The debate around AI is largely centred on how organisations can scale the technology and capture value from it. These are important discussions, but they risk overlooking a more fundamental question: can the infrastructure underpinning AI keep pace with the demand being placed upon it?

As new data centers come online and existing facilities expand, pressure is building across the energy ecosystem. This isn't because organisations are struggling to generate enough power, but because the infrastructure needed to support this growth is moving far more slowly than the technology itself.

The result is a growing mismatch between the pace of AI advancement and the infrastructure needed to support it.

Although expanding energy infrastructure takes time, many of the delays slowing progress have less to do with physical assets and more to do with the planning and analysis required to make increasingly complex energy systems work.

Many of the constraints surrounding energy infrastructure are not caused by a shortage of technology, but by the complexity of modern energy systems. This creates a paradox in which the same AI advancements driving demand for new infrastructure may also help address some of the challenges slowing progress today.

How organisations balance those two realities will play an important role in determining how quickly AI can scale. How this paradox evolves, and where AI can realistically help address the constraints that surround it, is explored in more detail in our latest paper.