How business information services providers can extend trusted scoring foundations into the next generation of AI-enabled decision intelligence.

Financial strength is no longer the full measure of future readiness. Business scoring remains vital for assessing financial stability, creditworthiness, payment behaviour, probability of default and operational reliability.

Yet in markets shaped by AI, automation, ecosystem disruption and rising customer expectations, decision-makers also need to understand whether an organisation is adapting fast enough to remain competitive.

This is the hidden challenge. A company can look dependable today and even appear well positioned through a traditional scoring lens. But relevance is always moving. Slower technology adoption, weaker innovation velocity, reduced customer alignment or exposure to business model disruption can erode competitiveness before conventional indicators show the risk.

The next frontier for enterprise decision-making is therefore not only to judge current performance, but to understand whether a company is building the capabilities required to remain relevant tomorrow.

This creates the foundation for a new risk lens: strategic irrelevance risk.

For executive leaders, lenders, investors, partners, regulators and business information services providers, the question is becoming sharper. Which companies are not only stable today, but also strategically prepared for future growth?

Strategic Relevance Score can become a distinctive decision-intelligence capability for a market that increasingly depends on real-time, predictive and workflow-integrated insight.



The risk hidden behind stability

Strategic irrelevance risk is the risk that a company loses competitive position because it cannot adapt to changing market, technological and customer dynamics, even while maintaining financial and operational stability.

It rarely appears as a sudden failure. More often, it builds through accumulated weakness in technology adoption, innovation capability, customer relevance, ecosystem participation and business model adaptability before becoming visible in performance outcomes.

This is where established confidence needs a sharper strategic lens. Existing scoring models remain highly valuable, but they were not originally designed to measure organisational evolution, adaptability, innovation velocity or future market alignment.

The opportunity is not to replace business scoring. It is to extend its robust foundation with a relevance lens that measures adaptability, innovation and future market alignment alongside traditional indicators of stability.

“The next frontier is not to replace business scoring. It is to extend its robust foundation into Strategic Relevance Intelligence.”

Extending scoring into Strategic Relevance Intelligence

The proposed Strategic Relevance Score extends business scoring through a forward-looking lens across six dimensions: market alignment, innovation capability, technology readiness, business model adaptability, organisational agility, and resilience.

Together, these dimensions show whether a company is aligned with future demand, capable of sustained innovation, technologically ready, commercially adaptable, organisationally agile and resilient enough to sustain change responsibly.

The value of the score is that it preserves the strengths of current scoring while adding a structured view of adaptability, strategic alignment, innovation capacity and future viability.

It also creates a trusted mechanism for companies to contribute validated, permissioned evidence about their own transformation journey. This gives organisations a proactive way to strengthen their outlook by evidencing the investments, initiatives and capabilities that demonstrate future readiness.

By allowing credible transformation activity to be evidenced, validated and governed, the score can make assessment more complete, accurate and fair.



Why the timing is urgent

The urgency is driven by four forces: accelerating market change, technology and AI as core competitive drivers, the illusion of stability created by strong financial performance, and increasingly forward-looking stakeholder expectations.

Recent market signals reinforce the case. McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI research reports that 88% of organisations are regularly using AI in at least one business function, yet nearly two-thirds have not begun scaling AI across the enterprise and only 39% report enterprise-level EBIT impact [1]. Adoption alone is not enough. Decision-makers need measurable indicators of whether technology, data and operating-model change are translating into durable strategic relevance.

The market context also supports the need for a new scoring category. Research and Markets estimates that the business information services market will grow from USD 203.95 billion in 2025 to USD 310.39 billion in 2030 [2].

Grand View Research estimates the global decision intelligence market at USD 17.8 billion in 2025, projected to reach USD 53.2 billion by 2033 [3], while the alternative data market is set to grow from USD 18.8 billion in 2025 to USD 276.9 billion by 2033 [4].

Together, these figures point to a clear market direction. Customers are moving toward predictive, workflow-integrated intelligence, and business information services providers are well positioned to lead this shift through Strategic Relevance Score.



AI makes strategic relevance measurable

AI is the catalyst that makes this shift practical and scalable. It can analyse structured and unstructured signals such as market reports, hiring trends, product announcements, technology investments, customer sentiment, filings, news and ecosystem activity.

By connecting these signals, AI can help detect early indicators of adaptability, innovation velocity and emerging irrelevance risk faster and more consistently than traditional assessment methods.

It also enables continuous signal detection, entity matching, anomaly identification, predictive insight generation and explainable scoring across public, proprietary, third-party and company-provided data.

