Modern organisations are under increasing pressure to deliver projects more efficiently, manage resources more intelligently and modernise the systems that support their finance and operations. These demands span professional services, media, marketing, engineering and many other project-driven industries across the UK and Ireland.

Expectations on operational and finance teams continue to rise, and leaders are seeking clearer pathways to simplify complexity, improve transparency and strengthen decision making.

Cognizant and Deltek have come together to meet this moment. Our new partnership reflects a shared belief that organisations should be able to modernise confidently and at a pace that suits them. It brings together technology and transformation expertise in a way that supports meaningful, measurable progress.

Why this partnership matters

The world of project-centric work is evolving. Businesses operate across more markets, serve more clients and manage increasingly complex delivery structures. Many already rely on Deltek as the backbone of their project management and financial operations. As they grow, they need platforms, such as Deltek, that scale with them, supporting better visibility, stronger financial discipline and clearer operational insight.

Cognizant's transformation capability complements Deltek's strengths directly. Organisations increasingly need partners who can look at the full journey, from strategy and systems to processes and people. By aligning system modernisation with process excellence, global delivery and ongoing optimisation, this partnership offers a more complete and coordinated path to improvement.

The questions leaders are asking today tend to cluster around a few core themes: how to modernise without slowing the business, how to improve transparency across teams and markets, and how to prepare operations for AI while maintaining strong governance. This collaboration is designed to help organisations respond to all three with confidence.

"Organisations today expect their project-centric systems to do far more than record activity. They want platforms that give them confidence, clarity and the ability to adapt quickly. Our partnership with Cognizant brings together the strengths of both companies so that clients can modernise at the right pace and build operational environments that genuinely support growth. We are excited to work together to help organisations prepare for the next chapter of intelligent project delivery."



Elise Carbone, Head of Global Partners and Alliances, Deltek

Supporting project-centric industries

Industries that depend heavily on project-based work require systems that support accuracy, coordination and commercial clarity. Whether a business is delivering client services, creative work, strategic advisory or technical programmes, leaders want to bring financial and operational data closer together. They want to understand the true health of their portfolio, how resources are being utilised and how delivery aligns with commercial expectations.

The challenge is that many businesses are operating in environments shaped by legacy systems, varied processes and fragmented data. These issues slow decision making and limit the ability to adopt modern practices. The Cognizant and Deltek partnership creates a structured way to address this complexity and strengthen the operational core of the business.

Real-world impact: How the partnership helps organisations progress

The partnership is already resonating with organisations that want to modernise responsibly and efficiently. The following examples, including a named case study from Kantar, represent the types of challenges this collaboration is designed to solve.

Kantar: modernising a mission-critical finance platform at scale Cognizant has worked with Kantar for over a decade. When Kantar Group needed to upgrade its global Maconomy platform, that established relationship meant confidence in the delivery model was already in place. The programme covered 90 country markets and was completed in eight months, on time and on budget, during a period of significant organisational change. It involved 4,230 test cases in systems integration testing and 7,259 in user acceptance testing, testing at a scale that made it possible to upgrade a mission-critical finance platform across 90 markets without disrupting the business.

"Our partnership with Cognizant marries the benefits of Cognizant's global reach with their deep and broad skill set. It's a long-term, ongoing relationship that is always developing, always with a shared vision around what we can achieve together."



Jason Scott-Taggart, Senior Director, Enterprise Digital Solutions, Kantar Group

By combining Deltek's technology with Cognizant's experience in transformation and integration, Kantar was able to stabilise and modernise its project-centric ERP environment. This included establishing more consistent processes, strengthening data structures and improving how information moved across teams. The work also enabled the company to begin planning for AI-supported operations, since its upgraded environment provided a more reliable and unified foundation. The result was a shift from reactive decision making to a more predictable, insight-driven operational model.

A global marketing and communications group harmonising project delivery. Another international organisation, one of the world's largest in its sector, needed to unify project and financial processes across a wide network of agencies. Different markets had developed different ways of working, and leadership wanted to bring more consistency to planning, delivery and financial control.

Using the Deltek platform as a backbone, the organisation was able to build a more cohesive operating framework. Cognizant supported this by helping align processes, strengthen controls, integrate systems and improve collaboration across regions. Forecasts became more accurate, reporting became more reliable, and leadership gained clearer visibility into performance across the global network. It also created a strong foundation for future enhancements, including automation and more advanced analytics.

Mid-sized organisations improving governance and scalability. Beyond large multinationals, many mid-sized organisations are seeking better ways to manage their growth. These firms often need to move away from spreadsheets and disconnected tools in order to build the structure required for expansion. The partnership enables these organisations to modernise without the complexity often associated with transformation programmes, helping them achieve operational maturity sooner and with reduced risk.

Preparing for the next wave of Intelligent Operations

Many organisations are now planning for a future where AI and automation support forecasting, resourcing, scenario modelling and financial optimisation. Before these capabilities can be introduced effectively, systems and processes must be accurate, connected and consistent. The Cognizant and Deltek partnership helps organisations create these conditions, giving leaders confidence that their operational environment is stable, scalable and ready for the intelligent capabilities that will unlock further efficiency and value.

"Across the UK and Ireland, businesses are looking for a clearer path to modernisation. The combination of Deltek's trusted enterprise technology, the intelligent platform that runs on the project lifecycle, powered by Dela AI, and Cognizant's transformation expertise gives clients a practical way to strengthen their finance and operational foundations while preparing for an AI-enabled future. This partnership is about helping organisations move forward with confidence and create the right conditions for long-term success."



David Ingham, Client Partner for Media, Entertainment and Sport, Cognizant UK&I

A clearer path to progress

Organisations at any stage of transformation can benefit from a unified approach that brings together an intelligent, AI-powered ERP platform, transformation and integration expertise across sectors and regions, practical guidance on building AI-ready operations, and a predictable, coordinated delivery experience. The priority is to simplify complexity, strengthen performance and prepare for the future with confidence.

Get in touch

If your organisation is exploring the modernisation of finance, operations or project delivery systems, we would welcome a conversation. Our joint teams can help you understand your current state, identify your opportunities and create a practical, sustainable plan for long-term progress. To learn more or speak with one of our specialists, please reach out to your Cognizant or Deltek representative.