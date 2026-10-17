Over the past five years, retailers, consumer goods manufacturers and hospitality businesses have been dealing with pressure on multiple fronts.

Confronted with unprecedented disruption, leaders in these companies showed real resilience – absorbing inflation, navigating supply disruption and serving their customers despite persistent cost pressure.

Now, as we move towards the end of 2026, we see the most successful businesses moving from reactive strategies to deliberate execution. Heightened volatility, regulatory scrutiny and margin pressure are forcing companies to simplify their value propositions, strengthen trust, and convert insight into consistent performance.

Leaders in the retail and consumer industries recognise that omnichannel expansion, isolated AI pilots and sustainability commitments are no longer enough. In a tough marketplace, competitive advantage hinges on disciplined, system-wide execution.

Based on current client experience and fresh industry insight, we believe the following five trends will define industry performance for the remainder of 2026.



1. Trust redefines value, not price alone

European shoppers remain value-conscious. But value today means more than cheap headline pricing. Customers want reassurance and dependability too. This means stable pricing, consistent product availability, and reliability across channels are all essential.

For businesses, this means less reliance on margin-eroding promotions. Leaders are making trust the foundation of value. Look at Costco. It’s capturing new growth through transparent member pricing and predictable value delivery [1]. Or Pret A Manger, whose subscription model builds loyalty and trust through clarity and consistency [2].

Through the correct application of advanced analytics and GenAI, leading retailers can now identify trust-critical moments across pricing, fulfilment, and service reliability. Decathlon is a great example. By using these technologies to control design, manufacturing and retail, the company is ensuring consistent quality and dependable availability across its European network [3].

To sum up, value is no longer just about price. It means credibility – delivered consistently.



2. Agentic AI accelerates decision velocity

Trust at scale demands speed and precision. In 2026, AI has moved beyond dashboards and static recommendations. Now, agentic systems work within defined objectives and guardrails to simulate scenarios, select optimal actions, and execte multistep decisions across pricing, allocation, and revenue management. And all without waiting for human intervention.

In grocery, agentic pricing and inventory engines rebalance promotions, reallocate stock and trigger replenishment in real time to protect margins and ensure availability. In fashion, Zara integrates supply- and demand-side data to automate stock movement and adjust assortments between markets, reducing decision cycles from days to hours. And in beauty, Sephora embeds AI across its digital platform to personalise recommendations, optimise search and adjust promotional exposure dynamically. Its systems refine product visibility and pricing signals continuously, influencing outcomes at scale [4].

Walmart applies similar principles globally, using AI to streamline forecasting, replenishment, and pricing across thousands of stores. By analysing live demand, inventory and supplier data, its systems automatically adjust orders, labour and price points within guardrails. It’s another powerful example of agentic capabilities delivering coordinated, system‑led execution [5].

This shift is about much more than automation. It means decision velocity at scale. As AI moves from advising to acting, governance, data integrity and modernised platforms become essential enablers. The core message? Retailers that embed agentic execution into core workflows will unlock faster, more reliable commercial decisions and measurable competitive advantage [6].



3. Physical assets become adaptive platforms

If decisions accelerate, physical assets must become more flexible.

As online growth stabilises and fulfilment costs rise, stores, restaurants and hospitality venues are no longer single-purpose destinations. They’re now becoming adaptive platforms that flex with demand throughout the day.

A modern store may support fulfilment in the morning, returns at midday, assisted selling in the afternoon and experiential engagement in the evening. Two examples? Decathlon’s European stores increasingly serve as experience hubs and rapid fulfilment sites. And Zara’s omnichannel model enables its physical estate to act as a multi‑purpose fulfilment and engagement platform.

The emphasis is shifting from sales density to utilisation and operational flexibility. Data, IoT and advanced analytics guide decisions on layout, labour, and inventory, transforming physical estates from static cost centres to dynamic systems.

The winners of 2026 will be companies that repurpose physical estates as fluid, tech‑enabled assets.



4. Supply chain resilience for baseline credibility

Customers may not see sourcing networks, but they feel failure immediately. Missed deliveries and empty shelves erode trust fast. In 2026, resilience is indistinguishable from credibility.

European retailers are redesigning networks to absorb shocks without compromising service, diversifying sourcing footprints and strengthening multi-tier supplier relationships. Marks & Spencer is reinforcing regional sourcing and supplier oversight to improve availability. And Inditex continues to benefit from proximity sourcing across Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Morocco, enabling rapid replenishment.

What has changed here is the role of technology. Predictive analytics flag risk earlier. Digital twins simulate disruption before capital is deployed. And AI-enabled control towers elevate decision-making under stress.

Resilience is the new competitive edge. From now on, it won't just keep businesses running, it'll build the trust and brand credibility that set them apart.



5. Sustainability as a data-driven discipline

Sustainability regulation is intensifying across the UK and EU. Reporting requirements around packaging, emissions and supply chain transparency are increasingly interconnected and auditable.

In response, we’re seeing sustainability move from narrative to operational discipline. Circular retail is scaling as digital platforms make resale and refurbishment economically viable. IKEA’s buyback programmes rely on digital product tracking to manage circular flows [7]. And Tesco has exceeded emissions targets through data-led operational shifts, including freight modal changes and packaging redesign.

With AI supporting automated sustainability reporting, traceability, and logistics optimisation, compliance is increasingly a catalyst for efficiency. Sustainability is no longer a reputational overlay. It is embedded in systems, measured continuously and leveraged competitively.



Positioned for execution excellence in 2026 and beyond

Across Europe, retail, consumer goods, and hospitality businesses are entering a more mature phase of transformation. Trust defines value. AI accelerates execution. Physical assets flex. Supply chains stabilise. Sustainability digitises.

These shifts are not isolated trends. Together, they signal a move from reactive adaptation to deliberate design. In a demanding environment, progress no longer means simply doing more. It depends on executing what matters, consistently, reliably and at scale.



References