AI alone is not enough. The score must be transparent, explainable and repeatable, supported by normalised scoring, data quality indicators, confidence levels, governance standards, bias monitoring, human-in-the-loop validation, audit trails and clear source verification.

“AI makes strategic relevance measurable at scale, but governance makes it enterprise ready.”

Trust starts with the data foundation

The credibility and commercial value of Strategic Relevance Score depend on the quality, rights, freshness and explainability of the data behind it. For business information services providers, the opportunity is to create a governed data ecosystem that combines proprietary assets, licensed third-party sources, public signals, customer-permissioned evidence and AI-derived intelligence.

This data foundation should be guided by five principles: alignment with the Strategic Relevance Score dimensions, legal right to use the data, clear lineage and provenance, measurable quality, and refresh cadence aligned to market velocity.

In practical terms, the solution combines trusted business identity data, proprietary scoring foundations, licensed third-party signals, public and open data, customer-permissioned evidence and AI-derived intelligence. These inputs are governed, validated and converted into explainable relevance indicators that can be embedded into credit, supplier, portfolio, procurement, partnership and market intelligence workflows.



Turning strategic relevance into decision advantage

The score creates value when embedded into high-impact decision workflows where traditional financial and operational indicators provide an incomplete view of future viability.

It can enhance credit decisioning, SME financing, supplier and vendor assessment, investment and portfolio management, partner selection, transformation tracking, and regulatory or policy applications. In each case, it strengthens decision-making by adding signals of adaptability, market alignment, innovation momentum, technology readiness and long-term relevance.

The opportunity is to enhance existing credit, supplier risk, portfolio, procurement, partnership and market intelligence products with a future-oriented strategic relevance signal, rather than replace established risk models.

Across these applications, validated company-provided data improves the completeness and confidence of outputs and gives decision-makers a clearer view of whether an organisation is genuinely investing in relevance, adaptability and long-term competitiveness.



From concept to commercial value

To move from concept to market, business information services providers should position Strategic Relevance Score as a premium decision-intelligence product that extends existing credit, supplier risk, portfolio and market intelligence offerings. The strongest starting point is a focused commercial pilot in a high-value workflow where the limitations of traditional scoring are already visible.

Supplier risk, SME financing, portfolio monitoring and partner selection are strong entry points because buyers in these areas need earlier visibility into adaptability, innovation momentum, technology readiness and long-term relevance.

The commercialisation path should define the market wedge, build the minimum viable intelligence product, prove value with design partners, and then scale into a Strategic Relevance Intelligence platform once decision impact, customer adoption, repeatable governance and expansion potential are proven.

Over time, the model can scale from an insight layer within existing products into a standalone score, benchmark, monitoring signal, premium analytics module, API or managed intelligence service.



A strategic market opportunity for business information services providers

For business information services providers, Strategic Relevance Score represents a strategic market opportunity. With trusted data assets, scoring expertise, risk analytics capabilities, enterprise distribution and mature data acquisition capabilities, providers are strongly placed to turn strategic relevance into a scalable decision-intelligence offering.

Those that act early can set the standard for Strategic Relevance Intelligence, create new sources of commercial value and build lasting partnerships with organisations seeking a clearer view of long-term opportunity and risk.



How Cognizant can help

Cognizant helps business information services providers move Strategic Relevance Score from concept to commercial execution, working across three stages of the product lifecycle: design, build and scale.

In the design phase, our teams support strategy and use-case definition, scoring methodology and data product design, and the evidence and trust frameworks that make company-permissioned data usable and auditable. In the build phase, we bring together data and AI engineering, responsible AI governance, platform architecture and cybersecurity to turn that design into a working, enterprise-grade product. In the scale phase, we support workflow integration, managed services and commercialisation, helping providers embed the score into existing credit, supplier and portfolio workflows and take it to market with paying customers.

Across all three stages, our combination of domain understanding, data product thinking, AI engineering and delivery capability is aimed at one outcome: a Strategic Relevance Intelligence product that decision-makers trust because it is measurable, explainable and governed, not just innovative. For providers ready to explore this, Cognizant can help scope a focused first use case and build the minimum viable intelligence product needed to prove value with design partners.

Read the full white paper

For a deeper view of the framework, read the full white paper, From Business Scoring to Strategic Relevance Intelligence. It explains how Strategic Relevance Score can be designed, governed and commercialised across six scoring dimensions, measurable signals, data acquisition strategy, enterprise use cases and Cognizant capabilities.

The paper provides a practical route for extending trusted scoring foundations into AI-enabled decision intelligence and helping customers identify which companies are truly prepared for tomorrow.

References and further reading

The following sources support the quantified market and adoption data points referenced in this blog.