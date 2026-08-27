Industrial organisations have largely solved the visibility challenge. The next phase of operational resilience is reducing the distance between a signal, a decision and an action.

Industrial organisations have spent the last decade investing heavily in visibility. Connected assets, increasingly sophisticated operational technology and a growing network of sensors now generate a continuous stream of data from across the business. Most organisations have also invested in platforms that monitor everything from asset health and maintenance performance to production throughput, field operations and supply chain activity.

Yet despite this, many organisations continue to face familiar challenges: unplanned downtime, operational disruption and an overreliance on experienced employees for critical knowledge. Growing complexity and an ageing workforce mean organisations often have the information they need, but no guarantee that the right people will see it, understand it or act on it quickly enough.

Assets rarely fail without warning. The challenge is that the information, expertise and decision making needed to act on those early indicators often sit across different teams with different priorities, responsibilities and perspectives. What begins as a minor issue can quickly become a major disruption when organisations struggle to connect those signals and coordinate a response.

This is why operational resilience is increasingly becoming a coordination challenge rather than an asset challenge.

To run complex assets safely and efficiently, industrial organisations are structured this way. Yet whilst each team understands its part of the picture, resilience depends on how quickly those perspectives come together to decide what happens next. This is also how seemingly isolated issues can quickly become major operational challenges with implications for production, customer commitments or regulatory compliance.

The issue is not the existence of specialist teams or the depth of expertise within them. Both remain essential. It is the distance that information must travel before the organisation can form a shared view of the risk and agree a response. The more handovers, systems and dependencies involved, the greater the chance that an early warning is treated as a local concern rather than part of a wider operational picture.

Organisations usually already have the visibility they need and are now shifting towards reducing the distance between a signal, a decision and an action.



That requires greater flexibility in how operational teams work together, reducing dependencies on individuals and making operational knowledge more accessible across the organisation. The goal is not to remove expertise from the process, but to ensure it can be applied wherever and whenever it is needed. This means treating the movement of knowledge with the same discipline traditionally applied to the movement of data, so that context is not lost as an issue moves between people, functions or sites.

This is also why some of the most interesting industrial applications of AI are emerging outside traditional automation use cases. Whilst productivity gains continue to attract attention, the greater opportunity may be helping organisations navigate operational complexity by surfacing relevant information, identifying patterns and providing context at the point decisions need to be made. As experienced workers leave the workforce and operations become increasingly complex, organisations are looking at how technology can make expertise easier to access, reducing reliance on individuals whilst ensuring critical knowledge is available when decisions need to be made.

Used in this way, AI does not replace operational judgement or remove accountability from the people closest to the work. It can help them build a more complete picture sooner, drawing together signals and knowledge that would otherwise remain spread across teams and systems. The value comes from supporting a faster and better informed response, rather than adding another layer of technology to an already complex environment.

The same principle applies beyond a single incident. When the context behind decisions is captured and shared, learning from one site, shift or team can strengthen the response elsewhere. This reduces the need to solve the same problem repeatedly and helps organisations build resilience through experience rather than depending on who happens to be available. The result is not a standard response to every issue, but a stronger starting point for the people responsible for deciding what the situation requires.

This shift also changes how resilience should be measured. Asset performance and downtime will remain important, but they only show part of the picture and often do so after an event has occurred. Organisations also need to understand how quickly an issue is recognised, how easily the right expertise can be brought into the response and whether learning from one event becomes available across the wider operation. These are the capabilities that determine whether visibility translates into action.

Industrial organisations will continue to invest in connected assets, operational technology and visibility across their operations. The challenge now is ensuring that visibility leads to action. Organisations that can bring together the information, expertise and decision making required will be better positioned to respond before warnings become disruptions. Ultimately, operational resilience is defined by how effectively an organisation can turn information into coordinated action, not simply the quality of the assets it operates.

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