Managing General Agents (MGAs) have moved from the margins to the centre of insurance strategy.

Research referenced by the MGAA suggests that more than 300 MGAs now underwrite over 10% of the UK's £47 billion general insurance premium[1]. MGA acquisitions are accelerating across the UK and Irish insurance market, with capacity providers, global carriers, and specialty brokers all active. The strategic rationale underpinning these transactions is typically well-founded. The post-acquisition integration, however, is where that rationale is too often undermined through consistent underestimation of the complexity involved in consolidating an MGA's technology and data infrastructure.

"Value erosion is rarely attributable to a flawed deal thesis. It stems from a consistent underestimation of the complexity of technology and data integration."

Why MGA Integration Presents Distinct Challenges

MGAs are designed for operational agility, making them both attractive as acquisition targets and complex to integrate. Their operating models are typically defined by bespoke, fragmented technology stacks; inconsistent data structures across Lloyd's, London Market, and regional carrier relationships; and delegated authority arrangements including, coverholder relationships, binding authorities, TPAs, which do not map readily onto a corporate parent's governance frameworks[2]. In our experience, programmes initially scoped as short-cycle integrations can extend significantly when data quality, platform dependences and delegated authority obligations are not mapped early. The results are often constrained synergies, integration rework and organisational friction.

A Structured Integration Playbook: Four Phases That Deliver Results

Phase 1: Integration Diagnostic (Weeks 1–6)

Before any system change is initiated and ideally before the transaction completes, a structured assessment across three dimensions is essential:

Technology landscape mapping: a full inventory of every system, integration point, and data feed, including undocumented dependencies.

Data quality audit: a rigorous assessment of bordereaux, claims, and exposure data accuracy and consistency. This is where the most material risks surface.

Delegated authority obligations: mapping every binding authority and coverholder relationship, and the compliance requirements each carries.

The output is an integration risk register and prioritised dependency map that forms the foundation for all subsequent decisions. Begun during diligence, it also informs the deal itself in terms of valuation, warranties, and Day 1 readiness.

Phase 2: Target Operating Model Design (Months 2–4)

The central question is not how to integrate, but how much integration is required and over what timeframe. The appropriate model is determined by the underlying strategic rationale — distribution access, capacity deployment, or capability acquisition — and sits on a spectrum:

Federated: the MGA retains full operational independence on its core systems, with standardised data interfaces to the parent. This preserves agility and is suited where the MGA's distinct identity is central to its value.

Hybrid: selective consolidation of shared functions such as finance, compliance, data reporting, whilst the MGA retains its own underwriting and policy administration platforms. The most common model in practice.

Fully integrated: the MGA's systems are progressively decommissioned and migrated onto the parent's platforms. This delivers the greatest long-term operational efficiency but carries higher execution risk and a longer time horizon.

This phase should yield a clearly articulated target operating model, a data architecture blueprint, and a sequenced integration roadmap with defined milestones.

Phase 3: Data and Platform Consolidation (Months 3–12)

This is the most operationally intensive phase and where most programmes encounter their greatest resistance. Three practices consistently prove decisive:

Single source of truth first: establish a consolidated data layer normalising bordereaux, claims, and premium data before migrating or decommissioning any system.

Interoperability over wholesale replacement: where core underwriting platforms are deeply embedded, API integration is typically faster and lower-risk than full replacement.

Data governance as a programme workstream: cleansing and standardising inherited data is an ongoing discipline. Establish structured ownership from day one.

A key lesson from our own experience: resist the temptation to deliver everything at once. An MVP-based approach — defining a minimum viable integration that enables core operational capability and reporting first, then building iteratively — consistently outperforms big-bang programmes. Each MVP release validates assumptions, surfaces integration issues early, and delivers tangible progress that maintains stakeholder confidence. Subsequent phases can then layer in automation, advanced analytics, and fuller platform consolidation on a stable foundation.

Phase 4: Stabilise, Optimise, and Scale (Month 9 Onwards)

Integration concludes when the combined entity can operate with confidence, meet compliance obligations without manual intervention, and pursue growth without structural constraint. With stable platforms in place, there is a material opportunity to automate bordereaux processing, claims reconciliation, and regulatory reporting and to use the integrated platform as the foundation for further acquisitions or organic growth.

The Leadership Dimension

The most robustly designed integration programmes can still fail where leadership underestimates the cultural dimension. MGAs attract underwriters and brokers who have chosen an entrepreneurial environment deliberately. Retaining them requires transparent communication about what will and will not change, meaningful involvement in integration design decisions and a genuine institutional commitment to preserving the operational agility that defines the business's competitive proposition

"Retaining the talent that underpins the MGA's value requires a deliberate and sustained effort - that effort must begin on the first day of ownership."

The same discipline applies to distribution: where the MGA's broker relationships overlap with the parent's existing channels, conflict must be managed proactively from Day 1 to avoid attrition of the very relationships that motivated the deal.

The Outcomes of Effective Integration

Organisations that adopt a disciplined integration methodology consistently achieve:

Accelerated time-to-value: synergies realised within 6–18 months, compared with a much longer horizon in less structured programmes.

Reduced integration cost: through avoidance of redundant system development and data quality rework.

Enhanced compliance posture: particularly relevant as Lloyd's, The LMA and regulators continue to emphasise stronger oversight, auditability and governance across delegated authority arrangements [2], [3], [4].

A scalable, durable platform: capable of absorbing further acquisitions or organic growth without fundamental re-architecture.

For acquirers, the message is clear: the value of an MGA transaction is not secured at signing. It is protected – or eroded – through the quality of integration planning, data governance, platform decisions and leadership engagement that follow. A disciplined integration approach gives buyers the confidence to preserve what made the MGA attractive in the first place, while building the scalable operational foundation required for future growth.

Sources

[1] Managing General Agents' Association (MGAA), "London Market Today – UK MGAs Update". Supports the UK market context: more than 300 MGAs underwriting over 10% of the UK's £47 billion general insurance market premiums. https://mgaa.co.uk/technical-library/london-market-today-uk-mgas-update/

[2] Lloyd's, "Delegated Authority at Lloyd's". Provides context on delegated authority, coverholders, service companies and delegated claims administrators. https://www.lloyds.com/market-resources/delegated-authorities

[3] LMA, "Best Practice Guidance". Provides delegated authority guidance including coverholder and TPA/DCA audit scope guidance intended to support market participants in meeting FCA/PRA expectations. https://lmalloyds.com/specialist-areas/delegated-authority/best-practice-guidance/

[4] FCA, "TR15/7: Delegated authority: Outsourcing in the general insurance market". Historical thematic review documenting FCA concerns around oversight of outsourced delegated authority arrangements and customer outcomes. https://www.fca.org.uk/publications/thematic-reviews/tr15-7-delegated-authority-outsourcing-general-insurance-market