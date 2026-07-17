In this series: In Part 1 we explored the operational and commercial pressures shaping the AltNet market. In Part 2 we examined why AI is both the most discussed and the least trusted topic among AltNet operators right now. This final part looks at what stands between interest and action, and what a credible path forward looks like.

Two things can be true at the same time. The UK AltNet sector presents a genuine and significant commercial opportunity. And it is a market that will not move on the basis of enthusiasm, capability claims, or transformation narratives alone.

Having spent considerable time in conversation with senior leaders from across the sector, we have a clearer picture of what the barriers to engagement actually are, and what it takes to move past them. This final part of our series addresses those barriers directly.

Platform inertia is not a technical problem

One of the most consistent themes across our conversations was a strong reluctance to change core platforms. Even where operators openly acknowledged that their current systems are not working as effectively as they should, the preference was firmly for working around them rather than replacing them.

This is not simply a technical constraint. It is partly rational, driven by the genuine cost and disruption of platform change, and partly cultural. Many of these systems have been built or configured internally over years. There is a real sense of ownership attached to them, and an instinctive resistance to conceding that an external solution might be superior.

The practical consequence is clear: any positioning that centres on platform replacement will meet resistance before the conversation has properly started. What works instead is an approach that enhances what already exists, integrates around it, and demonstrates value without requiring structural change. Augment, not replace. Integrate, not disrupt. This is precisely the model on which ServiceNow is built. Its integration framework is designed to sit alongside and connect existing operational systems rather than displace them, making it well suited to a market where platform ownership is a point of organisational identity as much as a technical choice.

The operators who will move fastest are not those who are willing to change everything. They are those who find the right entry point and prove value quickly.

Commercial structure is as important as capability

If platform inertia is the cultural barrier to engagement, commercial model sensitivity is the commercial one. The operators we spoke with were notably direct on this point. There is strong resistance to high upfront cost and a deep distrust of pricing structures that appear attractive at entry but escalate significantly over time.

What came through clearly is that total cost of ownership is being actively evaluated, not just headline price. Operators are working through what an engagement will cost them not just in year one but across a meaningful horizon, and they are sharing those evaluations with investors and boards who are asking the same questions.

This changes what a credible proposition looks like. Commercial flexibility is not a differentiating feature; it is a threshold condition. Outcome-based models, transparent pricing, and low upfront commitment are the preconditions for a conversation, not the conclusion of one. If the commercial structure does not align with how these businesses manage risk and cash flow, even a genuinely relevant proposition will not progress.

Consolidation is creating specific windows

Not everything in this market is a barrier. The consolidation that continues to reshape the AltNet landscape is creating specific moments of genuine opportunity. Recent activity across the sector illustrates the scale of this dynamic: the merger of Netomnia and Brsk in 2024 to form the UK’s second-largest AltNet, CityFibre’s acquisition of Lit Fibre and confirmed M&A outreach to further operators, and the combination of Zzoomm and FullFibre are among the transactions that have materially changed the operating environment in the past eighteen months alone.

Where consolidation occurs, it forces organisations to revisit decisions they would otherwise leave unchanged. Platform alignment becomes unavoidable. Operating model integration is required. The inertia that normally protects existing systems is temporarily disrupted. These are moments when operators are actively looking for help simplifying complexity rather than adding to it.

Capturing these moments requires visibility of where consolidation is happening and a clear, practical point of view on how to reduce the burden of integration. The opportunity is real, but it is timing-dependent. Organisations that are positioned as simplifiers before a consolidation event are far better placed than those who arrive afterwards.

Where the opportunity is clearest

Across all of our conversations, the area that generated the most immediate and commercially grounded interest was operational efficiency. Not as an abstract goal, but as a specific, measurable improvement in how faults are resolved, how manual processes are reduced, and how the cost of field operations is brought down.

This matters because it is the entry point that works. It is tangible, it is immediately relevant to the pressures operators are under, and it is low enough in disruption risk that it does not trigger the platform inertia and commercial caution we have described. It is the place where credibility can be built and the conversation can expand.

From there, the path to broader engagement becomes clearer. Acquisition efficiency. Lead-to-order optimisation. AI applied to specific operational problems. Adjacent service expansion. These are all real opportunities in this market, but they are second and third conversations, not first ones.

What this series has been about

We started this series by saying that the AltNet market is speaking, and asking whether we are listening. What we have tried to do across these three pieces is share honestly what we heard.

A market that is under real pressure. Operators who are thoughtful, risk-aware, and commercially rigorous. A genuine openness to support, but only where that support is grounded in their reality rather than imposed from outside it.

That is the context in which Cognizant and ServiceNow are operating in this sector. We are not approaching it with a standard playbook or a single solution. We are approaching it as partners who have listened carefully and are committed to starting where the value is clearest, proving it, and expanding from there. What makes that combination distinctive is the pairing of Cognizant’s sector-specific implementation experience across telecoms and fibre networks with ServiceNow’s platform architecture: an integration and workflow layer that connects to what operators already have, rather than asking them to build again from scratch.

The AltNet market is open, but only on its own terms. Success here will come from starting small, proving value, and earning the right to grow.

If any of the themes in this series resonate with challenges your organisation is navigating, we would welcome the conversation. The best starting point is always a genuine one.