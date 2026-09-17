Major life sciences firms are rapidly moving past isolated pilot programs into autonomous AI workflows.

Yet as AI agents assume greater responsibility – synthesising regulatory intelligence, drafting clinical study documentation and executing multi-step tasks – the market is evolving at a fundamental level. High standalone model accuracy is no longer enough by itself.

When moving to production, life sciences organisations face a mandate for agentic integrity. They must ensure that multi-agent systems act consistently, transparently and traceably over time within strict regulatory and business boundaries.

This is a remarkable change. Traditional AI implementations focused heavily on point-in-time accuracy. A frontier model was tasked with a narrow job – such as generating a first draft of Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) or regulatory documentation – and then it was tested to see if its immediate output met quality thresholds.

Connected agent ecosystems, however, work in a different way. Multi-agent systems involve the interaction of multiple autonomous agents, calling external tools, and completing end-to-end tasks across enterprise systems of record. Point-in-time accuracy fails to account for how these systems operate over months of changing real-world conditions.



Consistent, reliable and auditable behaviour

While accuracy measures performance at a single moment, integrity demands consistent, reliable and auditable behaviour over extended periods, across edge cases and through shifting environments. Without systemic integrity, connected agents risk model and system drift, where an agentic setup that performs accurately in controlled pilot settings degrades as underlying data or market environments evolve.

If an autonomous system encounters a scenario outside its parameters, integrity requires that it gracefully pauses and escalates the task, rather than producing unverified outputs.

Regulators are converging on a risk-based, rather than deterministic, standard for AI in drug development. In January 2026, the FDA and EMA jointly published their "Guiding Principles of Good AI Practice in Drug Development" ten shared principles.

The principles build on the FDA's 2025 draft guidance and its seven-step credibility assessment framework, which asks sponsors to document how a model was validated for its specific context of use, rather than requiring identical outputs on every run. This points toward compliance being built on verifiable factual lineage and auditability, not on output reproducibility alone.

Establishing agentic integrity requires four primary technical and governance mechanisms, which we break down below.



The four pillars of agentic integrity

First, organisations must implement narrow, highly contextual guardrails applied at the individual task level to dictate precisely what an agent can and cannot execute. Second, multi-agent validation layers must be deployed, using secondary reviewer agents designed specifically to cross-examine and fact-check the outputs of primary working agents before execution.

Third, systems require traceable decision trails through comprehensive audit logs that detail every tool call, context retrieval and decision tracer, to remove the black-box nature of complex workflows.

Finally, targeted human-in-the-loop interventions must be strategically placed at high-stakes, consequential decision points, such as clinical trial submissions or pricing strategy approvals. Consider, for example, how Cactus Life Sciences has used Microsoft AI agents to cut scientific data extraction times by up to 50%, all while retaining a secure, human-anchored approach. There are already live examples of best practice in the market. The next step is to standardise them.



Bringing it all together

To prevent agent drift and maintain behavioural compliance, models must be anchored to dynamic organisational knowledge. Historical corporate data structures were designed for human consumption. They rely heavily on implicit human reasoning, past decision traces and institutional memory.

And to make autonomous systems reliable, life sciences firms must build an AI-ready knowledge layer. By formalising explicit data ontologies and capturing historical decision graphs on top of enterprise data lakes, organisations provide agents with structural context.

This context bridges the gap between raw data tables and execution. It ensures that agents reason using current business facts rather than outdated historical patterns.

Healthcare regulatory bodies are steadily adapting to accept AI-synthesised data. Regulatory shifts – including the EU AI Act and updated FDA frameworks – signal a future where AI documentation will be part of standard submissions.

However, because regulators remain accountable for public safety, life sciences firms cannot rely solely on external enforcement to set their internal compliance baselines.

Historical caution cases, such as broad unvalidated oncology recommendations collapsing in practice due to a lack of precise scientific grounding, highlight the dangers of over-scoping.

Conversely, targeted integrity approaches, such as narrow molecular search workflows that enforce strict parameters around autonomous decision paths, demonstrate how AI can succeed at scale. The difference between failure and enterprise success lies in managing these boundaries of scope.



Autonomous capability and operational trust

To bridge the gap between autonomous capability and operational trust, Cognizant uses its BASIS framework (Business-Led Autonomous System Integration Services). Rather than attempting to plug autonomous agents into legacy, fragmented steps, BASIS approaches implementation top-down via value stream mapping.

This begins by redesigning processes from the ground up to identify where traditional operational layers exist purely due to a historic lack of trust. The framework then pinpoints consequential breakpoints where model drift or ambiguous context could lead to enterprise risk, explicitly inserting human checkpoints at those points.

Furthermore, BASIS establishes automated, periodic validation loops to monitor live outputs, audit logs and drift indicators after production rollout, while structuring the cultural transition as human workers move from manual assembly to managing and supervising agent ecosystems.



Realising value

The enterprise value of agentic AI – flattening laborious document generation, accelerating market intelligence synthesis and streamlining complex trial management – is vast. Realising this value, however, requires a move past simple accuracy metrics.

By deploying continuous validation, context-engineered guardrails and structured frameworks like BASIS, life sciences organisations can achieve true agentic integrity. They can build autonomous workflows that are scalable, verifiable and trusted by regulators.