbers on CMT’s position: first of 10 industries for AI maturity, training and adoption, but third for return on investment, where the lead all but disappears. The weak point is trust. CMT workers are more likely than those in any other industry to believe their employer’s AI strategy is about cutting headcount, and the sector’s investment in enabling its workforce is the second lowest of the 10.

“CMT is ahead of manufacturing, airlines and most other industries on AI, and everyone in the room knew it,” said Sanjeev Honakhande, Client Partner at Cognizant. “The constraint now is trust, and that depends on where you sit. A firm processing data behind the scenes can push agents much further than one putting AI in front of viewers and ad buyers.”

Our guests were refreshingly open about failure. One organisation had hoped agentic AI would let it serve the long tail of smaller advertisers. Audiences proved wary of AI-generated video, and the team discovered that automated outreach crowded the channel and drew fewer responses, so it brought people back in. Meanwhile, applying AI to adapt existing creative turned out cheaper and better. The team learnt from each setback, which is how a learning loop should work.



Context is infrastructure

One phrase recurred throughout the day: “context is infrastructure”, from the popular Smart Stories panel on agentic AI in the content supply chain, a prototype Cognizant has invested in. That is the harness ecosystem in three words. What sets an organisation apart is the context it can give a model: clean data and a solid grasp of how it really operates.

Delegates returned to data again and again, and panellists were blunt about the hype over volume: pouring more in achieves little when the data is dirty, generated by source systems nobody can fix.

“Every operator carries decades of legacy systems and ways of working, and it’s tempting to treat that as a reason to wait,” said Sundeep Tuteja, Client Partner at Cognizant, who led our communications track. “Our three sessions covered deploying AI on the estate you already have, building the harness around it, measuring what it delivers and readying the architecture for scale.”



No plan B

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher closed the day in conversation with Katy Green, Senior Field Marketing Director at Cognizant. The 71-Test batsman told us he believes he became a professional cricketer because he left himself no other option. He also described a low point when he nearly gave up the game. He rebuilt his career. After his recall for the 2001 Ashes, he made an unbeaten 173 at Headingley to win a Test against Australia.

The parallel with AI is hard to miss. Executives who run a proof of concept here and a pilot there keep a fallback for when results disappoint. The organisations that pull ahead will take that option away and commit to scaling AI, operating model and all. When something fails, as it will, they will change course and keep going.



What delegates want next

One delegate summed up the day in our feedback survey: “It was an excellent way to see how other companies are addressing AI, and to note that they all have more or less the same challenges as we do.”

Asked what our next CMT Innovation Day should cover, another replied: “I fancy it could well be AI again next year, at the speed it is moving.”

By then, I expect the gap between 20,000 agents and 20 to have narrowed sharply.

Read Cognizant Research’s New frontiers, new frictions to see which of the seven AI adopter archetypes make up your workforce, and what each needs before your pilots can scale.