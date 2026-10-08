Insurers rank third of 10 industries for artificial intelligence adoption but sixth for productivity. At Cognizant's first Insurance Innovation Day, run with Pega and AWS, attendees swapped war stories and advice on closing that gap.

Former England captain Mike Gatting knows how it feels to face an uninsurable risk. In June 1993, at Old Trafford, he faced Shane Warne's "ball of the century", and he doubts he could have kept it out even with artificial intelligence on his side. Nor would any underwriter have priced it.

Gatting closed our inaugural Insurance Innovation Day, run with partners Pega and AWS at Lord's on 29 September, where he shared the stage with Professor Nick Peirce, Chief Medical Officer for the England and Wales Cricket Board, and my colleague Katy Green, Senior Field Marketing Director at Cognizant. The insurers who joined us were more positive about AI, and far less stumped by it than Gatting was by the late Australian spinner.

I opened the day by setting out our hopes for it and arguing for bespoke AI solutions built on standard platforms. We had invited clients and prospects to listen to one another and speak openly about moving AI beyond the pilot stage; they brought plenty of use cases and war stories. They had good reason. In our Insurance 2030 report, published last December in collaboration with Microsoft, we surveyed 100 London Market firms and found that 88% were investing in AI or exploring trials, yet only 5% felt fully ready for AI adoption.

Insurers rank third for adoption and sixth for productivity

Duncan Roberts of Cognizant Research, a co-author of New work, new world 2026, brought the sector's scorecard. Among 10 industries in our data, insurers rank third for overall AI maturity and match that for adoption and training, with 70% of insurance respondents trained on AI in the past year. Actuaries have used AI for more than a decade, so I expected us to score highly.

Then he turned to output, where insurers drop to sixth for productivity and fifth for return on investment. Only 53% tie AI investment directly to returns. We look good on paper, he said, until someone asks for evidence in enterprise performance.

To explain the gap, he drew on this year's New frontiers, new frictions report, based on a survey of more than 10,000 workers in more than 20 countries. Some 80% of them want to use AI more than they currently can.

The survey's fastest adopters, an archetype it calls Architects, concern me most: 89% agree their organisation actively manages AI risk, yet 87% reach for unsanctioned tools when they find approved options lacking. Regulated firms should worry that their most capable AI users have outgrown governance written for early adopters.

Candour from the stage

The morning's customer panel generated possibly the strongest response. A Chief Operating Officer, a Chief Technology Officer and a Head of AI and Architecture, from three insurers, discussed AI in production with refreshing frankness. One outlined AI-assisted underwriting from submission to quote. And another singled out asset management, with its unstructured content, as a strong candidate.

According to one panellist, firms that wait to act swap a short-term technology risk for a strategic one: losing ground. The panel also discussed pairing a mandate from the executive level with change driven up from the engineering base, and called the resulting tension healthy friction: specialists in technology, data, governance and engineering challenge each other constructively and can improve decisions without stopping progress.

Panellists accepted the need for controls and warned that firms which overcomplicate them struggle to scale. They were equally candid about resistance, which they traced to scepticism about the tools' capability and fear for jobs. Leaders, the panel said, must set out the benefits sincerely and help employees sharpen their judgement with the new systems.

Underwriting in real time

Many in the room were wowed by the session before lunch: the Smart Underwriter, a live demonstration of how an underwriter can work alongside an AI assistant while negotiating with a broker. Colville Wood, our CTO for insurance in the UK and Ireland, showed considerable nerve by running it in front of clients, joined by experts from AWS and Pega.

They staged a contract renewal in which an underwriter, briefed with a summary of the extracted submission details, interviewed a broker. As they talked, the underwriter saw risks and gaps highlighted by an AI assistant named SAM. The underwriter also received SAM's suggested next question for the broker, plus governance nudges near the limit of their authority. The underwriter made the final decision and reviewed SAM's draft case updates before committing them, with each step logged for audit.

Customers arrive knowing more

In my welcome, I also told the room that customers now see more of the market than their insurers do. Not long ago, most people needed a broker or specialist to explain an excess or the small print. In New minds, new markets, we estimate that AI-friendly consumers could drive up to 55% of spending by 2030, including $690bn in the UK. Insurers keep one advantage: the pricing and risk data behind the curtain.

In the afternoon workshop, Duncan and Colville charted how customers have gone from typing searches to handing whole tasks to an AI agent. They finished on a list that ought to concern every head of distribution: no independent financial adviser, no aggregator, no Google search ranking and no visits to your website.

What insurers took home

Delegates were bowled over by the day, and not only because of Gatting, who played 79 Tests for England. Everybody left with fresh perspectives: most of us spend our weeks heads down, rarely seeing how a peer tackles the same problem.

Insurers with promising experiments should do two things next: give the willing majority of staff tools that fit their work and a stake in using them, then judge the results on metrics the board already watches, such as gross written premium per employee and loss ratio.

Abhimanyu Awasthi, Practice Director at the research firm Everest Group, who provided our opening keynote, pinpointed what made the day work:

“Hearing clients speak candidly about their transformation journeys and AI value inhibitors added significant credibility to the discussions.”

Unsurprisingly, we plan to run another Innovation Day. Bring your war stories.