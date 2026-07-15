Few sectors sit as close to everyday life as consumer industries. Customers move between these experiences constantly, comparing a supermarket app against an airline app, a loyalty scheme against a hotel booking flow, often within the same afternoon.

That proximity to daily life means expectations travel quickly from one context to another, and it puts a premium on organisations that can deliver relevant, seamless experiences at every touchpoint.

This year's CX50 list, compiled by Marketing Week in partnership with Cognizant and Google Cloud, brings together ten professionals from this sector who are putting agentic AI to work in service of that goal. Their programmes show a sector moving past AI as a talking point and into AI as working infrastructure, embedded in how customers are served, understood and delighted.

From promise to practice

For a long time, true personalisation was something marketers described more often than they delivered. The ambition was there, but the underlying capability to act on it, at speed and at scale, lagged behind. This year's CX50 members from consumer industries show that gap closing.

At Ocado Retail, the conversion rate optimisation team now writes code agentically as part of the wider digital product function, allowing the business to develop and deploy experiments in days rather than weeks and to run a far greater volume of them. At Reckitt, chief information and digitisation officer Nigel Richardson has introduced Trinity, a proprietary platform that autonomously analyses consumer search, social and retail data to spot behavioural patterns, cutting concept development cycles by 60%. In both cases, the value comes not from a single flashy feature but from AI woven into the everyday mechanics of how products and experiences get built.

Freeing people for higher-value conversations

Conversational AI agents are also reshaping the front line of customer service across the sector, moving well beyond the basic chatbots of a few years ago. At Heathrow Airport, director of marketing, digital and ecommerce Peter Burns has overseen the rollout of Hallie, an AI concierge available through WhatsApp. By early 2026, phone calls had fallen from around 70% to just 10% of customer enquiries, with Hallie resolving 90% of chats without needing to hand over to a human colleague. Virgin Atlantic has taken a similar path, with chief experience officer Siobhan Fitzpatrick launching a multimodal AI concierge in December 2025 that lets passengers tap, type or talk their way through flights, holiday bookings and loyalty support.

What these examples share is a deliberate design choice: when AI handles routine enquiries to a high standard, advisors are freed to spend their time on the conversations that genuinely need a person. That is not a story about replacing people, but about redirecting their skills to where they add the most value.

Rohit Gupta, UK&I Managing Director at Cognizant, sees this pattern across the organisations Cognizant works with in the sector: "When organisations across consumer industries bring together trusted data, connected systems and human oversight, they can deploy agentic AI confidently and responsibly, turning a promising pilot into an experience that customers genuinely notice and value."

The next frontier is intent

Having built the foundations, the sector's attention is now turning to a more ambitious form of personalisation, one based not just on past behaviour but on inferring what a customer actually wants in the moment and adapting the experience around it. That shift depends on connecting the dots between data, systems and customer intent quickly enough to matter, and it is where several CX50 members expect the next step change to happen over the coming year.

Google Cloud, co-sponsor of this year's CX50, points to a consistent pattern behind the initiatives that succeed: "AI works best as a natural extension of existing services, enhancing search, personalising recommendations, or streamlining checkout." In sectors built on relationships, that means using AI to support the human connections that drive loyalty rather than to stand in for them, a principle reflected clearly in how Heathrow, Virgin Atlantic, Reckitt and Ocado have each approached their own deployments.

A foundation for the year ahead

The organisations represented in this year's CX50 consumer industries list are demonstrating what becomes possible when agentic AI is grounded in trusted data, connected systems and thoughtful human oversight. From concierge journeys that resolve nine in ten enquiries without a handover, to product teams running experiments at a pace that was out of reach only a year ago, the common thread is AI used to make customer experience more responsive, not more complicated.

As personalisation shifts from a long-held ambition to a working reality, the leaders on this list have put themselves, and their organisations, in a strong position to meet rising customer expectations with genuine relevance. Cognizant is proud to partner with Marketing Week and Google Cloud in recognising their work.