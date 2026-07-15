In Part 1: We explored the core pressures shaping the AltNet market: growth constrained by acquisition efficiency, operational cost becoming a structural issue, and investors more present in decision-making than many expect. This second part focuses on the theme that dominated more of our recent conversations with senior AltNet leaders than any other.

Ask almost any senior leader in the UK AltNet sector about AI and you will get a version of the same answer. They know it is coming. They know they need to engage with it. And they are not yet sure they trust it.

That is not a criticism. It is an accurate reflection of where the market sits right now, and understanding it properly is essential if AI is to be positioned and adopted in a way that actually delivers value in this sector.

Why the scepticism is rational

In our recent discussions with AltNet operators, AI was one of the most frequently raised topics. But the sentiment that came through was not the uncritical enthusiasm you sometimes see in technology coverage. It was something more nuanced: cautious interest, tempered by two very specific concerns. This is not a perception unique to AltNets: ServiceNow’s AI Maturity in Telecoms report, published in June 2025 and covering 276 telecoms firms globally, found that average AI maturity scores in the sector dropped 10 points year-on-year, with only 15 per cent of telecoms companies classified as Pacesetters – one of the lowest rates across any industry surveyed.

The first is historical. Operators in this sector have lived through previous technology cycles that generated significant noise and limited tangible impact. The NFV and SDN wave of the mid-2010s is a commonly cited example: widely heralded as a transformation of telecoms infrastructure, it delivered partial gains at considerable implementation cost, with many operators still carrying the technical debt. IoT connectivity platforms represent a more recent variant, with early commercial projections that rarely matched deployment reality. The memory of those cycles is active, not distant, and it creates a reasonable instinct to interrogate new claims before committing to them.

The second concern is commercial. There is a strong and consistent perception that AI starts at an apparently manageable cost and escalates significantly over time. We have heard this consistently across our conversations: operators describing entry-point pricing that looked viable, followed by licensing structures, consumption models, and integration costs that compounded into something structurally different. ServiceNow’s research explicitly identifies high investment costs as a primary barrier to AI adoption in telecoms, with one UK telecoms director in the study describing the cost of “data, hardware, software, and qualified employees” as a material constraint. This is not paranoia. It reflects genuine experience with technology investments that looked affordable at entry and became structurally expensive later. In a market where margins are already under pressure, that risk is taken seriously.

AI cannot be positioned as a transformation agenda. It needs to be grounded in specific, practical use cases that deliver measurable outcomes.

The maturity gap is real and wide

What makes this more complex is that the market is not uniform. Among the operators we spoke with, there is a significant gap in AI readiness. Some organisations have internal initiatives underway, are actively exploring use cases, and have a reasonable understanding of where AI might add value in their specific context. Others are still at the stage of understanding what AI would mean for their operations at all.

This creates a genuine challenge for anyone trying to engage at a sector level. Generic AI messaging lands differently depending on where an operator sits on that spectrum. For the more advanced, it risks feeling superficial. For those earlier in their thinking, it risks feeling abstract and disconnected from their immediate priorities.

The implication is clear: AI positioning in this market needs to be calibrated to the individual, not broadcast at the sector.

What actually resonates

The operators we spoke with were not dismissive of AI. They were asking for something specific from it, even if they did not always articulate it in those terms. They want AI that solves a named problem, not AI as a vision. They want to see cost reduction, not cost addition. And they want to understand what it will actually cost to run over time, not just to start.

The use cases that generated the most genuine interest were those closest to the operational pressures we described in Part 1. AI applied to fault resolution and troubleshooting. AI that reduces the volume and cost of manual intervention. AI that helps identify issues before they escalate and require field response. These are not glamorous applications, but they are immediately relevant and directly tied to the cost pressures operators are already trying to address.

In contrast, AI positioned as a strategic transformation agenda or a standalone capability investment was met with polite scepticism at best. For many operators at this stage, the market is not ready for that conversation, and pushing it risks undermining credibility rather than building it.

ServiceNow’s response to this challenge is grounded in its agentic AI architecture and the AI Control Tower capability. Rather than positioning AI as a transformational investment, the platform surfaces it at the point of specific operational decisions: routing a fault, prioritising a field intervention, identifying an anomaly before it becomes an incident. The AI Control Tower provides a single layer of governance across these automated decisions, giving operators the visibility and control they need to trust what AI is doing without requiring them to redesign how their organisation works. This is what credible AI positioning looks like in a market where scepticism is rational: demonstrable, bounded, and controllable from day one.

The commercial dimension cannot be separated from the technology one

One point that emerged clearly in our conversations is that the commercial structure of an AI engagement matters as much as its technical content. Operators are evaluating total cost of ownership across a meaningful time horizon, not just the entry cost. They are wary of models that appear attractive initially but create dependency and cost escalation later.

This means that for AI to progress in this market, it needs to be accompanied by commercial structures that reflect how these businesses need to manage risk and cash flow. Outcome-based models, transparent pricing, and low upfront commitment are not nice-to-haves. They are preconditions for the conversation to continue.

The question AltNet operators are really asking about AI is not whether it works. It is whether they can afford it to fail.

The path forward

None of this means AI has no place in the AltNet sector. It clearly does, and the operators who engage with it thoughtfully and practically will be better positioned than those who wait. But the path to meaningful AI adoption in this market runs through credibility, not ambition.

That means starting with the problems operators already understand and can measure. It means being transparent about cost and realistic about timelines. And it means earning the right to expand the conversation rather than leading with the full vision.

In the final part of this series, we bring the threads together. We look at platform inertia, commercial models, and the consolidation dynamics that are creating specific windows of opportunity, and we set out what a pragmatic, low-risk path forward actually looks like for AltNet operators.

Up next: Part 3 explores the practical barriers that remain, including platform inertia and commercial model sensitivity, and sets out what a credible, low-risk path to transformation actually looks like in this market.